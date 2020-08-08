Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
2. Paper Mario: The Origami King
3. Minecraft
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
6. All-Star Fruit Racing
7. Celeste
8. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
9. Minecraft Dungeons
10. Carrion
11. Cuphead
12. Moto Rush GT
13. Spyro Reignited Trilogy
14. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
15. Super Mario Party
16. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
17. Pokemon Sword
18. Final Fantasy VII
19. Doom 64
20. Super Bit Blaster XL
21. Stardew Valley
22. Diablo III: Eternal Collection
23. Super Mario Odyssey
24. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
25. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
26. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug X
27. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
28. Overcooked 2
29. Final Fantasy IX
30. Crysis Remastered
Download-Only Games
1. Celeste
2. Minecraft Dungeons
3. Carrion
4. Cuphead
5. Moto Rush GT
6. Final Fantasy VII
7. Doom 64
8. Super Bit Blaster XL
9. Stardew Valley
10. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
11. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug X
12. Final Fantasy IX
13. Crysis Remastered
14. Deer God
15. Don’t Starve
16. Elemental Knights R
17. Hollow Knight
18. Crypt of the NecroDancer
19. Ding Dong XL
20. Seeders Puzzle Reboot
21. Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition
22. Slender: The Arrival
23. Toki Tori
24. Okami HD
25. Untitled Goose Game
26. Doom
27. Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
28. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
29. Doom 3
30. Death Squared