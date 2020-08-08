Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

2. Paper Mario: The Origami King

3. Minecraft

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

6. All-Star Fruit Racing

7. Celeste

8. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

9. Minecraft Dungeons

10. Carrion

11. Cuphead

12. Moto Rush GT

13. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

14. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

15. Super Mario Party

16. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

17. Pokemon Sword

18. Final Fantasy VII

19. Doom 64

20. Super Bit Blaster XL

21. Stardew Valley

22. Diablo III: Eternal Collection

23. Super Mario Odyssey

24. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

25. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

26. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug X

27. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

28. Overcooked 2

29. Final Fantasy IX

30. Crysis Remastered

Download-Only Games

1. Celeste

2. Minecraft Dungeons

3. Carrion

4. Cuphead

5. Moto Rush GT

6. Final Fantasy VII

7. Doom 64

8. Super Bit Blaster XL

9. Stardew Valley

10. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

11. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug X

12. Final Fantasy IX

13. Crysis Remastered

14. Deer God

15. Don’t Starve

16. Elemental Knights R

17. Hollow Knight

18. Crypt of the NecroDancer

19. Ding Dong XL

20. Seeders Puzzle Reboot

21. Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition

22. Slender: The Arrival

23. Toki Tori

24. Okami HD

25. Untitled Goose Game

26. Doom

27. Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

28. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

29. Doom 3

30. Death Squared