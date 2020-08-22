Top des ventes eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 13 au 19 aout 2020).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./00. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017] (était en promotion à 30%)
02./00. – Obakeidoro (Free Style) [01.8.2019]
03./00. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020]
04./00. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]
05./00. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]
06./New. – Yo-kai Gakuen Y ~Waiwai Gakuen Seikatsu~ (Level-5) [13.8.2020]
07./00. – Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo) [31.10.2019] (était en promotion à 30%)
08./00. – Okami HD (Capcom) [09.8.2018] (était en promotion à on sale)
09./00. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]
10./New. – Yo-kai Gakuen Y ~Waiwai Gakuen Seikatsu~ DX Nyuugaku Set (Level-5) [13.8.2020]
11./00. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]
12./00. – Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo) [26.7.2019] (était en promotion à 30%)
13./00. – eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (Konami) [09.7.2020]
14./00. – The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo) [20.9.2019] (était en promotion à 30%)
15./00. – Marooners (M2H) [07.2.2020] (actuellement en promotion 90%)
16./00. – Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy (Level-5) [09.8.2018] (actuellement en promotion 77%)
17./00. – Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch (Level-5) [20.9.2019] (actuellement en promotion 75%)
18./00. – Fitness Boxing (Imagineer) [20.12.2018]
19./00. – Super Bomberman R (Konami) [03.3.2017] (était en promotion à on sale)
20./00. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./00. – Dai Gyakuten Saiban 2: Naruhodou Ryuunosuke no Kakugo (Capcom) [03.8.2017] (était en promotion à on sale)
02./00. – Inazuma Eleven 1 – 2 – 3!! Endo Mamoru Densetsu (Level-5) [29.5.2013]
03./00. – Dai Gyakuten Saiban: Naruhodou Ryuunosuke no Bouken (Capcom) [09.7.2015] (était en promotion à on sale)
04./00. – Professor Layton and the Azran Legacy (Level-5) [28.2.2013]
05./00. – Fantasy Life Link! (Level-5) [25.7.2013]
06./00. – Professor Layton vs Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney (Level-5) [29.11.2012]
07./00. – Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask (Level-5) [06.2.2013]
08./00. – Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level-5) [15.12.2016]
09./00. – Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice (Capcom) [09.6.2016] (était en promotion à on sale)
10./00. – Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom) [17.4.2014] (était en promotion à on sale)

Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire