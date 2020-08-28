Top des ventes eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 20 au 26 aout 2020).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./New. – Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (Square-Enix) [27.8.2020]

02./03. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020]

03./05. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]

04./04. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]

05./00. – Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Interactive) [26.9.2019] (-34%)

06./09. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]

07./17. – Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch (Level-5) [20.9.2019] (-75%)

08./15. – Marooners (M2H) [07.2.2020] (était en promotion à -90%)

09./02. – Obakeidoro (Free Style) [01.8.2019] (était en promotion à -30%)

10./16. – Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy Deluxe Edition (Level-5) [09.8.2018] (-77%)

11./01. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017]

12./11. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]

13./13. – eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (Konami) [09.7.2020]

14./20. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]

15./00. – Lines XL (Hook Games) [16.9.2020] (-66%)

16./00. – Katamari Damacy Reroll (Bandai-Namco) [20.12.2018]

17./00. – Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai-Namco) [19.7.2018]

18./New. – Fight Crab (Calappa Games) [20.8.2020]

19./00. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2020]

20./00. – Goonya Fighter (Mutan) [27.6.2019] (-96%)

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./02. – Inazuma Eleven 1 – 2 – 3!! Endo Mamoru Densetsu (Level-5) [29.5.2013] (en promotion à 500 Yen, au lieu de 6 076 Yen)

02./04. – Professor Layton and the Azran Legacy (Level-5) [28.2.2013] (en promotion à 500 Yen, au lieu de 5 238 Yen)

03./05. – Fantasy Life Link! (Level-5) [25.7.2013] (en promotion à 500 Yen, au lieu de 5 217 Yen)

04./07. – Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask (Level-5) [06.2.2013] (en promotion à 500 Yen, au lieu de 3 143 Yen)

05./06. – Professor Layton vs Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney (Level-5) [29.11.2012] (en promotion à 500 Yen, au lieu de 6 265 Yen)

06./08. – Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level-5) [15.12.2016] (en promotion à 500 Yen, au lieu de 5 280 Yen)

07./00. – Inazuma Eleven GO Galaxy: Super Nova (Level-5) [05.12.2013] (en promotion à 500 Yen, au lieu de 5 262 Yen)

08./00. – Inazuma Eleven GO Chrono Stones: Thunderflash (Level-5) [29.5.2013] (en promotion à 500 Yen, au lieu de 5 262 Yen)

09./00. – Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy (Level-5) [20.7.2017] (en promotion à 500 Yen, au lieu de 4 388 Yen)

10./00. – Danbouru Senki W Super Custom (Level-5) [18.7.2013] (en promotion à 500 Yen, au lieu de 3 691 Yen)