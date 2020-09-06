Retour sur les tests Nintendo Switch du mois d’août sur Nintendo-Town

Nous sommes désormais en septembre, l’occasion de revenir sur les tests publiés en août sur Nintendo-Town. Un mois que nous avons pris le soin de vous présenter à travers différentes catégories. Retrouvez ci-dessous tous nos tests avec les coups de cœur de l’équipe, la déception, la pépite indépendante… Il y en a pour tous les goûts !
Les tests du mois
- Nexomon : Extinction – 7.8
- Fairy Tail – 6.8
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Editon – 6.5
- No Straight Roads – 5.8
La pépite indépendante
- Spiritfarer – 8.6
Nos coups de cœur
- Fly Punch Boom ! – 8.2
- CARRION – 7.8
Les déceptions
- Blacksad : Under the skin ! – 6.1
- Skully – 4.5
Les autres tests publiés ce mois-ci
- Rogue Company – 7.7
- Linn : Path of Orchards – 7.6
- Distraint 2 – 7.3
- Faeria – 7.2
- Northgard – 7.1
- Creepy Tale – 6.9
- Gerrrms – 6.8
- Niche – A genetics survival game – 6.8
- Giraffe and Annika – 6.6
- Crowdy Farm Rush – 6.3
- Windbound – 6.2
- Iron Wings – 5.8
- Struggling – 5.4
- Jump King – 5
- Midnight Evil – 5
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate – 5
- Rebel cops – 4.2
Sérieux ?
- Instant Sports Summer Games – 3.8
- Tiny Racer – 3.6
- Garage Mechanic Simulator – 3