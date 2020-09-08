Japon – top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch en Aout

Au Japon, Nintendo partage régulièrement le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web. Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur la boutique en ligne Nintendo en aout 2020, et ne couvre que les téléchargements payants de la boutique en ligne Nintendo et de la boutique My Nintendo Store au Japon (ce qui exclut évidemment les titres Free 2 Play). Voici le Top 20 mensuel des logiciels pour la boutique Nintendo eShop du Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période du 1er au 31 Aout:

01./04. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]

02./03. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020]

03./08. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017]

04./07. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]

05./New. – Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (Square-Enix) [27.8.2020]

06./05. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]

07./01. – eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (Konami) [09.7.2020]

08./New. – Yo-kai Gakuen Y ~WaiWai Gakuen Seikatsu~ (Level-5) [13.8.2020]

09./09. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2019]

10./06. – Moto Rush GT (Baltoro Games) [26.3.2020] (was 93% off)

11./00. – Gear.Club Unlimited (3 g o o) [14.12.2017]

12./00. – Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019]

13./00. – Obakeidoro (Free Style) [01.8.2019]

14./02. – Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo) [17.7.2020]

15./00. – Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch for Nintendo Switch (Level-5) [20.9.2019]

16./00. – Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy Deluxe Edition (Level-5) [09.8.2018]

17./00. – Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo) [31.10.2019]

18./13. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild [03.3.2017]

19./00. – Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Interactive) [26.9.2019]

20./15. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]