Nintendo Switch: No More Heroes 3 retardé d’un an

Grasshopper et Suda51 viennent de confirmer la nouvelle… La sortie de No More Heroes 3 était initialement prévue pour 2020, mais le jeu a maintenant été repoussé à une date non précisée en 2021. Cela est dû à la pandémie qui a un impact sur le développement.

On apprend quand même une bonne nouvelle, le dessinateur américain Darick Robertson (The Boys) va réaliser des illustrations pour No More Heroes 3. La premiere est déjà dispo:

This is Goichi Suda from Grasshopper Manufacture, with an announcement regarding the postponement of the release of No More Heroes 3.

Reading through the comments of fans on social media, we know 2020 has becn a very tough period for many of you. To everyone who has been waiting for further news and release date confirmation ever since the reveal of the trailer for No More Heroes 3 at TGA at the end of 2019, I would like to offer my sincerest apologies.

All staff members at Grasshopper have been working as hard as possible on developing the game in hopes of releasing it in 2020, but the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have unfortunately proven to be a real body blow to our schedule, causing unforeseen delays in development. Now that we have managed to get back on our feet with development, we have decided to focus on prioritising quality, and to therefore push back the final release date.

Very sorry once again. We hope that everyone who has been waiting patiently for No More Heroes 3 can understand and accept chis decision, and we will continue to put every effort into the title’s development as we shoot for a 2021 release date.

In other and hopefully better news, we are extremely pleased to announce that Darick Robertson-of The Boys fame, and of whom l am personally a huge fan-will be joining the project to provide illustrations for the game. We will be posting some original illustrations, so please be sure to check them out. Please stay tuned for key art from Darick himself, as well as further announcements and news regarding No More Heroes 3.