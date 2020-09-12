Top des ventes eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires 3DS, Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 13 au 19 aout 2020).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./02. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]
02./03. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020]
03./05. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]
04./07. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]
05./20. – Hollow (Forever Entertainment) [06.12.2018] (-95%)
06./15. – Agent A: A puzzle in disguise (YAK) [29.8.2019] (-93%)
07./11. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]
08./00. – Harvest Life (rokapublish) [28.11.2019] (était en promotion)
09./17. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2020]
10./16. – Donut County (Annapurna Interactive) [18.12.2018] (-70%)
11./13. – Gorogoa (Annapurna Interactive) [21.12.2017] (-60%)
12./12. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017]
13./14. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]
14./01. – Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (Square-Enix) [27.8.2020]
15./00. – Conduct Together! (Northplay) [13.6.2019] (était en promotion)
16./18. – eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (Konami) [09.7.2020]
17./00. – Dead Cells (Motion Twin) [07.8.2018] (était en promotion)
18./04. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018]
19./00. – Futari de! Nyanko Dai Sensou (Ponos) [20.12.2018]
20./00. – Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo) [17.7.2020]

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./00. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018]
02./00. – Bike Rider DX2 Galaxy (spicysoft) [18.12.2013]
03./00. – The Battle Cats POP (Ponos) [31.5.2015]
04./00. – Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) [23.11.2016]
05./00. – Battleminer (Starsign) [10.2.2016]
06./00. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017]
07./00. – EarthBound (Nintendo, New Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console) [04.3.2016]
08./00. – Pokémon Silver Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [22.9.2017]
09./00. – Pokémon Gold Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [22.9.2017]
10./00. – Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [27.2.2016]

Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire