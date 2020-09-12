Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

2. Earthworms

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

4. Donut County

5. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

6. Minecraft

7. NBA 2K20

8. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

9. Mana Spark

10. Just Dance 2020

11. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

12. Luigi’s Mansion 3

13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

14. Cuphead

15. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

16. Dragon Ball FighterZ

17. Piano

18. Overcooked 2

19. Astro Bears

20. Nexomon Extinction

21. Paper Mario: The Origami King

22. Windbound

23. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection

24. Super Mario Party

25. Super Mario Odyssey

26. Stardew Valley

27. Child of Light Ultimate Edition

28. Spiritfarer

29. A Short Hike

30. Ni no Kuni

Download-Only Games

1. Earthworms

2. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

3. Mana Spark

4. Cuphead

5. Piano

6. Astro Bears

7. Windbound

8. Stardew Valley

9. Child of Light Ultimate Edition

10. Spiritfarer

11. A Short Hike

12. Pocket Mini Golf

13. Minecraft Dungeons

14. Castle Crashers Remastered

15. Defunct

16. Don’t Starve

17. Overlanders

18. Hollow Knight

19. Little Nightmares

20. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

21. The Way Remastered

22. The Last Campfire

23. Untitled Goose Game

24. Mark of the Ninja Remastered

25. Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

26. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

27. What Remains of Edith Finch

28. South Park: The Stick of Truth

29. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

30. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition