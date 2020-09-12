Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
2. Earthworms
3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
4. Donut County
5. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
6. Minecraft
7. NBA 2K20
8. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
9. Mana Spark
10. Just Dance 2020
11. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
12. Luigi’s Mansion 3
13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
14. Cuphead
15. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
16. Dragon Ball FighterZ
17. Piano
18. Overcooked 2
19. Astro Bears
20. Nexomon Extinction
21. Paper Mario: The Origami King
22. Windbound
23. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
24. Super Mario Party
25. Super Mario Odyssey
26. Stardew Valley
27. Child of Light Ultimate Edition
28. Spiritfarer
29. A Short Hike
30. Ni no Kuni
Download-Only Games
1. Earthworms
2. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
3. Mana Spark
4. Cuphead
5. Piano
6. Astro Bears
7. Windbound
8. Stardew Valley
9. Child of Light Ultimate Edition
10. Spiritfarer
11. A Short Hike
12. Pocket Mini Golf
13. Minecraft Dungeons
14. Castle Crashers Remastered
15. Defunct
16. Don’t Starve
17. Overlanders
18. Hollow Knight
19. Little Nightmares
20. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
21. The Way Remastered
22. The Last Campfire
23. Untitled Goose Game
24. Mark of the Ninja Remastered
25. Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time
26. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
27. What Remains of Edith Finch
28. South Park: The Stick of Truth
29. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
30. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition