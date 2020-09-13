The Jackbox Party Pack 7 le mois prochain sur Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch

Jackbox Games continu de soutenir la Nintendo Switch avec l’annonce de The Jackbox Party Pack 7. La compilation arrivera le 15 octobre prochain sur l’eShop. Elle comprendra cinq mini-jeux : Quiplash, The Devil and the Details, Champ’d Up, Talking Points et Blather ‘Round et sera proposée à 24,99€.

