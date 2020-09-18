Top des ventes eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 10 au 16 septembre 2020).

Super Mario 3D All-Stars et Monster Rancher 2 sont disponibles sur cette période uniquement en précommande.

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./New. – Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) [18.9.2020]
02./New. – Monster Rancher 2 (Koei-Tecmo) [17.9.2020]
03./05. – Hollow (Forever Entertainment) [06.12.2018]
04./00. – Undertale (8-4) [15.9.2018]
05./01. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]
06./02. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020]
07./03. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]
08./00. – Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (Capcom) [25.8.2017]
09./09. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2020]
10./04. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]
11./07. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]
12./13. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]
13./12. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017]
14./00. – Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Koei-Tecmo) [22.3.2018]
15./00. – Resident Evil 6 (Capcom) [31.10.2019]
16./00. – Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping (D3 Publisher) [02.8.2018]
17./New. – Metal Max Xeno Reborn (Kadokawa Games) [10.9.2020]
18./00. – Oumori Charisou DX (spicysoft) [08.2.2018]
19./00. – Fight’N Rage (eastasiasoft) [10.9.2020]
20./00. – Futari de! Nyanko Dai Sensou (Ponos) [20.12.2018]

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./00. – Monster Hunter XX (Capcom) [18.3.2017]
02./02. – Bike Rider DX2 Galaxy (spicysoft) [18.12.2013]
03./01. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018]
04./03. – The Battle Cats POP (Ponos) [31.5.2015]
05./00. – Monster Hunter Stories (Capcom)
06./00. – Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate (Capcom) [11.10.2014]
07./00. – Asdivine Cross (Kemco) [14.6.2017]
08./07. – EarthBound (Nintendo, New Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console) [04.3.2016]
09./06. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017]
10./00. – MonHun Nikki Poka Poka Airou Mura DX (Capcom) [10.9.2015]

