Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
  2. Hades
  3. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  4. Mana Spark
  5. Earthworms
  6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  7. Ni no Kuni
  8. Minecraft
  9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  10. Little Nightmares
  11. Undertale
  12. Uno
  13. Donut County
  14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  15. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  16. Monopoly
  17. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
  18. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  19. Overcooked 2
  20. Super Mario Odyssey
  21. Overlanders
  22. Just Dance 2020
  23. Stardew Valley
  24. Minecraft Dungeons
  25. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  26. Super Mario Party
  27. Katamari Damacy Reroll
  28. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
  29. Paper Mario: The Origami King
  30. Cuphead

Download-Only Games

1. Hades
2. Mana Spark
3. Earthworms
4. Little Nightmares
5. Uno
6. Overlanders
7. Stardew Valley
8. Minecraft Dungeons
9. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
10. Cuphead
11. Moto Rush GT
12. Swaps and Traps
13. Watermelon Party
14. Legrand Legacy
15. Don’t Starve Nintendo Switch Edition
16. Piano
17. Spiritfarer
18. Astro Bears
19. Trancelation
20. Paint
21. OTTTD
22. Hollow Knight
23. Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2
24. Street Basketball
25. A Short Hike
26. Untitled Goose Game
27. Child of Light Ultimate Edition
28. Death Squared
29. The Last Campfire
30. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

