Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Hades
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Mana Spark
- Earthworms
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Ni no Kuni
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Little Nightmares
- Undertale
- Uno
- Donut County
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Monopoly
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Overcooked 2
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Overlanders
- Just Dance 2020
- Stardew Valley
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Super Mario Party
- Katamari Damacy Reroll
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Cuphead
Download-Only Games
1. Hades
2. Mana Spark
3. Earthworms
4. Little Nightmares
5. Uno
6. Overlanders
7. Stardew Valley
8. Minecraft Dungeons
9. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
10. Cuphead
11. Moto Rush GT
12. Swaps and Traps
13. Watermelon Party
14. Legrand Legacy
15. Don’t Starve Nintendo Switch Edition
16. Piano
17. Spiritfarer
18. Astro Bears
19. Trancelation
20. Paint
21. OTTTD
22. Hollow Knight
23. Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2
24. Street Basketball
25. A Short Hike
26. Untitled Goose Game
27. Child of Light Ultimate Edition
28. Death Squared
29. The Last Campfire
30. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy