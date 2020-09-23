Les 4 nouveaux jeux Nes & Super Nintendo sur le Nintendo Switch Online disponibles

Alors qu’il n’y a plus de sorties mensuelles, Nintendo ne nous oublie pas, de nouveaux jeux sont disponible.
Deux jeux sur Super Nintendo: Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest, Mario’s Super Picross et The Peace Keepers. Un jeu sur NES: S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team.
Petite vidéo dédiée pour Mario’s Super Picross, qui ne sera pas traduit mais qui est jouable sans aucun souci:
Comme souvent, c’est un peu mieux au Japon avec Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem, Super Tennis, et Wild Guns en plus de Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest. Aucun jeu NES.
Liste des jeux disponibles sur le service Nintendo Switch Online :
Super Nintendo Entertainment System
Regular games
- Brawl Brothers
- Breath of Fire
- Breath of Fire II
- Demon’s Crest
- Donkey Kong Country
- Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest
- F-Zero
- Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem (Japan only)
- Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- Kirby’s Dream Land 3
- Kirby Super Star
- Mario’s Super Picross (Europe and North America only)
- Natsume Championship Wrestling
- Operation Logic Bomb (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Panel de Pon
- Pilotwings
- Pop ‘n TwinBee
- Shin Megami Tensei (uniquement au Japon)
- Smash Tennis (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Star Fox
- Starfox 2
- Stunt Race FX / Wild Trax
- Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force
- Super Family Tennis (uniquement au Japon)
- Super Ghouls’n Ghosts
- Super Mario All-Stars
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario World
- Super Mario World 2: Yoshis Island
- Super Metroid
- Super Punch-Out!!
- Super Puyo Puyo 2
- Super Soccer / Super Formation Soccer
- Super Tennis
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- The Peace Keepers (Europe and North America only)
- Wild Guns
Nintendo Entertainment System
Regular games
- ADVENTURES OF LOLO
- Atlantis no Nazo (uniquement au Japon)
- Balloon Fight
- Baseball
- Blaster Master
- City Connection
- Clu Clu Land
- Crystalis (uniquement au Japon)
- Donkey Kong
- Donkey Kong Jr.
- Donkey Kong 3
- Double Dragon
- Double Dragon II: The Revenge
- Downtown Nekketsu Koushinkyoku: Soreyuke Daiundoukai (uniquement au Japon)
- Dr. Mario
- Eliminator Boat Duel (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Excitebike
- Famicom Wars (uniquement au Japon)
- Fire Emblem [uniquement au Japon]
- Ghosts’n Goblins
- Gradius
- Ice Climber
- Ice Hockey (Nintendo Entertainment System version, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Ice Hockey (Famicom Disk System version, uniquement au Japon)
- Journey to Silus
- Joy Mech Fight [uniquement au Japon]
- Kid Icarus (Nintendo Entertainment System, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Kid Icarus (Famicom Disk System, uniquement au Japon)
- Kirby’s Adventure
- Legend of Zelda (The) (Nintendo Entertainment System version, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Legend of Zelda (The) (Famicom Disk System version, uniquement au Japon)
- Mario Bros.
- Metroid (Nintendo Entertainment System version, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Metroid (Famicom Disk System version, uniquement au Japon)
- Mighty Bomb Jack
- NES Open Tournament Golf
- Ninja Gaiden
- Pro Wrestling (Nintendo Entertainment System version, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Pro Wrestling (Famicom Disk System version, uniquement au Japon)
- Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr Dream
- River City Ransom
- Route 16 Turbo (uniquement au Japon)
- Rygar
- S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team (Europe and North America only)
- Shadow of the Ninja (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Soccer
- Solomon’s Key
- Star Soldier
- Star Tropics [uniquement en Europe et aux USA]
- Super Chinese / Kung-Fu Heroes
- Super Dodge Ball
- Super Mario Bros.
- Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels / Super Mario Bros. 2 (Nintendo Entertainment System, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels / Super Mario Bros. 2 (Famicom Disk System, uniquement au Japon)
- Super Mario Bros. 2 / Super Mario USA
- Super Mario Bros. 3
- Tecmo Bowl
- Tennis
- The Immortal (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Tsuppari Ozumo [uniquement au Japon]
- TwinBee
- Vice: Project Doom
- Volley Ball (Nintendo Entertainment System, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Volley Ball (Famicom Disk System, uniquement au Japon)
- VS. Excitebike (Famicom Disk System)
- Wario’s Woods
- Wrecking Crew
- Yie Ar Kung-Fu [uniquement au Japon]
- Yoshi
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (Nintendo Entertainment System ver., uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (Famicom Disk System ver., uniquement au Japon)
SP Games
- Blaster Master SP
- Crystalis (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Double Dragon SP (from ???)
- Dr. Mario SP
- Fire Emblem: Climax Version (uniquement au Japon)
- Fire Emblem: Weapon Triangle Version (uniquement au Japon)
- Ghosts’n Goblins SP
- Gradius SP
- Gradius SP (2nd version)
- Kid Icarus SP (Nintendo Entertainment System, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Kid Icarus SP (Famicom Disk System, uniquement au Japon)
- Kirby’s Adventure SP
- Legend of Zelda SP (The)
- Metroid SP (Nintendo Entertainment System version, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Metroid SP (Nintendo Entertainment System version, uniquement en Europe et aux USA) (2nd version)
- Metroid SP (Famicom Disk System, uniquement au Japon)
- Metroid SP (Famicom Disk System, uniquement au Japon) (2nd version)
- Mighty Bomb Jack SP
- NES Open Tournament Golf SP (uniquement au Japon)
- Ninja Gaiden SP
- Star Soldier SP
- Super Mario Bros. SP (from ???)
- Super Mario Bros. 3 SP (from ???)
- TwinBee SP
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link SP (Nintendo Entertainment System ver., uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link SP (Famicom Disk System ver., uniquement au Japon)