Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l'eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Big-Bobby-Car: The Big Car
Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia
Alluris
Anti Hero Bundle
Breakpoint
Car Driving School Simulator
Castlestorm II
Cooking Tycoons 2: 3 in 1 Bundle
Embracelet
Going Under
Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny
Great Conqueror Rome
Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1
Jet Set Knights
Kirby Fighters 2
Lost Ember
Micro Picro Racers
My Diggy Dog 2
Orbt XL
Perky Little Things
Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
Rivals of Aether
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition
Secrets of Me
Selfy Collection The Dream Fashion Stylish
Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure
Unrailed!
Vigor (free-to-play)
Worm Jazz

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

NC

Démo de la semaine :

  • Strawberry Vinegar
  • Tools Up!

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Cadence of Hyrule – Symphony of the Mask
  • Civilization VI – Byzantium & Gaul Pack

Les promotions de la semaine :

Astebreed (PLAYISM) -60% Mon 5th Oct
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (Inti Creates) -30% Tue 6th Oct
Blaster Master Zero (Inti Creates) -50% Tue 6th Oct
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon (Inti Creates) -50% Tue 6th Oct
For The King (Curve Digital) -60% Thu 15th Oct
Velocity®2X (Curve Digital) -75% Thu 15th Oct
Rogue Aces (Curve Digital) -75% Thu 15th Oct
Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition (Gearbox Publishing) -75% Wed 14th Oct
Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour (Gearbox Publishing) -50% Wed 14th Oct
FINAL FANTASY VII (SQUARE ENIX) -50% Wed 30th Sep
FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered (SQUARE ENIX) -50% Wed 30th Sep
Final Fantasy IX (SQUARE ENIX) -50% Wed 30th Sep
FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster (SQUARE ENIX) -50% Wed 30th Sep
FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE (SQUARE ENIX) -50% Wed 30th Sep
I am Setsuna (SQUARE ENIX) -50% Wed 30th Sep
R-Type Dimensions EX (Tozai Games) -50% Thu 8th Oct
Rocket League® (Psyonix) Free New Price
Disgaea 5 Complete (NIS America) €39.99 / £34.99 New Price
Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Interactive) €29.99 / £26.24 New Price
