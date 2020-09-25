Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Big-Bobby-Car: The Big Car
Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia
Alluris
Anti Hero Bundle
Breakpoint
Car Driving School Simulator
Castlestorm II
Cooking Tycoons 2: 3 in 1 Bundle
Embracelet
Going Under
Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny
Great Conqueror Rome
Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1
Jet Set Knights
Kirby Fighters 2
Lost Ember
Micro Picro Racers
My Diggy Dog 2
Orbt XL
Perky Little Things
Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
Rivals of Aether
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition
Secrets of Me
Selfy Collection The Dream Fashion Stylish
Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure
Unrailed!
Vigor (free-to-play)
Worm Jazz
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
NC
Démo de la semaine :
- Strawberry Vinegar
- Tools Up!
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Cadence of Hyrule – Symphony of the Mask
- Civilization VI – Byzantium & Gaul Pack
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Astebreed (PLAYISM)
|-60%
|Mon 5th Oct
|Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (Inti Creates)
|-30%
|Tue 6th Oct
|Blaster Master Zero (Inti Creates)
|-50%
|Tue 6th Oct
|Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon (Inti Creates)
|-50%
|Tue 6th Oct
|For The King (Curve Digital)
|-60%
|Thu 15th Oct
|Velocity®2X (Curve Digital)
|-75%
|Thu 15th Oct
|Rogue Aces (Curve Digital)
|-75%
|Thu 15th Oct
|Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition (Gearbox Publishing)
|-75%
|Wed 14th Oct
|Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour (Gearbox Publishing)
|-50%
|Wed 14th Oct
|FINAL FANTASY VII (SQUARE ENIX)
|-50%
|Wed 30th Sep
|FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered (SQUARE ENIX)
|-50%
|Wed 30th Sep
|Final Fantasy IX (SQUARE ENIX)
|-50%
|Wed 30th Sep
|FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster (SQUARE ENIX)
|-50%
|Wed 30th Sep
|FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE (SQUARE ENIX)
|-50%
|Wed 30th Sep
|I am Setsuna (SQUARE ENIX)
|-50%
|Wed 30th Sep
|R-Type Dimensions EX (Tozai Games)
|-50%
|Thu 8th Oct
|Rocket League® (Psyonix)
|Free
|New Price
|Disgaea 5 Complete (NIS America)
|€39.99 / £34.99
|New Price
|Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Interactive)
|€29.99 / £26.24
|New Price
kudaos
Bulletstorm est a son plus bas prix. Je risque de craquer!