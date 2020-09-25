Top des ventes de la semaine au Japon

Voici le top des ventes japonaises (software & hardware) pour la période du 14 au 20 septembre 2020, dont les chiffres ont été fournis par Famitsu.

Surprise : Super Mario 3D All-Stars est premier cette semaine avec une première semaine à 200k. Loin, bien loin devant le deuxieme qui est Ring Fit Adventure, toujours en forte rupture de stock.

01./00. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars <Super Mario 64 \ Super Mario Sunshine \ Super Mario Galaxy> <ACT> (Nintendo) {2020.09.18} (¥6.480) – 210.136 / NEW <46,00%>

02./01. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 48.826 / 1.576.270 <80-100%> (+12%)

03./02. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 32.097 / 5.724.253 <80-100%> (+2%)

04./00. [PS4] eFootball Winning Eleven 2021 Season Update <SPT> (Konami) {2020.09.17} (¥3.980) – 26.215 / NEW <40-60%>

05./00. [NSW] Pro Baseball Famista 2020 <SPT> (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.09.17} (¥6.680) – 15.129 / NEW <20-40%>

06./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 13.094 / 3.170.755 <80-100%> (+7%)

07./05. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics <TBL> (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 9.572 / 381.612 <80-100%> (+0%)

08./00. [NSW] Azur Lane: Crosswave <RPG> (Compile Heart) {2020.09.17} (¥7.800) – 7.413 / NEW <60-80%>

09./10. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) – 6.887 / 3.738.336 <80-100%> (+6%)

10./09. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 6.288 / 3.830.717 <80-100%> (-7%)

11./11. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # <ACT> (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 6.075 / 3.563.880 <80-100%> (-1%)

12./04. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition <RPG> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2020.09.08} (¥3.600) – 5.978 / 17.428 <20-40%> (-48%)

13./14. [NSW] Super Mario Party # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 5.683 / 1.554.931 <80-100%> (+8%)

14./13. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 5.674 / 1.505.288 <80-100%> (+3%)

15./18. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) – 4.658 / 297.821 <80-100%> (+25%)

16./12. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima <ADV> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2020.07.17} (¥6.900) – 4.562 / 395.813 <80-100%> (-25%)

17./17. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 4.297 / 1.649.922 <80-100%> (-6%)

18./15. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 <SPT> (Konami) {2020.07.09} (¥6.980) – 4.186 / 224.358 <80-100%> (-18%)

19./16. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King <ADV> (Nintendo) {2020.07.17} (¥5.980) – 4.116 / 252.875 <80-100%> (-11%)

20./19. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe <New Super Mario Bros. U \ New Super Luigi U> <ACT> (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) – 3.717 / 899.432 <80-100%> (+18%)

21./06. [PS4] Marvel’s Avengers <ACT> (Square Enix) {2020.09.04} (¥7.980) – 3.502 / 54.373 <40-60%> (-56%)

22./00. [NSW] Birushana Sensa: Genpei Hika Musou # <ADV> (Idea Factory) {2020.09.17} (¥6.500) – 3.158 / NEW <80-100%>

23./21. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # <ACT> (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 2.520 / 965.965 <80-100%> (+2%)

24./26. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat <ADV> (Teyon Japan) {2020.06.25} (¥3.500) – 2.216 / 33.477 <60-80%> (-2%)

25./22. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version # <SPT> (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) – 2.199 / 490.598 <80-100%> (-11%)

26./30. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # <ACT> (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 2.113 / 2.125.977 <80-100%> (+14%)

27./20. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki # <RPG> (Nihon Falcom) {2020.08.27} (¥7.800) – 1.995 / 96.140 <80-100%> (-30%)

28./23. [NSW] Jump Force: Deluxe Edition <FTG> (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.08.27} (¥6.680) – 1.837 / 24.227 <60-80%> (-25%)

29./29. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! <ACT> (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) – 1.768 / 514.110 <80-100%> (-12%)

30./00. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (¥5.980) – 1.750 / 685.436 <80-100%>

Hausse de livraison de console cette semaine, ce qui permet à la Nintendo Switch de reprendre au dessus des 100k. Comme le montre les graphiques un peu plus bas, l’année 2020 est folle pour la Nintendo Switch, malgré 4 mois d’arrêt ou presque à cause des fermetures d’usines chinoises pour le covid. On est, pas si loin, de voir le double des ventes LTD 2020 par rapport à 2019…