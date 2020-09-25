Top des ventes de la semaine au Japon

Voici le top des ventes japonaises (software & hardware) pour la période du 14 au 20 septembre 2020, dont les chiffres ont été fournis par Famitsu.
Surprise : Super Mario 3D All-Stars est premier cette semaine avec une première semaine à 200k. Loin, bien loin devant le deuxieme qui est Ring Fit Adventure, toujours en forte rupture de stock.
01./00. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars <Super Mario 64 \ Super Mario Sunshine \ Super Mario Galaxy> <ACT> (Nintendo) {2020.09.18} (¥6.480) – 210.136 / NEW <46,00%>
02./01. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 48.826 / 1.576.270 <80-100%> (+12%)
03./02. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 32.097 / 5.724.253 <80-100%> (+2%)
04./00. [PS4] eFootball Winning Eleven 2021 Season Update <SPT> (Konami) {2020.09.17} (¥3.980) – 26.215 / NEW <40-60%>
05./00. [NSW] Pro Baseball Famista 2020 <SPT> (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.09.17} (¥6.680) – 15.129 / NEW <20-40%>
06./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 13.094 / 3.170.755 <80-100%> (+7%)
07./05. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics <TBL> (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 9.572 / 381.612 <80-100%> (+0%)
08./00. [NSW] Azur Lane: Crosswave <RPG> (Compile Heart) {2020.09.17} (¥7.800) – 7.413 / NEW <60-80%>
09./10. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) – 6.887 / 3.738.336 <80-100%> (+6%)
10./09. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 6.288 / 3.830.717 <80-100%> (-7%)
11./11. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # <ACT> (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 6.075 / 3.563.880 <80-100%> (-1%)
12./04. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition <RPG> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2020.09.08} (¥3.600) – 5.978 / 17.428 <20-40%> (-48%)
13./14. [NSW] Super Mario Party # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 5.683 / 1.554.931 <80-100%> (+8%)
14./13. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 5.674 / 1.505.288 <80-100%> (+3%)
15./18. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) – 4.658 / 297.821 <80-100%> (+25%)
16./12. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima <ADV> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2020.07.17} (¥6.900) – 4.562 / 395.813 <80-100%> (-25%)
17./17. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 4.297 / 1.649.922 <80-100%> (-6%)
18./15. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 <SPT> (Konami) {2020.07.09} (¥6.980) – 4.186 / 224.358 <80-100%> (-18%)
19./16. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King <ADV> (Nintendo) {2020.07.17} (¥5.980) – 4.116 / 252.875 <80-100%> (-11%)
20./19. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe <New Super Mario Bros. U \ New Super Luigi U> <ACT> (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) – 3.717 / 899.432 <80-100%> (+18%)
21./06. [PS4] Marvel’s Avengers <ACT> (Square Enix) {2020.09.04} (¥7.980) – 3.502 / 54.373 <40-60%> (-56%)
22./00. [NSW] Birushana Sensa: Genpei Hika Musou # <ADV> (Idea Factory) {2020.09.17} (¥6.500) – 3.158 / NEW <80-100%>
23./21. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # <ACT> (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 2.520 / 965.965 <80-100%> (+2%)
24./26. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat <ADV> (Teyon Japan) {2020.06.25} (¥3.500) – 2.216 / 33.477 <60-80%> (-2%)
25./22. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version # <SPT> (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) – 2.199 / 490.598 <80-100%> (-11%)
26./30. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # <ACT> (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 2.113 / 2.125.977 <80-100%> (+14%)
27./20. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki # <RPG> (Nihon Falcom) {2020.08.27} (¥7.800) – 1.995 / 96.140 <80-100%> (-30%)
28./23. [NSW] Jump Force: Deluxe Edition <FTG> (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.08.27} (¥6.680) – 1.837 / 24.227 <60-80%> (-25%)
29./29. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! <ACT> (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) – 1.768 / 514.110 <80-100%> (-12%)
30./00. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (¥5.980) – 1.750 / 685.436 <80-100%>
Hausse de livraison de console cette semaine, ce qui permet à la Nintendo Switch de reprendre au dessus des 100k. Comme le montre les graphiques un peu plus bas, l’année 2020 est folle pour la Nintendo Switch, malgré 4 mois d’arrêt ou presque à cause des fermetures d’usines chinoises pour le covid. On est, pas si loin, de voir le double des ventes LTD 2020 par rapport à 2019…
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| NSW # | 110.029 | 83.920 | 239.740 | 3.883.543 | 2.322.135 | 15.266.974 |
| 3DS # | 5.272 | 849 | 1.687 | 49.028 | 163.216 | 24.545.175 |
| PS4 # | 1.801 | 2.161 | 24.857 | 470.887 | 847.254 | 9.219.130 |
| XB1 # | 31 | 35 | 513 | 3.117 | 5.065 | 114.363 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| ALL | 117.133 | 86.965 | 266.825 | 4.406.575 | 3.374.872 | 49.145.642 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| NSW L | 32.183 | 30.458 | 177.936 | 1.601.188 | 177.936 | 2.646.571 |
| NSW | 77.846 | 53.462 | 61.804 | 2.282.355 | 2.144.199 | 12.620.403 |
| XB1 X | 18 | 24 | 358 | 2.177 | 3.451 | 20.819 |
| XB1 S | 13 | 11 | 155 | 940 | 1.614 | 21.542 |
|PS4 Pro| 378 | 1.726 | 9.375 | 178.558 | 307.478 | 1.573.528 |
| PS4 | 1.423 | 435 | 15.482 | 292.329 | 539.776 | 7.645.602 |
|n-2DSLL| 5.209 | 824 | 1.516 | 46.389 | 133.747 | 1.150.635 |
| n-3DS | 63 | 25 | 171 | 2.639 | 28.378 | 5.888.554 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+