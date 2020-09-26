Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

2. Hades

3. Dragon Ball FighterZ

4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

5. Ni no Kuni

6. Minecraft

7. Undertale

8. Uno

9. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

11. Little Nightmares

12. Kirby Fighters 2

13. Mana Spark

14. Monopoly

15. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

16. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

17. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

18. Untitled Goose Game

19. Journey of the Broken Circle

20. Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2

21. Super Mario Odyssey

22. Katamari Damacy Reroll

23. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

24. Moto Rush GT

25. Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

26. Cuphead

27. Super Mario Party

28. Stardew Valley

29. Swap Traps

30. WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Download-Only Games

1. Hades

2. Uno

3. Little Nightmares

4. Kirby Fighters 2

5. Mana Spark

6. Untitled Goose Game

7. Journey of the Broken Circle

8. Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2

9. Moto Rush GT

10. Cuphead

11. Minecraft Dungeons

12. Swap Traps

13. Minecraft Dungeons

14. Legrand Legacy

15. Watermelon Party

16. Rivals of Aether

17. Paint

18. The First Tree

19. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

20. Crypt of the NecroDancer

21. Spiritfarer

22. Elemental Knights R

23. Hollow Knight

24. Overlanders

25. The Long Dark

26. Weakwood Throne

27. Jigsaw MasterPieces

28. Resident Evil Revelations 2

29. Street Basketball

30. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition