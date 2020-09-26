Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
2. Hades
3. Dragon Ball FighterZ
4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
5. Ni no Kuni
6. Minecraft
7. Undertale
8. Uno
9. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
11. Little Nightmares
12. Kirby Fighters 2
13. Mana Spark
14. Monopoly
15. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
16. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
17. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
18. Untitled Goose Game
19. Journey of the Broken Circle
20. Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2
21. Super Mario Odyssey
22. Katamari Damacy Reroll
23. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
24. Moto Rush GT
25. Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
26. Cuphead
27. Super Mario Party
28. Stardew Valley
29. Swap Traps
30. WWE 2K Battlegrounds
Download-Only Games
1. Hades
2. Uno
3. Little Nightmares
4. Kirby Fighters 2
5. Mana Spark
6. Untitled Goose Game
7. Journey of the Broken Circle
8. Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2
9. Moto Rush GT
10. Cuphead
11. Minecraft Dungeons
12. Swap Traps
13. Minecraft Dungeons
14. Legrand Legacy
15. Watermelon Party
16. Rivals of Aether
17. Paint
18. The First Tree
19. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
20. Crypt of the NecroDancer
21. Spiritfarer
22. Elemental Knights R
23. Hollow Knight
24. Overlanders
25. The Long Dark
26. Weakwood Throne
27. Jigsaw MasterPieces
28. Resident Evil Revelations 2
29. Street Basketball
30. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition