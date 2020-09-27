Top des ventes au Japon: Top 30 2020 (de janvier à septembre)

Chiffres du Famitsu, totaux sur l’année, arrêtés au 20 septembre 2020. Chiffres des ventes physiques, ne prend pas en compte les ventes digitales (eShop et cartes).
- NSW: Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) – 5.724.253
- NSW: Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) – 1.080.631
- PS4: Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square) – 932.821
- NSW: Pokemon Sword / Shield (Pokemon Co) – 750.202
- NSW: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) – 511.746
- PS4: Ghost of Tsushima (Sony) – 395.813
- NSW: Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) – 381.612
- NSW: Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Nintendo) – 377.665
- NSW: Minecraft (Microsoft) – 359.349
- NSW: Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) – 311.120
- NSW: Super Mario Party (Nintendo) – 291.221
- NSW: Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) – 263.125
- NSW: Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Pokemon Co.) – 259.513
- PS4: Resident Evil 3 (Capcom) – 258.676
- NSW: Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo) – 252.875
- PS4: Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon (Sega) – 243.769
- NSW: eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) – 224.358
- PS4: The Last of Us Part II (Sony) – 222.943
- NSW: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) – 210.136
- PS4: eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) – 180.243
- NSW: Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo) – 179.438
- NSW: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) – 168.462
- NSW: Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) – 165.461
- PS4: Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. MaxiBoost On (Bandai Namco Games) – 161.014
- PS4: Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo) – 156.772
- NSW: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco) – 153.603
- NSW: New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) – 151.843
- PS4: Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Atlus) – 149.898
- PS4: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai) – 149.654
- NSW: Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 (Sega) – 138.550