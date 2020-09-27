Top des ventes au Japon: Top 30 2020 (de janvier à septembre)

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires Economie

Chiffres du Famitsu, totaux sur l’année, arrêtés au 20 septembre 2020. Chiffres des ventes physiques, ne prend pas en compte les ventes digitales (eShop et cartes).

  1. NSW: Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) – 5.724.253
  2. NSW: Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) – 1.080.631
  3. PS4: Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square) – 932.821
  4. NSW: Pokemon Sword / Shield (Pokemon Co) – 750.202
  5. NSW: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) – 511.746
  6. PS4: Ghost of Tsushima (Sony) – 395.813
  7. NSW: Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) – 381.612
  8. NSW: Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Nintendo) – 377.665
  9. NSW: Minecraft (Microsoft) – 359.349
  10. NSW: Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) – 311.120
  11. NSW: Super Mario Party (Nintendo) – 291.221
  12. NSW: Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) – 263.125
  13. NSW: Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Pokemon Co.) – 259.513
  14. PS4: Resident Evil 3 (Capcom) – 258.676
  15. NSW: Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo) – 252.875
  16. PS4: Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon (Sega) – 243.769
  17. NSW: eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) – 224.358
  18. PS4: The Last of Us Part II (Sony) – 222.943
  19. NSW: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) – 210.136
  20. PS4: eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) – 180.243
  21. NSW: Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo) – 179.438
  22. NSW: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) – 168.462
  23. NSW: Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) – 165.461
  24. PS4: Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. MaxiBoost On (Bandai Namco Games) – 161.014
  25. PS4: Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo) – 156.772
  26. NSW: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco) – 153.603
  27. NSW: New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) – 151.843
  28. PS4: Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Atlus) – 149.898
  29. PS4: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai) – 149.654
  30. NSW: Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 (Sega) – 138.550
Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

