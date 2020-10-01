Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Let’s Sing Queen
Umihara Kawase BaZooKa!
103
Alwa’s Legacy
Bacon Man: An adventure
Birthday of Midnight
Candy Raid: The Factory
Detective Case and Clown Botin: Murder in the Hotel Libson
Electronic Super Joy 2
Farm Builder
Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan
Hot Shot Burn
Liege Dragon
Logic Puzzle Collection: Sudoku – Permudoku – Nonodoku
Macbat 64
Make a Killing
MindSeize
Nubarron: The Adventure of an Unlucky Gnome
Orangeblood
Powertris
Projection: First Light
Quell
Red Crow Mysteries: Legion
Shmubedi Boo
Smoots World Cup Tennis
Super Mario Bros. 35
The Last Days
Undead Darlings: No Cure for Love
Unlock the King 3
Warsaw
Ys Origin
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
Horace
Démo de la semaine :
- Cake Bash
- Clan N
- Mad Rad Dead
- Vectronom
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Don’t Starve: Hamlet Nintendo Switch Edition
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Mutant Mudds Collection (Atooi )
|-90%
|Sat 31st Oct
|Puyo Puyo Tetris® (Koch Media)
|-75%
|Mon 5th Oct
|DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for Nintendo Switch (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|-74%
|Thu 8th Oct
|PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 PLUS (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|-74%
|Thu 8th Oct
|DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|-74%
|Thu 8th Oct
|Little Nightmares Complete Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|-69%
|Thu 8th Oct
|GOD EATER 3 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|-66%
|Thu 8th Oct
|The Bug Butcher (2Awesome Studio)
|-63%
|Sun 11th Oct
|Guacamelee! 2 (DrinkBox Studios)
|-60%
|Sun 4th Oct
|Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (DrinkBox Studios)
|-60%
|Sun 4th Oct
|Severed (Drinkbox Studios)
|-60%
|Sun 4th Oct
|Battle Chasers: Nightwar (THQ Nordic)
|-60%
|Thu 8th Oct
|SAINTS ROW®: THE THIRD – THE FULL PACKAGE (Koch Media)
|-55%
|Mon 5th Oct
|Wargroove: Double Trouble Bundle (Chucklefish)
|-50%
|Mon 5th Oct
|STEINS;GATE ELITE (Koch Media)
|-50%
|Mon 5th Oct
|Last Day of June (505 Games)
|-50%
|Fri 9th Oct
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun! (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|-49%
|Thu 8th Oct
|Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|-49%
|Thu 8th Oct
|Katamari Damacy REROLL (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|-48%
|Thu 8th Oct
|Metro 2033 Redux (Koch Media)
|-45%
|Mon 5th Oct
|Metro: Last Light Redux (Koch Media)
|-45%
|Mon 5th Oct
|Saints Row IV®: Re-Elected (Koch Media)
|-40%
|Mon 5th Oct
|Torchlight II (Perfect World)
|-40%
|Mon 12th Oct
|Hob: The Definitive Edition (Perfect World)
|-30%
|Mon 12th Oct
|To The Moon (X.D. Network)
|-30%
|Thu 8th Oct
|Terraria (505 Games)
|-30%
|Fri 9th Oct
|Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (505 Games)
|-30%
|Fri 9th Oct
|ABZÛ (505 Games)
|-30%
|Fri 9th Oct