Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
2. Hades
3. Kirby Fighters 2
4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
5. Untitled Goose Game
6. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
7. Minecraft
8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
9. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
12. Dragon Ball FighterZ
13. Rivals of Aether
14. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
15. Undertale
16. Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2
17. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
18. Journey of the Broken Circle
19. Sonic Mania
20. Elemental Knights R
21. Super Mario Party
22. Super Mario Odyssey
23. Stardew Valley
24. Uno
25. Ni no Kuni
26. Cuphead
27. Final Fantasy VII
28. Mana Spark
29. Monopoly
30. Pokemon Sword
Download-Only Games
4. Rivals of Aether
5. Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2
6. Journey of the Broken Circle
7. Elemental Knights R
12. Mana Spark
13. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition
14. Little Nightmares
15. Moto Rush GT
16. Stay
17. Minecraft Dungeons
18. Bulletstorm
19. Bastion
20. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
21. Final Fantasy IX
22. Super Bit Blaster XL
23. Okami HD
24. Hollow Knight
25. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
26. Crypt of the NecroDancer
27. The Long Dark
28. Swaps and Traps
29. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
30. Necroworm