Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

2. Hades

3. Kirby Fighters 2

4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

5. Untitled Goose Game

6. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

7. Minecraft

8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

9. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. Ori and the Will of the Wisps

12. Dragon Ball FighterZ

13. Rivals of Aether

14. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

15. Undertale

16. Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2

17. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

18. Journey of the Broken Circle

19. Sonic Mania

20. Elemental Knights R

21. Super Mario Party

22. Super Mario Odyssey

23. Stardew Valley

24. Uno

25. Ni no Kuni

26. Cuphead

27. Final Fantasy VII

28. Mana Spark

29. Monopoly

30. Pokemon Sword

Download-Only Games

1. Hades

2. Kirby Fighters 2

3. Untitled Goose Game

4. Rivals of Aether

5. Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2

6. Journey of the Broken Circle

7. Elemental Knights R

8. Stardew Valley

9. Uno

10. Cuphead

11. Final Fantasy VII

12. Mana Spark

13. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition

14. Little Nightmares

15. Moto Rush GT

16. Stay

17. Minecraft Dungeons

18. Bulletstorm

19. Bastion

20. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

21. Final Fantasy IX

22. Super Bit Blaster XL

23. Okami HD

24. Hollow Knight

25. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

26. Crypt of the NecroDancer

27. The Long Dark

28. Swaps and Traps

29. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

30. Necroworm