Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 10 octobre aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

2. Hades

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

4. Untitled Goose Game

5. Minecraft

6. Killer Queen Black

7. Kirby Fighters 2

8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

10. Bastion

11. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

12. Transistor

13. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

14. Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition

15. Sonic Mania

16. Necroworm

17. Minecraft Dungeons

18. Burger Chef Tycoon

19. Super Mario Party

20. Pokemon Sword

21. MXGP3

22. Ori and the Will of the Wisps

23. Stardew Valley

24. Super Mario Odyssey

25. Rivals of Aether

26. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

27. Cuphead

28. Final Fantasy VII

29. Hollow Knight

30. Duke Nukem 3D: World Tour

Download-Only Games

1. Hades

2. Untitled Goose Game

3. Kirby Fighters 2

4. Bastion

5. Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition

6. Necroworm

7. Minecraft Dungeons

8. Burger Chef Tycoon

9. Stardew Valley

10. Rivals of Aether

11. Cuphead

12. Final Fantasy VII

13. Hollow Knight

14. Duke Nukem 3D: World Tour

15. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition

16. Human: Fall Flat

17. Super Bit Blaster XL

18. Elemental Knights R

19. Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2

20. Koral

21. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

22. Okami HD

23. Final Fantasy IX

24. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

25. Cooking Simulator

26. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon

27. The Flame in the Flood

28. Stay

29. MIND: Path to Thalamus

30. Pocket Mini Golf