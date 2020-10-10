Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 10 octobre aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
2. Hades
3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
4. Untitled Goose Game
5. Minecraft
6. Killer Queen Black
7. Kirby Fighters 2
8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
10. Bastion
11. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
12. Transistor
13. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
14. Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition
15. Sonic Mania
16. Necroworm
17. Minecraft Dungeons
18. Burger Chef Tycoon
19. Super Mario Party
20. Pokemon Sword
21. MXGP3
22. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
23. Stardew Valley
24. Super Mario Odyssey
25. Rivals of Aether
26. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
27. Cuphead
28. Final Fantasy VII
29. Hollow Knight
30. Duke Nukem 3D: World Tour
Download-Only Games
1. Hades
2. Untitled Goose Game
3. Kirby Fighters 2
4. Bastion
5. Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition
6. Necroworm
7. Minecraft Dungeons
8. Burger Chef Tycoon
9. Stardew Valley
10. Rivals of Aether
11. Cuphead
12. Final Fantasy VII
13. Hollow Knight
14. Duke Nukem 3D: World Tour
15. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition
16. Human: Fall Flat
17. Super Bit Blaster XL
18. Elemental Knights R
19. Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2
20. Koral
21. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
22. Okami HD
23. Final Fantasy IX
24. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
25. Cooking Simulator
26. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
27. The Flame in the Flood
28. Stay
29. MIND: Path to Thalamus
30. Pocket Mini Golf