Top des ventes eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 8 au 14 octobre 2020).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./02. – Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) [18.9.2020]

02./05. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]

03./06. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]

04./11. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]

05./10. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]

06./00. – 10 Second Run Returns (Blue Print) [21.12.2017] (was on sale)

07./03. – Kirby Fighters 2 (Nintendo) [24.9.2020]

08./12. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]

09./New. – FIFA 21 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts) [09.10.2020]

10./14. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020]

11./New. – The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition (Team17) [09.10.2020]

12./16. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2020]

13./New. – Not Not (QubicGames) [24.9.2020] (en promotion pour son lancement)

14./00. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017]

15./00. – Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise (YAK) [29.8.2019] (actuellement en promotion)

16./00. – Moto Rush GT (Baltoro Games) [26.3.2020] (était en promotion)

17./00. – Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (Capcom) [25.8.2017]

18./00. – Futari de! Nyako Dai Senso (Ponos) [20.12.2018]

19./19. – Monster Rancher 2 (Koei-Tecmo) [17.9.2020]

20./00. – Pokémon Sword (The Pokémon Company) [15.11.2019]

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./07. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018]

02./10. – Chou Sharisou: Atsumete! Choujuu Hunter (spicysoft) [24.2.2016] (actuellement en promotion à 100 Yens, au lieu de 680 Yens)

03./08. – Ice Station Z (Wobbly Tooth) [05.4.2017] (était en promotion à -50%)

04./00. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015]

05./00. – Dragon Sinker (Kemco) [15.2.2017] (actuellement en promotion à -50%)

06./00. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017]

07./00. – EarthBound (Nintendo, New Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console) [04.3.2016]

08./00. – Battleminerz (Wobbly Tooth) [17.1.2018] (était en promotion)

09./00. – Pokémon Silver Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [22.9.2017]

10./00. – Pokémon Dream Radar (Nintendo) [23.6.2012]