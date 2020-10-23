Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Not Not – A Brain Buster

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 15 au 21 octobre 2020).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./00. – Return of the Obra Dinn (3909) [18.10.2019] (était en promotion)

02./01. – Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) [18.9.2020]

03./02. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]

04./04. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]

05./00. – A Magical High School Girl (Sekai Games) [07.6.2020]

06./03. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]

07./05. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]

08./00. – Diablo III Eternal Collection (Blizzard Entertainment) [27.12.2018

09./08. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]

10./10. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020]

11./15. – Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise (YAK) [29.8.2019]

12./13. – Not Not (QubicGames) [24.9.2020]

13./12. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2020]

14./07. – Kirby Fighters 2 (Nintendo) [24.9.2020]

15./New. – Crown Trick (Team17) [16.10.2020]

16./14. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017]

17./00. – Double Dragon 4 (Arc System Works) [07.9.2017]

18./New. – Hardcore Mecha (Lightning Games) [15.10.2020]

19./00. – Overwatch Legendary Edition (Blizzard Entertainment) [16.10.2019]

20./18. – Futari de! Nyako Dai Senso (Ponos) [20.12.2018]

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./01. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018]

02./00. – Bike Rider DX (spicysoft) [26.12.2012]

03./00. – Digimon World Re:Digitize Decode (Bandai-Namco) [27.6.2013]

04./06. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017]

05./04. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015]

06./00. – Adventure Bar Story (Rideon Japan) [25.6.2014]

07./10. – Pokémon Dream Radar (Nintendo) [23.6.2012]

08./00. – Pokémon Red Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [27.2.2016]

09./00. – Colors! 3D (Arc System Works) [21.8.2013]

10./00. – Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [27.2.2016]