Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 15 au 21 octobre 2020).
Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch
01./00. – Return of the Obra Dinn (3909) [18.10.2019] (était en promotion)
02./01. – Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) [18.9.2020]
03./02. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]
04./04. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]
05./00. – A Magical High School Girl (Sekai Games) [07.6.2020]
06./03. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]
07./05. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]
08./00. – Diablo III Eternal Collection (Blizzard Entertainment) [27.12.2018
09./08. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]
10./10. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020]
11./15. – Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise (YAK) [29.8.2019]
12./13. – Not Not (QubicGames) [24.9.2020]
13./12. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2020]
14./07. – Kirby Fighters 2 (Nintendo) [24.9.2020]
15./New. – Crown Trick (Team17) [16.10.2020]
16./14. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017]
17./00. – Double Dragon 4 (Arc System Works) [07.9.2017]
18./New. – Hardcore Mecha (Lightning Games) [15.10.2020]
19./00. – Overwatch Legendary Edition (Blizzard Entertainment) [16.10.2019]
20./18. – Futari de! Nyako Dai Senso (Ponos) [20.12.2018]
Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS
01./01. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018]
02./00. – Bike Rider DX (spicysoft) [26.12.2012]
03./00. – Digimon World Re:Digitize Decode (Bandai-Namco) [27.6.2013]
04./06. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017]
05./04. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015]
06./00. – Adventure Bar Story (Rideon Japan) [25.6.2014]
07./10. – Pokémon Dream Radar (Nintendo) [23.6.2012]
08./00. – Pokémon Red Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [27.2.2016]
09./00. – Colors! 3D (Arc System Works) [21.8.2013]
10./00. – Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [27.2.2016]
