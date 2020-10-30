Les sorties et les 285 promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Instant Chef Party
Mad Rat Dead
My Universe: Fashion Boutique
Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
Pikmin 3 Deluxe
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
#Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream
Angry Video Game Nerd 1 & 2 Deluxe
Banana Treasures Island
Barbearian
Carto
CASE 2: Animatronics Survival
Clea
Control Ultimate Edition – Cloud Version
Crimson Clover: World EXplosion
De: Yabatanien
Detective Puz
Diamond Girl: An Earnest Education in Love
Dungreed
Family Mysteries 2: Echoes of Tomorrow
Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator
Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure
Gnome More War
Haunted: Poppy’s Nightmare
Legends of Ethernal
No More Heroes
No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
Part Time UFO
Party Games: 15 in 1
Poltergeist Crusader
Rep Rope: Don’t Fall Behind+
Slither Loop
Star99
Super Puzzle Pack
The Language of Love
Wonder Blade
Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Bravely Default II
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Tropico 6 – Nintendo Switch Edition
Descenders

Démo de la semaine :

  • Castle Crashers Remastered
  • Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Depixtion
  • Later Daters
  • Ninjala
  • Our Two Bedroom Story
  • Windbound

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Date de fin Prix
−35%
Back In 1995 20 nov. 2020 01:59 6,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−35%
Delta Squad 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,89 €
Switch 5,99 €
−35%
Bird Game + 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Blind Men 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−23%
Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind + 11 nov. 2020 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 12,99 €
−20% Demon’s Tier+ 9 nov. 2020 01:59 7,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
Reed Remastered 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80% Demetrios — The Big Cynical Adventure 9 nov. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
Rush Rover 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−35%
Just Ignore Them 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−73%
Archaica: The Path Of Light 30 nov. 2020 01:59 3,97 €
Switch 14,99 €
−35%
Legend Of The Skyfish 20 nov. 2020 01:59 5,19 €
Switch 7,99 €
−35%
Mekabolt 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Milo’s Quest 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Thy Sword 20 nov. 2020 01:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−33%
Infini 30 nov. 2020 01:59 8 €
Switch 12 €
−30%
Radio Squid 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−35%
Sagebrush 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,89 €
Switch 5,99 €
−30%
Syrup And The Ultimate Sweet 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−35%
Distraint: Deluxe Edition 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,89 €
Switch 5,99 €
−35%
Mochi Mochi Boy 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Super Destronaut: Land Wars 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Ultra Hat Dimension 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50% Battleship 13 nov. 2020 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80%
Dead Dungeon 30 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Debtor 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
One Night Stand 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−85%
Pixel Gladiator 30 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 6,99 €
−50%
Cluedo 13 nov. 2020 01:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−30%
Zero Zero Zero Zero 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−35%
Super Wiloo Demake 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Castle Pals 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−70%
Xenon Valkyrie+ 9 nov. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Pba Pro Bowling 7 nov. 2020 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−35%
Cybarian: The Time Traveling Warrior 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Spacejacked 20 nov. 2020 01:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80%
Funny Bunny Adventures 30 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−25%
Windbound 7 nov. 2020 01:59 22,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−35%
Here Be Dragons 30 nov. 2020 01:59 10,39 €
Switch 15,99 €
−88%
Swaps And Traps 30 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 8,99 €
−30%
Thunder Paw 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−35%
Himno 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Strawberry Vinegar 20 nov. 2020 01:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40%
Family Mysteries 2: Echoes Of Tomorrow 9 nov. 2020 01:59 8,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−35%
Football Game 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Concept Destruction 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−35%
Bouncy Bullets 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−35%
Attack Of The Toy Tanks 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Reed 2 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−40%
Infliction: Extended Cut 30 nov. 2020 01:59 10,79 €
Switch 17,99 €
−30%
Nicole 20 nov. 2020 01:59 13,29 €
Switch 18,99 €
−35%
Metagal 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Knightin’+ 20 nov. 2020 01:59 4,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
−70%
Riddled Corpses Ex 9 nov. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
Distraint 2 20 nov. 2020 01:59 5,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
−30%
A Summer With The Shiba Inu 20 nov. 2020 01:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−65%
Drawngeon: Dungeons Of Ink And Paper 30 nov. 2020 01:59 1,74 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Foxyland 2 20 nov. 2020 01:59 4,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
−41%
Swimsanity! 12,99 €
Switch 22,19 €
−30%
Jisei: The First Case HD 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Duck Souls+ 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−35%
Neon Junctions 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−35%
Paradox Soul 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Carnage: Battle Arena 29 nov. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−30%
Random Heroes: Gold Edition 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Foxyland 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Ganbare! Super Strikers 20 nov. 2020 01:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
Red Bow 20 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Guard Duty 20 nov. 2020 01:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−85%
Tardy 30 nov. 2020 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50% Elea: Paradigm Shift 26 nov. 2020 01:59 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50%
Surgeon Simulator Cpr 6 nov. 2020 01:59 5,49 €
Switch 10,99 €
−25%
Sudoku Relax 5 Full Bloom 29 nov. 2020 01:59 3,81 €
Switch 5,09 €
−66% Friday The 13Th: Killer Puzzle 3 nov. 2020 01:59 5,77 €
Switch 16,99 €
−90%
Atomine 19 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−90%
Wheels Of Aurelia 19 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−10%
Best Friend Forever 3 nov. 2020 01:59 15,29 €
Switch 16,99 €
−30% Portal Knights 6 nov. 2020 01:59 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
The Escapists: Complete Edition 17 nov. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Flood Of Light 16 nov. 2020 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
The Bradwell Conspiracy 6 nov. 2020 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Disease -Hidden Object- 12 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
−50%
Monster Dynamite 13 nov. 2020 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−25% Toridama: Brave Challenge 29 nov. 2020 01:59 3,81 €
Switch 5,09 €
−60% The Golf 12 nov. 2020 01:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40%
Golf With Your Friends 17 nov. 2020 01:59 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Don’t Knock Twice 13 nov. 2020 01:59 6,24 €
Switch 12,49 €
−50%
Sudoku Universe 16 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
−67%
Youtubers Life Omg Edition 3 nov. 2020 01:59 9,89 €
Switch 29,99 €
−75%
My Time At Portia 17 nov. 2020 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−80%
Ubermosh:Omega 6 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−90%
Forma.8 19 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters 3 nov. 2020 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
Spitlings 6 nov. 2020 01:59 10,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Worms W.M.D 17 nov. 2020 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−70% Tower Climb 13 nov. 2020 01:59 1,50 €
Switch 5 €
−50%
Swarmriders 6 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−50%
Gunma’s Ambition -You And Me Are Gunma- 29 nov. 2020 01:59 4,49 €
Switch 8,99 €
−80% Billiard 12 nov. 2020 01:59 1,39 €
Switch 6,99 €
−90%
Planet Alpha 17 nov. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−25%
Invisible, Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition 3 nov. 2020 01:59 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−87%
Corridor Z 4 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50%
The Men Of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya 12 nov. 2020 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−70%
Bunny Adventure 13 nov. 2020 01:59 1,50 €
Switch 5 €
−25% Season Match 2 13 nov. 2020 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
Cruel Bands Career 16 nov. 2020 01:59 2,79 €
Switch 3,99 €
−75%
The Room 17 nov. 2020 01:59 2,24 €
Switch 8,99 €
−60%
Gorogoa 13 nov. 2020 01:59 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Blasphemous 10 nov. 2020 01:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−75%
Yooka-Laylee 17 nov. 2020 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−40% Omega Labyrinth Life 12 nov. 2020 01:59 35,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
−80%
Super Star Path 27 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Candleman 16 nov. 2020 01:59 9,79 €
Switch 13,99 €
−20% Indivisible 6 nov. 2020 01:59 23,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−75%
The Escapists 2 17 nov. 2020 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−90%
Mugsters 17 nov. 2020 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Vandals 3 nov. 2020 01:59 2,24 €
Switch 4,49 €
−50% Dark Quest 2 19 nov. 2020 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70% Lost Artifacts: Soulstone 13 nov. 2020 01:59 2,63 €
Switch 8,79 €
−30% Angerforce: Reloaded For Nintendo Switch 16 nov. 2020 01:59 6,29 €
Switch 8,99 €
−25% Winter Sports Games 13 nov. 2020 01:59 18,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50%
Dininho Adventures 6 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−83% Ascendance 13 nov. 2020 01:59 1 €
Switch 5,99 €
−90%
The Mystery Of Woolley Mountain 3 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 10,99 €
−20%
Hades 6 nov. 2020 01:59 19,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−25%
Kuukiyomi 2: Consider It More! — New Era 25 nov. 2020 01:59 3,29 €
Switch 4,39 €
−50%
Book Of Demons 6 nov. 2020 01:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50%
Gem Smashers 13 nov. 2020 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night 6 nov. 2020 01:59 27,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−85%
Waking Violet 19 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 6,99 €
−75%
Zen Chess Collection 6 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−50%
Fight Of Gods 6 nov. 2020 01:59 5,64 €
Switch 11,29 €
−50% Whip! Whip! 25 nov. 2020 01:59 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50%
Overcooked! 2 17 nov. 2020 01:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−30%
Heaven Dust 16 nov. 2020 01:59 4,61 €
Switch 6,59 €
−30%
Fight Of Animals 6 nov. 2020 01:59 6,29 €
Switch 8,99 €
−70%
Strikey Sisters 27 nov. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80%
Bot Vice 27 nov. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30% Swords & Soldiers 2 Shawarmageddon 6 nov. 2020 01:59 10,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Raging Justice 17 nov. 2020 01:59 3,24 €
Switch 12,99 €
−90%
Wulverblade 13 nov. 2020 01:59 1,69 €
Switch 16,99 €
−70%
Fort Boyard 5 nov. 2020 01:59 8,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−70%
Parking Madness 13 nov. 2020 01:59 1,50 €
Switch 5 €
−50%
Hexa Maze 13 nov. 2020 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−25% Summer Sports Games 13 nov. 2020 01:59 18,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50%
Eliza 3 nov. 2020 01:59 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
−83%
Hyper Sentinel 3 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50%
Happy Animals Bowling 13 nov. 2020 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Little Racer 9 nov. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−75%
Overcooked: Special Edition 17 nov. 2020 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−20% Tools Up! 9 nov. 2020 01:59 15,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−30%
Wenjia 16 nov. 2020 01:59 4,89 €
Switch 6,99 €
−42%
Homo Machina 3 nov. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 3,49 €
−50% Story Of A Gladiator 19 nov. 2020 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
Gerritory 6 nov. 2020 01:59 5,25 €
Switch 7,50 €
−21% Bossgard 13 nov. 2020 01:59 15 €
Switch 18,99 €
−25% Island Flight Simulator 13 nov. 2020 01:59 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−55%
Unruly Heroes 6 nov. 2020 01:59 8,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−33% Gear.Club Unlimited 12 nov. 2020 01:59 9,95 €
Switch 14,90 €
−50%
Ultimate Runner 13 nov. 2020 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Space Cows 9 nov. 2020 01:59 1,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
−67% Moto Racer 4 12 nov. 2020 01:59 4,90 €
Switch 14,90 €
−35%
Escape Game Fort Boyard 12 nov. 2020 01:59 25,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−90%
The Town Of Light: Deluxe Edition 13 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature 3 nov. 2020 01:59 10,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−90%
Vasara Collection 6 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Edgar — Bokbok In Boulzac 3 nov. 2020 01:59 7,99 €
Switch 15,99 €
−70%
Welcome To Hanwell 8 nov. 2020 01:59 4,16 €
Switch 13,89 €
−70% Up Cliff Drive 13 nov. 2020 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−90%
1993 Shenandoah 27 nov. 2020 01:59 1,29 €
Switch 12,99 €
−20%
Gleamlight 12 nov. 2020 01:59 13,59 €
Switch 16,99 €
−90%
Detective Gallo 19 nov. 2020 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Darkest Dungeon 6 nov. 2020 01:59 10,99 €
Switch 21,99 €
−50%
Vampire’s Fall: Origins 3 nov. 2020 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story 12 nov. 2020 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−67% Knock ‘Em Down! Bowling 12 nov. 2020 01:59 4,94 €
Switch 14,99 €
−51%
The Men Of Yoshiwara: Kikuya 12 nov. 2020 01:59 9,79 €
Switch 19,99 €
−20%
Detective Puz 6 nov. 2020 01:59 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−70% The Office Quest 13 nov. 2020 01:59 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
−50%
Half Dead 13 nov. 2020 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Telling Lies 13 nov. 2020 01:59 8,49 €
Switch 16,99 €
−20%
Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars 5 nov. 2020 01:59 31,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−30% Vectronom 3 nov. 2020 01:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−25% 3D Minigolf 13 nov. 2020 01:59 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75%
Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition 3 nov. 2020 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−30%
Never Breakup 16 nov. 2020 01:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40%
Demon’s Tilt 7 nov. 2020 01:59 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−42%
Type:Rider 3 nov. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 3,49 €
−75%
Yoku’s Island Express 17 nov. 2020 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Automachef 10 nov. 2020 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Sheltered 17 nov. 2020 01:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−25% 3D Billiards — Pool & Snooker 13 nov. 2020 01:59 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−40%
Moving Out 17 nov. 2020 01:59 14,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−65% Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping 12 nov. 2020 01:59 2,44 €
Switch 6,99 €
−75%
Mark Of The Ninja: Remastered 3 nov. 2020 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
64.0 16 nov. 2020 01:59 1,34 €
Switch 2,69 €
−80%
Deadlings 9 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60% Disc Jam 3 nov. 2020 01:59 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−82%
Wordherd 2 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 5,59 €
−50%
Pity Pit 19 nov. 2020 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−35% Resident Evil 13 nov. 2020 01:59 12,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−25%
Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition 13 nov. 2020 01:59 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−33%
Hotshot Racing 13 nov. 2020 01:59 13,39 €
Switch 19,99 €
−55%
Doughlings: Arcade 5 nov. 2020 01:59 3,14 €
Switch 6,99 €
−50%
Onimusha: Warlords 13 nov. 2020 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−60%
Resident Evil Revelations 13 nov. 2020 01:59 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−60%
Ghost Blade HD 19 nov. 2020 01:59 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−74% Kid Tripp 26 nov. 2020 01:59 1 €
Switch 3,99 €
−87%
Cloudbase Prime 10 nov. 2020 01:59 1,06 €
Switch 8,19 €
−25%
Resident Evil 4 13 nov. 2020 01:59 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−60%
Habroxia 19 nov. 2020 01:59 3,19 €
Switch 7,99 €
−35% Resident Evil 0 13 nov. 2020 01:59 12,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
The Mummy Demastered 3 nov. 2020 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Hidden Folks 6 nov. 2020 01:59 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
−60%
Lost Sea 19 nov. 2020 01:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
Grandia HD Collection 3 nov. 2020 01:59 27,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−30%
Dude, Stop 3 nov. 2020 01:59 8,99 €
Switch 12,99 €
−50%
Volta-X 3 nov. 2020 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−30%
Bring Them Home 29 nov. 2020 01:59 2,09 €
Switch 2,99 €
−80%
Hidden 19 nov. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80%
Zomb 19 nov. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40%
Devil May Cry 2 13 nov. 2020 01:59 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−70%
Wanderjahr Tryagainorwalkaway 7 nov. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80%
Neverlast 19 nov. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−68%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 13 nov. 2020 01:59 7,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−30%
112Th Seed 19 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−33%
Commander Keen In Keen Dreams: Definitive Edition 9,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−60% Aeternoblade 7 nov. 2020 01:59 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−33%
Terratech 5 nov. 2020 01:59 16,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
−10%
Smilebasic 4 5 nov. 2020 01:59 19,79 €
Switch 21,99 €
−75%
Family Tree 19 nov. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−40%
Doughlings: Invasion 5 nov. 2020 01:59 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−25%
Resident Evil 6 13 nov. 2020 01:59 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Vampire: The Masquerade — Coteries Of New York 16 nov. 2020 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−40%
Devil May Cry 13 nov. 2020 01:59 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−25%
Resident Evil 5 13 nov. 2020 01:59 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−10%
Oceanhorn 2: Knights Of The Lost Realm 5 nov. 2020 01:59 26,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−75%
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip 18 nov. 2020 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−75%
Goosebumps The Game 18 nov. 2020 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−66%
Hexologic 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
−47%
Ecrossminton 16 nov. 2020 01:59 7,94 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Street Outlaws: The List 18 nov. 2020 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−75%
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 18 nov. 2020 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−80%
Crypt Of The Necrodancer: Nintendo Switch Edition 12 nov. 2020 01:59 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75%
Rapala Fishing Pro Series 18 nov. 2020 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75%
Big Buck Hunter Arcade 18 nov. 2020 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50% Unknown Fate 28 nov. 2020 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80%
Worse Than Death 5 nov. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−25%
Othercide 5 nov. 2020 01:59 29,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−60%
Call Of Cthulhu 5 nov. 2020 01:59 15,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−15%
Gibbous — A Cthulhu Adventure 4 nov. 2020 01:59 16,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−60%
Vampyr 5 nov. 2020 01:59 19,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−65% Minesweeper Genius 18 nov. 2020 01:59 2,09 €
Switch 5,99 €
−80% Jackquest: The Tale Of The Sword 18 nov. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−55%
War Tech Fighters 18 nov. 2020 01:59 8,09 €
Switch 17,99 €
−85%
Siegecraft Commander 18 nov. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Amnesia: Collection 3 nov. 2020 01:59 5,59 €
Switch 27,99 €
−50%
Ape Out 3 nov. 2020 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Enter The Gungeon 3 nov. 2020 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50% Stories Untold 3 nov. 2020 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40%
Dead By Daylight 3 nov. 2020 01:59 17,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−66% Firefighters: Airport Fire Department 9 nov. 2020 01:59 13,59 €
Switch 39,99 €
−50%
The Messenger 3 nov. 2020 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−40% The Storytale 11 nov. 2020 01:59 7,19 €
Switch 11,99 €
−50%
Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast 3 nov. 2020 01:59 4,49 €
Switch 8,99 €
−88%
Polyroll 17 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 8,99 €
−50%
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy 3 nov. 2020 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
The Swords Of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse 3 nov. 2020 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−66% Firefighters – The Simulation 9 nov. 2020 01:59 13,59 €
Switch 39,99 €
−66% Professional Farmer: Nintendo Switch Edition 9 nov. 2020 01:59 13,59 €
Switch 39,99 €
−40%
Infectra 7 nov. 2020 01:59 1,79 €
Switch 2,99 €
−75%
Crossing Souls 3 nov. 2020 01:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−90%
Invisible Fist 10 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−65%
Hotline Miami Collection 3 nov. 2020 01:59 8,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
−66% Space Blaze 9 nov. 2020 01:59 10,19 €
Switch 29,99 €
−40%
My Friend Pedro 3 nov. 2020 01:59 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Witcheye 3 nov. 2020 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−66% Professional Farmer: American Dream 9 nov. 2020 01:59 13,59 €
Switch 39,99 €
−66%
Firefighters — Airport Heroes 9 nov. 2020 01:59 13,59 €
Switch 39,99 €
−66% Thenightfall 9 nov. 2020 01:59 13,59 €
Switch 39,99 €
−66% Mountain Rescue Simulator 9 nov. 2020 01:59 13,59 €
Switch 39,99 €
−66% Professional Construction – The Simulation 9 nov. 2020 01:59 13,59 €
Switch 39,99 €
−50%
Star Wars Episode I Racer 3 nov. 2020 01:59 6,86 €
Switch 13,72 €
−60%
Wide Ocean Big Jacket 14 nov. 2020 01:59 2,79 €
Switch 6,99 €
−25%
Carrion 3 nov. 2020 01:59 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €

 

