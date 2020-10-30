Les sorties et les 285 promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Instant Chef Party

Mad Rat Dead

My Universe: Fashion Boutique

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

#Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream

Angry Video Game Nerd 1 & 2 Deluxe

Banana Treasures Island

Barbearian

Carto

CASE 2: Animatronics Survival

Clea

Control Ultimate Edition – Cloud Version

Crimson Clover: World EXplosion

De: Yabatanien

Detective Puz

Diamond Girl: An Earnest Education in Love

Dungreed

Family Mysteries 2: Echoes of Tomorrow

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator

Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure

Gnome More War

Haunted: Poppy’s Nightmare

Legends of Ethernal

No More Heroes

No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

Part Time UFO

Party Games: 15 in 1

Poltergeist Crusader

Rep Rope: Don’t Fall Behind+

Slither Loop

Star99

Super Puzzle Pack

The Language of Love

Wonder Blade

Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :



Bravely Default II

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Tropico 6 – Nintendo Switch Edition

Descenders

Démo de la semaine :

Castle Crashers Remastered

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Les DLC de la semaine :

Depixtion

Later Daters

Ninjala

Our Two Bedroom Story

Windbound

Les promotions de la semaine :