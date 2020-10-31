Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 22 au 29 octobre 2020).

Nintendo Switch

  1. Pikmin 3 Deluxe
  2. Octopath Traveler
  3. A Magical High School Girl
  4. Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster
  5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  6. Minecraft
  7. Human Fall Flat
  8. Smash Bros. Ultimate
  9. Diablo III
  10. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

3DS

  1. Bike Rider DX
  2. Pokemon Crystal
  3. The Battle Cats
  4. Pokémon Dream Radar
  5. Dragon Quest III
  6. Digimon World Re:Digitize: Decode
  7. Brave Dungeon
  8. Adventure Bar Story
  9. Pokemon Silver
  10. Pokemon Gold
