Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 31 octobre aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Hades

2. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

3. Pikmin 3 Deluxe

4. No More Heroes

5. Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

7. Minecraft

8. No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle

9. Thief Simulator

10. Bloodroots

11. Cat Quest

12. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

14. Unravel Two

15. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

16. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

17. Celeste

18. Mortal Kombat 11

19. Just Dance 2020

20. Pokemon Sword

21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

22. Moto Rush GT

23. Cooking Tycoons 3 in 1 Bundle

24. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

25. Monopoly

26. Seeders Puzzle Reboot

27. The Jackbox Party Pack 7

28. Stardew Valley

29. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu

30. Super Mario Party

Download-Only Games

1. Hades

2. No More Heroes

3. No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle

4. Thief Simulator

5. Bloodroots

6. Celeste

7. Moto Rush GT

8. Cooking Tycoons 3 in 1 Bundle

9. Seeders Puzzle Reboot

10. The Jackbox Party Pack 7

11. Stardew Valley

12. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu

13. Uno

14. Part Time UFO

15. Don’t Starve

16. Minecraft Dungeons

17. Cuphead

18. Return of the Obra Dinn

19. Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!

20. Child of Light: Ultimate Edition

21. Overlanders

22. Kirby Fighters 2

23. Untitled Goose Game

24. Torchlight III

25. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

26. Pumpkin Jack

27. Hollow Knight

28. Watermelon Party

29. Sushi Time

30. The Rainsdowne Players