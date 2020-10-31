Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 31 octobre aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Hades
2. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
3. Pikmin 3 Deluxe
4. No More Heroes
5. Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
7. Minecraft
8. No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
9. Thief Simulator
10. Bloodroots
11. Cat Quest
12. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
14. Unravel Two
15. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
16. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
17. Celeste
18. Mortal Kombat 11
19. Just Dance 2020
20. Pokemon Sword
21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
22. Moto Rush GT
23. Cooking Tycoons 3 in 1 Bundle
24. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
25. Monopoly
26. Seeders Puzzle Reboot
27. The Jackbox Party Pack 7
28. Stardew Valley
29. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
30. Super Mario Party

Download-Only Games

1. Hades
2. No More Heroes
3. No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
4. Thief Simulator
5. Bloodroots
6. Celeste
7. Moto Rush GT
8. Cooking Tycoons 3 in 1 Bundle
9. Seeders Puzzle Reboot
10. The Jackbox Party Pack 7
11. Stardew Valley
12. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
13. Uno
14. Part Time UFO
15. Don’t Starve
16. Minecraft Dungeons
17. Cuphead
18. Return of the Obra Dinn
19. Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
20. Child of Light: Ultimate Edition
21. Overlanders
22. Kirby Fighters 2
23. Untitled Goose Game
24. Torchlight III
25. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
26. Pumpkin Jack
27. Hollow Knight
28. Watermelon Party
29. Sushi Time
30. The Rainsdowne Players

 

