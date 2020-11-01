Retour sur les tests Nintendo Switch du mois d’octobre sur Nintendo-Town

Nous sommes désormais en novembre, l’occasion de revenir sur les tests publiés en octobre sur Nintendo-Town. Un mois que nous avons pris le soin de vous présenter à travers différentes catégories. Retrouvez ci-dessous tous nos tests avec les coups de cœur de l’équipe, la déception, la pépite indépendante… Il y en a pour tous les goûts !
Les tests du mois
- Control Ultimate Edition – Cloud – 9
- Ori and The Blind Forest : Definitive Edition – 8.2
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 8
- NBA 2K21 – 7.4
- Retour sur Pokémon Épée et Bouclier : Pass d’extension 2
La pépite indépendante
- Hadès – 9.5
Nos coups de cœur
- Baba Is You – 9
- West of Dead – 8.8
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition – 8.3
- Clea – 8.3
- VASARA Collection – 8
- Jenny LeClue – Detectivu – 8
- Filament – 8
- Alwa’s Legacy – 8
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw – 7.8
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds – 7.8
- Pumpkin Jack – 7.5
- Oceanhorn 2 : Knights of the Lost Realm – 7.5
- Röki – 7.5
- Cloudpunk – 7.6
- The Survivalists – 7.5
- Manifold Garden – 7
Les déceptions
- FIFA 21 Édition Essentielle – 5.7
- Hunting simulator 2 – 5.3
Les autres tests publiés ce mois-ci
- They Bleed Pixels – 8
- Dogurai – 7.9
- 9th Dawn III – 7.8
- Flipon – 7.8
- Seers Isle – 7.8
- Bake ‘n Switch™ – 7.6
- Paradise Killer – 7.6
- Along The Edge– 7.6
- Road To Guangdong – 7.5
- Shoot 1UP DX – 7.5
- Party Hard 2 – 7.5
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – 7.5
- Space Crew – 7.3
- Ghost of a Tale – 7.2
- Let’s Sing Queen – 7.1
- Worm Jazz – 7
- Warsaw – 7
- Doodle God: Evolution – 7
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders – 6.9
- Foregone – 6.9
- Fracter – 6.9
- Knightin’+ – 6.8
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! – 6.8
- Duck Souls+ – 6.8
- Ys Origin – 6.7
- Tamiku – 6.6
- Inertial Drift – 6.6
- Spellbreak – 6.6
- Peaky Blinders Mastermind – 6.4
- Georifters – 6.4
- Swaps and Traps – 6.3
- SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE – 6.2
- She Sees Red – Interactive Movie – 6.2
- MX vs ATV All Out – 6
- Prinny 1 & 2: Exploded and Reloaded – 6
- Milo’s Quest – 6
- The Snake King – 5.9
- Brotherhood United – 5.8
- Help Will Come Tomorrow – 5.8
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – 5.7
- Torn Tales: Rebound Edition – 5.6
- Overlanders – 5.5
- Nubarron: The adventure of an unlucky gnome – 5.2
- Random Heroes: Gold Edition – 4.9
- My Universe – Maîtresse d’école – 4.8
- Button Button Up ! – 4.6
- Pixel Gladiator – 4
Sérieux ?
- This is the Zodiac Speaking – 3.8
- TTV2 – 2.5