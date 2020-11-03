Top 15 des ventes eShop en Europe sur Nintendo Switch en octobre

Nintendo Switch

Comme chaque mois, Nintendo présente le nouveau classement des téléchargements sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch en Europe via les notifications de la console.

  1. Hades (Supergiant Games) (R)
  2. Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) (-1)
  3. Minecraft (Mojang Studios) (-1)
  4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (–)
  5. FIFA 21 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts) (E)
  6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) (+1)
  7. Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo) (E)
  8. Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe) (+2)
  9. The Survivalists (Team17) (R)
  10. Pokémon Épée (Nintendo) (R)
  11. Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang Studios) (-2)
  12. 51 Worldwide Games (Nintendo) (R)
  13. Ori and the Will of the Wisps (iam8bit) (-10)
  14. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) (–)
  15. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) (R)
