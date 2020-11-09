Le plein d’images et la tracklist de Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

PARIS, le 5 novembre 2020 – Square Enix Ltd. a partagé aujourd’hui de nouveaux assets pour KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory. Le jeu sera disponible le 13 novembre 2020 sur Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, Xbox One et Xbox One X.

Dans KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory, les joueurs relèveront des défis au rythme de la bande-son du jeu, en solo ou entre amis, afin d’obtenir et de maîtriser plus de 140 chansons de la série KINGDOM HEARTS. La liste de titres inclut notamment “Destiny Islands,” “Hand in Hand,” “Working Together” et bien d’autres compositions du légendaire Yoko Shimomura. Les joueurs exploreront en musique de superbes univers et se lanceront dans des affrontements rythmés contre des boss coriaces pour tenter de se hisser au sommet des classements.

Les joueurs de la version Nintendo Switch™ profiteront également d’un mode Free-for-All avec un maximum de sept autres joueurs en local. Via trois styles de jeu différents, des joueurs de tous âges pourront choisir un niveau de difficulté en fonction de leurs envies : profiter des chansons et de l’aventure avec des commandes simples ou montrer l’étendue de leur talent avec des combos complexes et exécuter des performances hallucinantes. Cet hymne à la musique et à l’aventure marquera la première apparition de la série KINGDOM HEARTS sur Nintendo Switch.

KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory sortira sur Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, Xbox One et Xbox One X, le 13 novembre 2020. Les précommandes sont disponibles dès maintenant via la boutique SQUARE ENIX, le Nintendo eShop, le PlayStation®Store, le Microsoft Store et chez d’autres revendeurs participants. Les joueurs qui achèteront la version pour PlayStation®4 via le PlayStation®Store recevront également le thème KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory, et ce pour une durée limitée, jusqu’au 31 décembre 2020.

Fortunately, each one of these songs are in the base game. Nothing is tied to DLC or pre-order bonuses.