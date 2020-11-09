Le plein d’images et la tracklist de Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

PARIS, le 5 novembre 2020 – Square Enix Ltd. a partagé aujourd’hui de nouveaux assets pour KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory. Le jeu sera disponible le 13 novembre 2020 sur Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, Xbox One et Xbox One X.
Dans KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory, les joueurs relèveront des défis au rythme de la bande-son du jeu, en solo ou entre amis, afin d’obtenir et de maîtriser plus de 140 chansons de la série KINGDOM HEARTS. La liste de titres inclut notamment “Destiny Islands,” “Hand in Hand,” “Working Together” et bien d’autres compositions du légendaire Yoko Shimomura. Les joueurs exploreront en musique de superbes univers et se lanceront dans des affrontements rythmés contre des boss coriaces pour tenter de se hisser au sommet des classements.
Les joueurs de la version Nintendo Switch™ profiteront également d’un mode Free-for-All avec un maximum de sept autres joueurs en local. Via trois styles de jeu différents, des joueurs de tous âges pourront choisir un niveau de difficulté en fonction de leurs envies : profiter des chansons et de l’aventure avec des commandes simples ou montrer l’étendue de leur talent avec des combos complexes et exécuter des performances hallucinantes. Cet hymne à la musique et à l’aventure marquera la première apparition de la série KINGDOM HEARTS sur Nintendo Switch.
KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory sortira sur Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, Xbox One et Xbox One X, le 13 novembre 2020. Les précommandes sont disponibles dès maintenant via la boutique SQUARE ENIX, le Nintendo eShop, le PlayStation®Store, le Microsoft Store et chez d’autres revendeurs participants. Les joueurs qui achèteront la version pour PlayStation®4 via le PlayStation®Store recevront également le thème KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory, et ce pour une durée limitée, jusqu’au 31 décembre 2020.
La tracklist:
KINGDOM HEARTS
Dive into the Heart -Destati-
Destiny Islands
Bustin’ Up on the Beach
Kairi I
Night of Fate
Destiny’s Force
Traverse Town
Shrouding Dark Cloud
Welcome to Wonderland
To Our Surprise
Olympus Coliseum
Go for it!
Squirming Evil
Hand in Hand
A Day in Agrabah
Arabian Dream
A Very Small Wish
Monstrous Monstro
Under the Sea
An Adventure in Atlantica
This is Halloween
Spooks of Halloween Town
Captain Hook’s Pirate Ship
Pirate’s Gigue
Hollow Bastion
Scherzo di Notte
End of the World
Fragments of Sorrow
Guardando nel buio
Simple and Clean
KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX
One-Winged Angel (from FINAL FANTASY VII)
Another Side
KINGDOM HEARTS Re: Chain of Memories
The Force in You
Naminé
Castle Oblivion
Forgotten Challenge
Lord of the Castle
KINGDOM HEARTS II
Sanctuary ~opening version~
Lazy Afternoons
Sinister Sundown
Tension Rising
The 13th Struggle
Roxas
Sora
The Afternoon Streets
Working Together
Magical Mystery
Reviving Hollow Bastion
Scherzo di Notte
Desire for All That Is Lost
Waltz of the Damned
Dance of the Daring
The Home of Dragons
Fields of Honor
Vim and Vigor
The Underworld
What Lies Beneath
Rowdy Rumble
Monochrome Dreams
Old Friends, Old Rivals
Part of Your World
Adventures in the Savannah
Savannah Pride
Space Paranoids
Byte Bashing
Sinister Shadows
The 13th Dilemma
Sacred Moon
Deep Drive
Riku
Darkness of the Unknown
KINGDOM HEARTS II -FINAL MIX-
What A Surprise?!
Happy Holidays!
The Other Promise
Rage Awakened
Fate of the Unknown
KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days
Musique pour la tristesse de Xion
Secret of Neverland
Crossing to Neverland
Fight and Away
Vector to the Heavens
Another Side -Battle Ver.-
KINGDOM HEARTS Birth By Sleep
The Promised Beginning
Future Masters
Terra
The Secret Whispers
Risky Romp
Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo
Castle Escapade
The Silent Forest
The Rustling Forest
The Tumbling
Ventus
Enter the Darkness
Radiant Garden
Black Garden
Black Powder
The Encounter -Birth by Sleep Version-
Mickey Mouse March
Up Down Adventure
Hau’oli, Hau’oli
Mákaukau?
Daydream upon Neverland
Neverland’s Scherzo
Rage Awakened -The Origin-
Aqua
Dismiss
KINGDOM HEARTS Re: coded
Wonder of Electron
No More Bugs!!
KINGDOM HEARTS 3D [Dream Drop Distance]
Traverse in Trance
Hand to Hand
CALLING – KINGDOM MIX –
Le Sanctuaire
La Cloche
Majestic Wings
Access the Grid
Digital Domination
The Fun Fair
Prankster’s Party
One for All
All for One
Sacred Distance
Deep Drop
L’Oscurita dell’Ignot
L’Impeto Oscuro
The Eye of Darkness
KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage-
Wave of Darkness I
KINGDOM HEARTS III
You’ve Got a Friend in Me – KINGDOM HEARTS III Version –
Happy Hair Day
Monster Smash!
Let It Go
Robot Overdrive
Graveyard Labyrinth
Rise of the Union
Don’t Think Twice
KINGDOM HEARTS Orchestra -World Tour- Album
Destati
Piano Collections KINGDOM HEARTS
Hand in Hand
Working Together – Allegro vivace
Sora – Allegro con brio
Piano Collections KINGDOM HEARTS FIELD & BATTLE
Medley of Conflict
Other Titles
Circle of Life
A Whole New World
Beauty and the Beast
Fortunately, each one of these songs are in the base game. Nothing is tied to DLC or pre-order bonuses.