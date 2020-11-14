Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 14 novembre aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Hades
  2. Pikmin 3 Deluxe
  3. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
  4. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
  5. No More Heroes
  6. Minecraft
  7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  8. Overcooked 2
  9. No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
  10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  11. Overcooked: Special Edition
  12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  13. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
  14. Pokemon Sword
  15. Moto Rush GT
  16. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  17. Part Time UFO
  18. My Time at Portia
  19. Abzu
  20. Ludomania
  21. Corridor Z
  22. The Escapists 2
  23. Stardew Valley
  24. Cattails
  25. Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
  26. Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
  27. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
  28. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
  29. The Escapists: Complete Edition
  30. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Download-Only Games

  1. Hades
  2. No More Heroes
  3. No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
  4. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
  5. Moto Rush GT
  6. Part Time UFO
  7. Abzu
  8. Ludomania
  9. Corridor Z
  10. The Escapists 2
  11. Stardew Valley
  12. Cattails
  13. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
  14. The Escapists: Complete Edition
  15. Cuphead
  16. Minecraft Dungeons
  17. Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition
  18. The Jackbox Party Pack 7
  19. Outlast: Bundle of Terror
  20. Bloodroots
  21. Chess
  22. Bastion
  23. Planet Alpha
  24. Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition
  25. Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe
  26. Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Academy
  27. Worms W.M.D
  28. The Room
  29. Star Wars Episode I: Racer
  30. Hollow Knight
