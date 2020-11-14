Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 14 novembre aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Hades
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- No More Heroes
- Minecraft
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Overcooked 2
- No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Overcooked: Special Edition
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
- Pokemon Sword
- Moto Rush GT
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Part Time UFO
- My Time at Portia
- Abzu
- Ludomania
- Corridor Z
- The Escapists 2
- Stardew Valley
- Cattails
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers
- The Escapists: Complete Edition
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Download-Only Games
- Hades
- No More Heroes
- No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
- Moto Rush GT
- Part Time UFO
- Abzu
- Ludomania
- Corridor Z
- The Escapists 2
- Stardew Valley
- Cattails
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
- The Escapists: Complete Edition
- Cuphead
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror
- Bloodroots
- Chess
- Bastion
- Planet Alpha
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition
- Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Academy
- Worms W.M.D
- The Room
- Star Wars Episode I: Racer
- Hollow Knight