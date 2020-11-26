Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch en mode black friday

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues

Tracks: Toybox Edition

2URVIVE

Arrog

BFF or Die

Destropolis

Dungeon Solver

Electro Ride: The Neon Racing

Girabox

In Celebration of Violence

LoveKami: Divinity Stage

Maid of Sker

More Dark

My Aunt is a Witch

Nordlicht

Out of Space: Couch Edition

Picklock

Picross S5

Ponpu

QV

Root Double Before Crime After Days Extend Edition

Sky Mercenaries Redux

Strike Force 2: Terrorist Hunt

The Alto Collection

The Explorer of Night

Tiny World Racing

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :



Démo de la semaine :

Adventures of Chris

I, AI

Les DLC de la semaine :

DEEMO

FUSER™

Mortal Kombat 11

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2

Northgard

Les promotions de la semaine :

Titre Éditeur Pourcentage de remise pendant les cyber-offres The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Nintendo 33 % Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Nintendo 33 % Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo 33 % Fire Emblem: Three Houses Nintendo 33 % Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Nintendo 33 % Astral Chain™ Nintendo 33 % The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Bethesda 50 % Dark Souls™: Remastered BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment 50 % Dragon Ball® FighterZ BANDAINAMCOEUROPE 84 % Tales of Vesperia™: Definitive Edition BANDAINAMCO 75 % The Outer Worlds PRIVATEDIVISION 50 % Borderlands Legendary Collection 2KGAMES 40 % BioShock: The Collection 2KGAMES 40 % Sid Meier’s Civilization VI 2KGAMES 50 % Mortal Kombat 11 WBGAMES 60 % The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ??? Complete Edition CDPROJEKT 30 % Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy ACTIVISION 49 % Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled ACTIVISION 49 % Metro 2033 Redux KOCHMEDIA 50 % Diablo III: Eternal Collection BLIZZARDENTERTAINMENT 50 % Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkenss & the Secret Hideout TECMOKOEI 30 % The Wonderful 101: Remastered PLATINUMGAMES 32 %

Les cyber-offres du Nintendo eShop commencent le jeudi 26 novembre à 15h00 CET et dureront jusqu’au jeudi 3 décembre à 23h59 heure locale. Les utilisateurs pourront profiter de réductions pouvant atteindre 75 % sur une sélection de titres, et notamment, pour la première fois, de remises sur The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening et Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition. Rendez-vous sur le Nintendo eShop pour plus d’informations.