Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch en mode black friday

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues
Tracks: Toybox Edition
2URVIVE
Arrog
BFF or Die
Destropolis
Dungeon Solver
Electro Ride: The Neon Racing
Girabox
In Celebration of Violence
LoveKami: Divinity Stage
Maid of Sker
More Dark
My Aunt is a Witch
Nordlicht
Out of Space: Couch Edition
Picklock
Picross S5
Ponpu
QV
Root Double Before Crime After Days Extend Edition
Sky Mercenaries Redux
Strike Force 2: Terrorist Hunt
The Alto Collection
The Explorer of Night
Tiny World Racing
Adventures of Chris
I, AI

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

N.C

Démo de la semaine :

  • Adventures of Chris
  • I, AI

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • DEEMO
  • FUSER™
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2
  • Northgard

Les promotions de la semaine :

Titre  

Éditeur

  

Pourcentage de remise pendant les cyber-offres
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Nintendo 33 %
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Nintendo 33 %
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo 33 %
Fire Emblem: Three Houses Nintendo 33 %
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Nintendo 33 %
Astral Chain™ Nintendo 33 %
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Bethesda 50 %
Dark Souls™: Remastered BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment 50 %
Dragon Ball® FighterZ BANDAINAMCOEUROPE 84 %
Tales of Vesperia™: Definitive Edition BANDAINAMCO 75 %
The Outer Worlds PRIVATEDIVISION 50 %
Borderlands Legendary Collection 2KGAMES 40 %
BioShock: The Collection 2KGAMES 40 %
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI 2KGAMES 50 %
Mortal Kombat 11 WBGAMES 60 %
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ??? Complete Edition CDPROJEKT 30 %
Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy ACTIVISION 49 %
Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled ACTIVISION 49 %
Metro 2033 Redux KOCHMEDIA 50 %
Diablo III: Eternal Collection BLIZZARDENTERTAINMENT 50 %
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkenss & the Secret Hideout TECMOKOEI 30 %
The Wonderful 101: Remastered PLATINUMGAMES 32 %

 

Les cyber-offres du Nintendo eShop commencent le jeudi 26 novembre à 15h00 CET et dureront jusqu’au jeudi 3 décembre à 23h59 heure locale. Les utilisateurs pourront profiter de réductions pouvant atteindre 75 % sur une sélection de titres, et notamment, pour la première fois, de remises sur The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening et Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition. Rendez-vous sur le Nintendo eShop pour plus d’informations.

Réduction Nom Date de fin Prix
−25%
The Alto Collection 4 déc. 2020 01:59 6,59 €
Switch 8,79 €
−50%
The Takeover 17 déc. 2020 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−60% M.A.C.E. Tower Defense 7 déc. 2020 01:59 1,59 €
Switch 3,99 €
−50%
Dyna Bomb 16 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−60% Word Mesh 7 déc. 2020 01:59 2,79 €
Switch 6,99 €
−60%
Monster Blast 7 déc. 2020 01:59 3,19 €
Switch 7,99 €
−80%
Reflex Unit 2 4 déc. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80%
Miles & Kilo 24 déc. 2020 01:59 1,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50%
Ghost Sweeper 16 déc. 2020 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Metaloid: Origin 16 déc. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
−35%
Clan N 1 déc. 2020 01:59 9,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−40%
Pianista 23 déc. 2020 01:59 14,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−69% Toejam & Earl: Back In The Groove! 5 déc. 2020 01:59 5,42 €
Switch 17,49 €
−60%
Juiced! 7 déc. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−40%
Outbreak: Epidemic 22 déc. 2020 01:59 8,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50% Bleep Bloop 4 déc. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−60%
Lucah: Born Of A Dream 3 déc. 2020 01:59 4,79 €
Switch 11,99 €
−50% Eternum Ex 4 déc. 2020 01:59 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
−50% Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.1: Ovnifagos Don’t Eat Flamingos 4 déc. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50%
Bookbound Brigade 2 déc. 2020 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Overpass 11 déc. 2020 01:59 27,49 €
Switch 54,99 €
−50%
Fia European Truck Racing Championship 11 déc. 2020 01:59 24,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−75%
Swapperoo 15 déc. 2020 01:59 1,74 €
Switch 6,99 €
−60%
Snooker 19 7 déc. 2020 01:59 13,99 €
Switch 34,99 €
−75%
Dungeon Solver 9 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−50%
Lines XL 24 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−50%
Tt Isle Of Man Ride On The Edge 2 11 déc. 2020 01:59 29,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
−75%
Silk 2 déc. 2020 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−75%
Quell Memento 15 déc. 2020 01:59 1,67 €
Switch 6,69 €
−20%
We Should Talk. 1 déc. 2020 01:59 4,95 €
Switch 6,19 €
−50% Ao Tennis 2 11 déc. 2020 01:59 27,49 €
Switch 54,99 €
−66%
They Came From The Sky 21 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 2,99 €
−33%
Aeternoblade II 4 déc. 2020 01:59 20,09 €
Switch 29,99 €
−80% Harvest Life 3 déc. 2020 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−66% Energy Balance 14 déc. 2020 01:59 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
−66% State Of Anarchy: Master Of Mayhem 14 déc. 2020 01:59 2,71 €
Switch 7,99 €
−30%
Under The Jolly Roger 3 déc. 2020 01:59 12,59 €
Switch 17,99 €
−66% Deep Ones 14 déc. 2020 01:59 1,69 €
Switch 4,99 €
−40%
Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf 3 déc. 2020 01:59 10,79 €
Switch 17,99 €
−66%
Energy Invasion 14 déc. 2020 01:59 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
−20%
Manifold Garden 3 déc. 2020 01:59 14,39 €
Switch 17,99 €
−40% Warparty 3 déc. 2020 01:59 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−66%
Ovivo 14 déc. 2020 01:59 2,37 €
Switch 6,99 €
−35%
Gun Gun Pixies 4 déc. 2020 01:59 32,49 €
Switch 49,99 €
−66%
Metropolis: Lux Obscura 14 déc. 2020 01:59 2,71 €
Switch 7,99 €
−70%
Riptide Gp: Renegade 3 déc. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Guilty Gear 4 déc. 2020 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
Divinity: Original Sin 2 — Definitive Edition 3 déc. 2020 01:59 34,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−25%
Kill La Kill — If 4 déc. 2020 01:59 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−66%
Crashbots 14 déc. 2020 01:59 3,39 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80%
Alteric 14 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−66% One Eyed Kutkh 14 déc. 2020 01:59 1,69 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Muddledash 4 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−66%
Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 4 déc. 2020 01:59 4,41 €
Switch 12,99 €
−66%
Skytime 14 déc. 2020 01:59 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
−80%
Razed 4 déc. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40% Guns, Gore And Cannoli 3 déc. 2020 01:59 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−25%
Perky Little Things 14 déc. 2020 01:59 11,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
−70%
Super Volley Blast 3 déc. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−55% Platago! Super Platform Game Maker 4 déc. 2020 01:59 8,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−66%
Tokyo School Life 4 déc. 2020 01:59 5,09 €
Switch 14,99 €
−35%
Root Letter: Last Answer 4 déc. 2020 01:59 19,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−80%
Boxing Champs 23 déc. 2020 01:59 1,70 €
Switch 8,50 €
−66%
Energy Cycle 14 déc. 2020 01:59 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
−35%
Raging Loop 4 déc. 2020 01:59 19,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−60% Danmaku Unlimited 3 3 déc. 2020 01:59 3,59 €
Switch 8,99 €
−50%
Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R 4 déc. 2020 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−45% All-Star Fruit Racing 4 déc. 2020 01:59 10,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Energy Cycle Edge 14 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Good Pizza, Great Pizza 11 déc. 2020 01:59 4,21 €
Switch 8,42 €
−80% Where Are My Friends? 14 déc. 2020 01:59 1,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
−33%
Dusk Diver 4 déc. 2020 01:59 23,44 €
Switch 34,99 €
−50%
Golf Story 4 déc. 2020 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−40% Guns, Gore And Cannoli 2 3 déc. 2020 01:59 7,79 €
Switch 12,99 €
−70%
Beach Buggy Racing 3 déc. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−66% Grab The Bottle 14 déc. 2020 01:59 1,69 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Our World Is Ended. 4 déc. 2020 01:59 19,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−66%
Nippon Marathon 4 déc. 2020 01:59 4,41 €
Switch 12,99 €
−70%
R.B.I. Baseball 20 3 déc. 2020 01:59 5,39 €
Switch 17,99 €
−66%
Vasilis 14 déc. 2020 01:59 1,69 €
Switch 4,99 €
−66%
Grass Cutter — Mutated Lawns 14 déc. 2020 01:59 2,37 €
Switch 6,99 €
−80%
Spiral Splatter 14 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
The Forgotten Land 3 déc. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−40%
Hidden Through Time 3 déc. 2020 01:59 4,79 €
Switch 7,99 €
−30%
Warborn 4 déc. 2020 01:59 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−66%
Hell Warders 4 déc. 2020 01:59 5,09 €
Switch 14,99 €
−60% Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries Of Fujisawa 4 déc. 2020 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−60%
Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden – Deluxe Edition 3 déc. 2020 01:59 17,99 €
Switch 44,99 €
−60%
The Park 3 déc. 2020 01:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−25%
Fight Crab 1 déc. 2020 01:59 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−66%
Planet Rix-13 14 déc. 2020 01:59 1,69 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Save The Ninja Clan 14 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−70%
Musynx 11 déc. 2020 01:59 8,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−20%
Raji: An Ancient Epic 3 déc. 2020 01:59 19,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−20%
Panzer Paladin 7 déc. 2020 01:59 14,40 €
Switch 18 €
−30%
198X 5 déc. 2020 01:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−25%
Knights And Bikes 3 déc. 2020 01:59 16,49 €
Switch 21,99 €
−70% Friday The 13Th: Killer Puzzle 3 déc. 2020 01:59 5,09 €
Switch 16,99 €
−80%
Watermelon Party 21 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Quest For The Golden Duck 21 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Seeders Puzzle Reboot 21 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Torn Tales: Rebound Edition 9 déc. 2020 01:59 5,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
−80%
Windmill Kings 21 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Colloc 3 déc. 2020 01:59 2,79 €
Switch 6,99 €
−50%
Death Ray Manta Se 7 déc. 2020 01:59 6 €
Switch 12 €
−60%
League Of The Shield 3 déc. 2020 01:59 2,79 €
Switch 6,99 €
