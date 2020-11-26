Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch en mode black friday

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues
Tracks: Toybox Edition
2URVIVE
Arrog
BFF or Die
Destropolis
Dungeon Solver
Electro Ride: The Neon Racing
Girabox
In Celebration of Violence
LoveKami: Divinity Stage
Maid of Sker
More Dark
My Aunt is a Witch
Nordlicht
Out of Space: Couch Edition
Picklock
Picross S5
Ponpu
QV
Root Double Before Crime After Days Extend Edition
Sky Mercenaries Redux
Strike Force 2: Terrorist Hunt
The Alto Collection
The Explorer of Night
Tiny World Racing
Adventures of Chris
I, AI
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
N.C
Démo de la semaine :
- Adventures of Chris
- I, AI
Les DLC de la semaine :
- DEEMO
- FUSER™
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2
- Northgard
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Titre
|
Éditeur
|
Pourcentage de remise pendant les cyber-offres
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
|Nintendo
|33 %
|Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition
|Nintendo
|33 %
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Nintendo
|33 %
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|Nintendo
|33 %
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Nintendo
|33 %
|Astral Chain™
|Nintendo
|33 %
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Bethesda
|50 %
|Dark Souls™: Remastered
|BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
|50 %
|Dragon Ball® FighterZ
|BANDAINAMCOEUROPE
|84 %
|Tales of Vesperia™: Definitive Edition
|BANDAINAMCO
|75 %
|The Outer Worlds
|PRIVATEDIVISION
|50 %
|Borderlands Legendary Collection
|2KGAMES
|40 %
|BioShock: The Collection
|2KGAMES
|40 %
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
|2KGAMES
|50 %
|Mortal Kombat 11
|WBGAMES
|60 %
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ??? Complete Edition
|CDPROJEKT
|30 %
|Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy
|ACTIVISION
|49 %
|Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
|ACTIVISION
|49 %
|Metro 2033 Redux
|KOCHMEDIA
|50 %
|Diablo III: Eternal Collection
|BLIZZARDENTERTAINMENT
|50 %
|Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkenss & the Secret Hideout
|TECMOKOEI
|30 %
|The Wonderful 101: Remastered
|PLATINUMGAMES
|32 %
Les cyber-offres du Nintendo eShop commencent le jeudi 26 novembre à 15h00 CET et dureront jusqu’au jeudi 3 décembre à 23h59 heure locale. Les utilisateurs pourront profiter de réductions pouvant atteindre 75 % sur une sélection de titres, et notamment, pour la première fois, de remises sur The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening et Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition. Rendez-vous sur le Nintendo eShop pour plus d’informations.
|Réduction
|Nom
|Date de fin
|Prix
|
|
|The Alto Collection
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|6,59 €
|
|Switch
|8,79 €
|
|
|The Takeover
|17 déc. 2020 01:59
|9,99 €
|
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|−60%
|M.A.C.E. Tower Defense
|7 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,59 €
|
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|
|Dyna Bomb
|16 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|−60%
|Word Mesh
|7 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,79 €
|
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|
|Monster Blast
|7 déc. 2020 01:59
|3,19 €
|
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|
|Reflex Unit 2
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,99 €
|
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|
|Miles & Kilo
|24 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,59 €
|
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|
|Ghost Sweeper
|16 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,49 €
|
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|
|Metaloid: Origin
|16 déc. 2020 01:59
|3,49 €
|
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|
|Clan N
|1 déc. 2020 01:59
|9,74 €
|
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|
|Pianista
|23 déc. 2020 01:59
|14,99 €
|
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|−69%
|Toejam & Earl: Back In The Groove!
|5 déc. 2020 01:59
|5,42 €
|
|Switch
|17,49 €
|
|
|Juiced!
|7 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,99 €
|
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|
|Outbreak: Epidemic
|22 déc. 2020 01:59
|8,99 €
|
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|−50%
|Bleep Bloop
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,99 €
|
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|
|Lucah: Born Of A Dream
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|4,79 €
|
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|−50%
|Eternum Ex
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|6,49 €
|
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|−50%
|Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.1: Ovnifagos Don’t Eat Flamingos
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,99 €
|
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|
|Bookbound Brigade
|2 déc. 2020 01:59
|9,99 €
|
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|
|Overpass
|11 déc. 2020 01:59
|27,49 €
|
|Switch
|54,99 €
|
|
|Fia European Truck Racing Championship
|11 déc. 2020 01:59
|24,99 €
|
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|
|Swapperoo
|15 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,74 €
|
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|
|Snooker 19
|7 déc. 2020 01:59
|13,99 €
|
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|
|Dungeon Solver
|9 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|
|Lines XL
|24 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|
|Tt Isle Of Man Ride On The Edge 2
|11 déc. 2020 01:59
|29,99 €
|
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|
|Silk
|2 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,49 €
|
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|
|Quell Memento
|15 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,67 €
|
|Switch
|6,69 €
|
|
|We Should Talk.
|1 déc. 2020 01:59
|4,95 €
|
|Switch
|6,19 €
|
|−50%
|Ao Tennis 2
|11 déc. 2020 01:59
|27,49 €
|
|Switch
|54,99 €
|
|
|They Came From The Sky
|21 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|
|Aeternoblade II
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|20,09 €
|
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|−80%
|Harvest Life
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|4,99 €
|
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|−66%
|Energy Balance
|14 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,01 €
|
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|−66%
|State Of Anarchy: Master Of Mayhem
|14 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,71 €
|
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|
|Under The Jolly Roger
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|12,59 €
|
|Switch
|17,99 €
|
|−66%
|Deep Ones
|14 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,69 €
|
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|
|Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|10,79 €
|
|Switch
|17,99 €
|
|
|Energy Invasion
|14 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,01 €
|
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|
|Manifold Garden
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|14,39 €
|
|Switch
|17,99 €
|
|−40%
|Warparty
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|11,99 €
|
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|
|Ovivo
|14 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,37 €
|
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|
|Gun Gun Pixies
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|32,49 €
|
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|
|Metropolis: Lux Obscura
|14 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,71 €
|
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|
|Riptide Gp: Renegade
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,99 €
|
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|
|Guilty Gear
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|4,99 €
|
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|
|Divinity: Original Sin 2 — Definitive Edition
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|34,99 €
|
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|
|Kill La Kill — If
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|14,99 €
|
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|
|Crashbots
|14 déc. 2020 01:59
|3,39 €
|
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|
|Alteric
|14 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|
|−66%
|One Eyed Kutkh
|14 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,69 €
|
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|
|Muddledash
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|
|Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|4,41 €
|
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|
|Skytime
|14 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,01 €
|
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|
|Razed
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,99 €
|
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|−40%
|Guns, Gore And Cannoli
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|5,99 €
|
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|
|Perky Little Things
|14 déc. 2020 01:59
|11,24 €
|
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|
|Super Volley Blast
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,99 €
|
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|−55%
|Platago! Super Platform Game Maker
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|8,99 €
|
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|
|Tokyo School Life
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|5,09 €
|
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|
|Root Letter: Last Answer
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|19,49 €
|
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|
|Boxing Champs
|23 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,70 €
|
|Switch
|8,50 €
|
|
|Energy Cycle
|14 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,01 €
|
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|
|Raging Loop
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|19,49 €
|
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|−60%
|Danmaku Unlimited 3
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|3,59 €
|
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|
|Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|7,49 €
|
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|−45%
|All-Star Fruit Racing
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|10,99 €
|
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|
|Energy Cycle Edge
|14 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|
|Good Pizza, Great Pizza
|11 déc. 2020 01:59
|4,21 €
|
|Switch
|8,42 €
|
|−80%
|Where Are My Friends?
|14 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,19 €
|
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|
|Dusk Diver
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|23,44 €
|
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|
|Golf Story
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|7,49 €
|
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|−40%
|Guns, Gore And Cannoli 2
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|7,79 €
|
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|
|Beach Buggy Racing
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,99 €
|
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|−66%
|Grab The Bottle
|14 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,69 €
|
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|
|Our World Is Ended.
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|19,99 €
|
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|
|Nippon Marathon
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|4,41 €
|
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|
|R.B.I. Baseball 20
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|5,39 €
|
|Switch
|17,99 €
|
|
|Vasilis
|14 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,69 €
|
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|
|Grass Cutter — Mutated Lawns
|14 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,37 €
|
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|
|Spiral Splatter
|14 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|
|The Forgotten Land
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,99 €
|
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|
|Hidden Through Time
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|4,79 €
|
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|
|Warborn
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|17,49 €
|
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|
|Hell Warders
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|5,09 €
|
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|−60%
|Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries Of Fujisawa
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|9,99 €
|
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|
|
|Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden – Deluxe Edition
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|17,99 €
|
|Switch
|44,99 €
|
|
|The Park
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|3,99 €
|
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|
|Fight Crab
|1 déc. 2020 01:59
|14,99 €
|
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|
|Planet Rix-13
|14 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,69 €
|
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|
|Save The Ninja Clan
|14 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|
|Musynx
|11 déc. 2020 01:59
|8,99 €
|
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|
|Raji: An Ancient Epic
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|19,99 €
|
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|
|Panzer Paladin
|7 déc. 2020 01:59
|14,40 €
|
|Switch
|18 €
|
|
|198X
|5 déc. 2020 01:59
|6,99 €
|
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|
|Knights And Bikes
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|16,49 €
|
|Switch
|21,99 €
|
|−70%
|Friday The 13Th: Killer Puzzle
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|5,09 €
|
|Switch
|16,99 €
|
|
|Watermelon Party
|21 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|
|Quest For The Golden Duck
|21 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|
|Seeders Puzzle Reboot
|21 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|
|Torn Tales: Rebound Edition
|9 déc. 2020 01:59
|5,59 €
|
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|
|Windmill Kings
|21 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|
|Colloc
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,79 €
|
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|
|Death Ray Manta Se
|7 déc. 2020 01:59
|6 €
|
|Switch
|12 €
|
|
|League Of The Shield
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,79 €
|
|Switch
|6,99 €
|