Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 28 novembre aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3. Hades
4. Abzu
5. Cooking Simulator
6. Super Mario Party
7. Just Dance 2021
8. Minecraft
9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
10. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
11. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
12. Zelda: Link’s Awakening
13. Cuphead
14. Legrand Legacy
15. Pikmin 3 Deluxe
16. Mortal Kombat 11
17. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
18. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
19. Dark Souls Remastered
20. Doom 3
21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
22. Overcooked 2
23. Cattails
24. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
25. The Jackbox Party Pack 7
26. Stardew Valley
27. Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
28. Hollow Knight
29. Pokemon Sword
30. Minecraft Dungeons
Download-Only Games
1. Hades
2. Abzu
3. Cooking Simulator
4. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
5. Cuphead
6. Legrand Legacy
7. Doom 3
8. Cattails
9. The Jackbox Party Pack 7
10. Stardew Valley
11. Hollow Knight
12. Minecraft Dungeons
13. Castle Crashers Remastered
14. Dom 64
15. Doom
16. Bastion
17. Human: Fall Flat
18. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun
19. Goblin Sword
20. Uno
21. Blazing Beaks
22. Little Nightmares
23. Gris
24. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
25. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
26. The Last Cmpfire
27. Untitled Goose Game
28. Terraria
29. No More Heroes
30. Ludomania