Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 26 novembre au 2 décembre 2020).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./01. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) [19.11.2020]

02./03. – Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) [12.11.2020]

03./04. – Gear.Club Unlimited (3 g o o) [14.12.2017] (96% off until December 6th)

04./New. – Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer) [03.12.2020]

05./New. – Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate (Spike-Chunsoft) [03.12.2020]

06./02. – Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Koei-Tecmo) [20.11.2020]

07./New. – Derby Stallion (Game Addict) [03.12.2020]

08./08. – Romancing SaGa 3 (Square-Enix) [11.11.2019] (57% off until November 30th)

09./05. – Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo) [30.10.2020]

10./14. – Moto Rush GP (Baltoro Games) [26.3.2020] (93% off until December 8th)

11./07. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]

12./16. – Hollow (Forever Entertainment) [06.12.2018] (95% off until December 1st)

13./11. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]

14./12. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]

15./13. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]

16./09. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]

17./15. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2020]

18./New. – Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (Koei-Tecmo) [03.12.2020]

19./New. – Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Digital Deluxe Edition (Koei-Tecmo) [03.12.2020]

20./17. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020]

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./01. – Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice (Capcom) [09.6.2016] (était en promotion à 500 Yens, au lieu de 3 046 Yens)

02./03. – Monster Hunter XX (Capcom) [18.3.2017] (était en promotion à 500 Yens, au lieu de 4 063 Yens)

03./02. – Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom) [17.4.2014] (était en promotion à 500 Yens, au lieu de 3 046 Yens)

04./04. – Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies (Capcom) [25.7.2013] (était en promotion à 500 Yens, au lieu de 3 046 Yens)

05./05. – Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney (Capcom) [22.11.2017] (était en promotion à 500 Yens, au lieu de 3 046 Yens)

06./06. – Mega Man Legacy Collection (Capcom) [25.2.2016] (était en promotion à 500 Yens, au lieu de 3 046 Yens)

07./07. – Monster Hunter Stories (Capcom) [08.10.2016] (était en promotion à 500 Yens, au lieu de 4 063 Yens)

08./00. – Resident Evil Revelations (Capcom) [07.3.2013] (était en promotion)

09./00. – MonHun Nikki Poka Poka Airou Mura DX (Capcom) 10.9.2015] (était en promotion)

10./00. – Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate (Capcom) [11.10.2014] (était en promotion)