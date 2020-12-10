Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (SEGA, 8th Dec, £34.99 / €39.99)

Tanuki Justice (No Gravity Games, 28th Feb, £10.39 / €11.99)

Accidental Queens Collection (Plug In Digital , 10th Dec, £13.49 / €14.99)

Alt-Frequencies (Plug In Digital, 10th Dec, £7.19 / €7.99)

Autumn’s Journey (£4.99 / €4.99)

DOOM Eternal (Bethesda, 8th Dec, £49.99)

Drawn to Life: Two Realms (505 Games, 7th Dec, £7.19 / €7.99)

Evolution Board Game (North Star Games, 10th Dec, £14.99 / €16.95)

Ghostrunner (505 Games, 9th Dec, £24.99 / €29.99)

Heroes of Loot (Orange Pixel, 8th Dec, £6.99 / €7.99)

I, AI (Sometimes You, 9th Dec, £8.99 / €9.99)

Lofi Ping Pong (Redblack Spade, 8th Dec, £3.59 / €3.59)

Monster Sanctuary (Team17, 8th Dec, £14.39 / €17.99)

OctaFight (Silesia Games, 10th Dec, £3.13 / €3.49)

Persian Nights 2: The Moonlight Veil (£13.49 / €14.99)

PixelJunk™ Eden 2 (Q-Games, 10th Dec, £7.71 / €8.57)

Splashy Cube (£3.59 / €3.99)

Warplanes: WW1 Sky Aces (£8.99 / €9.99)

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :



Démo de la semaine :

Liberated: Enhanced Edition

PixelJunk™ Eden 2

Les DLC de la semaine :

DOOM Eternal

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise

FUSER

Minecraft Dungeons

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Les promotions de la semaine :