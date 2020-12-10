Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (SEGA, 8th Dec, £34.99 / €39.99)
Tanuki Justice (No Gravity Games, 28th Feb, £10.39 / €11.99)
Accidental Queens Collection (Plug In Digital , 10th Dec, £13.49 / €14.99)
Alt-Frequencies (Plug In Digital, 10th Dec, £7.19 / €7.99)
Autumn’s Journey (£4.99 / €4.99)
DOOM Eternal (Bethesda, 8th Dec, £49.99)
Drawn to Life: Two Realms (505 Games, 7th Dec, £7.19 / €7.99)
Evolution Board Game (North Star Games, 10th Dec, £14.99 / €16.95)
Ghostrunner (505 Games, 9th Dec, £24.99 / €29.99)
Heroes of Loot (Orange Pixel, 8th Dec, £6.99 / €7.99)
I, AI (Sometimes You, 9th Dec, £8.99 / €9.99)
Lofi Ping Pong (Redblack Spade, 8th Dec, £3.59 / €3.59)
Monster Sanctuary (Team17, 8th Dec, £14.39 / €17.99)
OctaFight (Silesia Games, 10th Dec, £3.13 / €3.49)
Persian Nights 2: The Moonlight Veil (£13.49 / €14.99)
PixelJunk™ Eden 2 (Q-Games, 10th Dec, £7.71 / €8.57)
Splashy Cube (£3.59 / €3.99)
Warplanes: WW1 Sky Aces (£8.99 / €9.99)

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

N.C

Démo de la semaine :

  • Liberated: Enhanced Edition
  • PixelJunk™ Eden 2

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • DOOM Eternal
  • Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
  • FUSER
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Date de fin Prix
−65%
Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King 8 jan. 2021 01:59 5,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Solitaire Tripeaks Flowers 10 jan. 2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−90%
Rogue Aces 1 jan. 2021 01:59 1,29 €
Switch 12,99 €
−75%
Crowdy Farm Puzzle 10 jan. 2021 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 5,99 €
−70% Iro Hero 31 déc. 2020 01:59 3,89 €
Switch 12,99 €
−60%
Project Starship 31 déc. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Grand Brix Shooter 1 jan. 2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−75%
Manual Samuel 1 jan. 2021 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−85%
Draw A Stickman: Epic 2 31 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 6,99 €
−50%
Super Cane Magic Zero 1 jan. 2021 01:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−60%
Many Faces 31 déc. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−70%
Blue Rider 31 déc. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−65%
Slayin 2 8 jan. 2021 01:59 4,19 €
Switch 11,99 €
−20% Moorhuhn Wanted 10 jan. 2021 01:59 5,59 €
Switch 6,99 €
−90%
Hue 1 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−66%
For The King 1 jan. 2021 01:59 8,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−60%
Ministry Of Broadcast 31 déc. 2020 01:59 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−90%
When Ski Lifts Go Wrong 1 jan. 2021 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80%
Survive! Mr.Cube 1 jan. 2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−70%
A Knight’s Quest 1 jan. 2021 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−33%
Peaky Blinders: Mastermind 1 jan. 2021 01:59 16,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
−65% Venture Kid 8 jan. 2021 01:59 3,50 €
Switch 10 €
−83% Storm Boy 10 jan. 2021 01:59 1,01 €
Switch 5,99 €
−60% Heroes Of The Monkey Tavern 23 déc. 2020 01:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Skatemasta Tcheco 31 déc. 2020 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75%
Pumped Bmx Pro 1 jan. 2021 01:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−90%
Bomber Crew 1 jan. 2021 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Beholder: Complete Edition 1 jan. 2021 01:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Kitty Love -Way To Look For Love- 9 jan. 2021 01:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−66%
American Fugitive 1 jan. 2021 01:59 6,79 €
Switch 19,99 €
−33%
Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself- 9 jan. 2021 01:59 16,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
−75%
Velocity 2X 1 jan. 2021 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−65%
Oceanhorn — Monster Of Uncharted Seas 8 jan. 2021 01:59 5,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
−33%
Hotshot Racing 1 jan. 2021 01:59 13,39 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku -Forbidden Romance With Mysterious Spirit- 9 jan. 2021 01:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−90%
A Robot Named Fight 31 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 10,99 €
−90%
Serial Cleaner 1 jan. 2021 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
The Flame In The Flood: Complete Edition 1 jan. 2021 01:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−83%
Morphite 10 jan. 2021 01:59 2,54 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
The Swindle 1 jan. 2021 01:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−90%
Duke Of Defense 31 déc. 2020 01:59 1,35 €
Switch 13,99 €
−50%
Iris School Of Wizardry -Vinculum Hearts- 9 jan. 2021 01:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−75%
Snake Pass 1 jan. 2021 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−70%
Narcos: Rise Of The Cartels 1 jan. 2021 01:59 8,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−70%
Motorsport Manager For Nintendo Switch 1 jan. 2021 01:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−63%
Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom 10 jan. 2021 01:59 14,79 €
Switch 39,99 €
−35%
Projection: First Light 10 jan. 2021 01:59 11,69 €
Switch 17,99 €
−75%
Smoke And Sacrifice 1 jan. 2021 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Task Force Kampas 31 déc. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−83% Whipseey And The Lost Atlas 10 jan. 2021 01:59 1,01 €
Switch 5,99 €
−93%
Moto Racer 4 6 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 14,90 €
−80%
Crypt Of The Necrodancer: Nintendo Switch Edition 9 jan. 2021 01:59 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−40%
Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles 5 jan. 2021 01:59 7,79 €
Switch 12,99 €
−10%
Lofi Ping Pong 17 déc. 2020 01:59 3,59 €
Switch 3,99 €
−88%
Toast Time: Smash Up! 3 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 8,99 €
−75%
Battle Princess Madelyn 30 déc. 2020 01:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Neon Caves 3 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−75%
Battle Princess Madelyn Royal Edition 30 déc. 2020 01:59 3,32 €
Switch 13,30 €
−15%
Vigil: The Longest Night 23 déc. 2020 01:59 18,69 €
Switch 21,99 €
−90%
Vasara Collection 29 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80%
Ubermosh:Omega 29 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−35% Throne Quest Deluxe 29 déc. 2020 01:59 3,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75%
Zen Chess Collection 29 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−35%
9Th Dawn III 29 déc. 2020 01:59 9,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Swarmriders 29 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−50%
Dininho Adventures 29 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−72%
Chill Panda 5 jan. 2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 10,99 €
−88%
Tumblestone 7 jan. 2021 01:59 1,55 €
Switch 12,99 €
−45%
Roundguard 7 jan. 2021 01:59 9,34 €
Switch 16,99 €
−10%
Monster Sanctuary 15 déc. 2020 01:59 17,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−86%
The Bridge 7 jan. 2021 01:59 1,39 €
Switch 9,99 €
−93%
The Way Remastered 4 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
Réduction Nom Date de fin Prix
−85%
Horror Bundle Vol. 1 4 jan. 2021 01:59 4,57 €
Switch 30,49 €
−70%
Tamashii 4 jan. 2021 01:59 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
−50% Sigi — A Fart For Melusina 28 déc. 2020 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50% North 28 déc. 2020 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−50%
A Winter’s Daydream 28 déc. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50%
Skybolt Zack 15 déc. 2020 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Drowning 28 déc. 2020 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−80%
Golem Gates 4 jan. 2021 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−80%
Nefarious 4 jan. 2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Super Blood Hockey 4 jan. 2021 01:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−85%
Slain: Back From Hell 4 jan. 2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Pipe Push Paradise 4 jan. 2021 01:59 2,19 €
Switch 10,99 €
−80%
Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle 4 jan. 2021 01:59 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Letter Quest Remastered 4 jan. 2021 01:59 2,39 €
Switch 11,99 €
−85% Paranautical Activity 4 jan. 2021 01:59 1,19 €
Switch 7,99 €
−80%
Fall Of Light: Darkest Edition 4 jan. 2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−85% Hacky Zack 4 jan. 2021 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80%
Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut 4 jan. 2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Straimium Immortaly 4 jan. 2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
−55%
Underhero 4 jan. 2021 01:59 7,64 €
Switch 16,99 €
−50%
Stellatum 28 déc. 2020 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−72%
Elli 22 déc. 2020 01:59 3,91 €
Switch 13,99 €
−50%
Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition 4 jan. 2021 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
The Aquatic Adventure Of The Last Human 4 jan. 2021 01:59 2,59 €
Switch 12,99 €
−85%
Don’t Die, Mr Robot! 4 jan. 2021 01:59 1,19 €
Switch 7,99 €
−85% Digerati Indie Bundle: Ink & Hacky Zack 4 jan. 2021 01:59 2,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Demon Pit 4 jan. 2021 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−85%
Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition 4 jan. 2021 01:59 1,19 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50%
It’s Spring Again 28 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−75%
Pillar 29 déc. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50%
Blood Waves 28 déc. 2020 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80%
Vertical Drop Heroes HD 4 jan. 2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Wurroom 28 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−75%
The Path Of Motus 29 déc. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
−55%
Valfaris 4 jan. 2021 01:59 11,24 €
Switch 24,99 €
−80%
Omega Strike 4 jan. 2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
Réduction Nom Date de fin Prix
−60%
Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions 4 jan. 2021 01:59 4,79 €
Switch 11,99 €
−80%
Blacksea Odyssey 4 jan. 2021 01:59 2,59 €
Switch 12,99 €
−75%
Xenoraptor 4 jan. 2021 01:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−85%
Bleed Complete Bundle 4 jan. 2021 01:59 4,19 €
Switch 27,99 €
−60%
Snakeybus 4 jan. 2021 01:59 4,79 €
Switch 11,99 €
−50%
The Mooseman 28 déc. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
−50%
The Tower Of Beatrice 28 déc. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50%
Rift Keeper 28 déc. 2020 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−85%
Ink 4 jan. 2021 01:59 1,34 €
Switch 8,99 €
−80%
Spectrum 4 jan. 2021 01:59 2,39 €
Switch 11,99 €
−80%
Frost 4 jan. 2021 01:59 2,59 €
Switch 12,99 €
−80%
1979 Revolution: Black Friday 4 jan. 2021 01:59 2,39 €
Switch 11,99 €
−85%
Astro Bears 4 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 6,99 €
−87%
Earthworms 4 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−60% Golf Peaks 7 jan. 2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−40%
Meganoid 14 déc. 2020 01:59 5,39 €
Switch 8,99 €
−50%
Not Not — A Brain Buster 4 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−80%
Hamster Bob 4 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50% Puzzle Book 28 déc. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−87%
Space Cows 4 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50%
Sheep Patrol 4 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−73%
Golazo! 4 jan. 2021 01:59 3,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Jumping Joe & Friends 4 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−85%
Skyscrappers 28 déc. 2020 01:59 1,34 €
Switch 8,99 €
−55%
Demon’s Rise — War For The Deep 21 déc. 2020 01:59 3,09 €
Switch 6,99 €
−80%
Vsr: Void Space Racing 4 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Roarr! Jurassic Edition 4 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−66%
Trail Boss Bmx 4 jan. 2021 01:59 5,09 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50% Jcb Pioneer: Mars 5 jan. 2021 01:59 11,09 €
Switch 22,19 €
−90%
Grim Legends 2: Song Of The Dark Swan 28 déc. 2020 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Robonauts 4 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−77%
911 Operator Deluxe Edition 4 jan. 2021 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 21,99 €
−80% 911 Operator 4 jan. 2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−30%
Nullum 21 déc. 2020 01:59 1,39 €
Switch 1,99 €
−80%
Wreckin’ Ball Adventure 4 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Unhatched 4 jan. 2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80% Wondershot 4 jan. 2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−90%
Be-A Walker 4 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−90%
Little Racer 4 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60%
Tools Up! 4 jan. 2021 01:59 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−66%
Geki Yaba Runner Anniversary Edition 4 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 2,99 €
−50%
House Of Golf 5 jan. 2021 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−90%
Enigmatis 2: The Mists Of Ravenwood 28 déc. 2020 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Mars Power Industries 4 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−50%
Party Treats 4 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−40%
Yes, Your Grace 6 jan. 2021 01:59 10,07 €
Switch 16,79 €
−61%
Son Of A Witch 30 déc. 2020 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 12,99 €
−83%
Shipped 4 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−61%
Rogue Bit 30 déc. 2020 01:59 1,92 €
Switch 4,99 €
−90%
Warp Shift 1 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
Beat Me! 27 déc. 2020 01:59 8,39 €
Switch 11,99 €
−92%
Marooners 5 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 12,99 €
−87%
Crash Drive 2 5 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−60% Omg Police — Car Chase TV Simulator 4 jan. 2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75%
Omvorm 2 jan. 2021 01:59 1,09 €
Switch 4,39 €
−75% Where The Bees Make Honey 5 jan. 2021 01:59 2,22 €
Switch 8,89 €
−75%
Galactic Defence Squadron 2 jan. 2021 01:59 1,09 €
Switch 4,39 €
−50%
Ballzout 2 jan. 2021 01:59 1,09 €
Switch 2,19 €
−80%
Croc’s World 2 4 jan. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
