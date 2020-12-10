Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (SEGA, 8th Dec, £34.99 / €39.99)
Tanuki Justice (No Gravity Games, 28th Feb, £10.39 / €11.99)
Accidental Queens Collection (Plug In Digital , 10th Dec, £13.49 / €14.99)
Alt-Frequencies (Plug In Digital, 10th Dec, £7.19 / €7.99)
Autumn’s Journey (£4.99 / €4.99)
DOOM Eternal (Bethesda, 8th Dec, £49.99)
Drawn to Life: Two Realms (505 Games, 7th Dec, £7.19 / €7.99)
Evolution Board Game (North Star Games, 10th Dec, £14.99 / €16.95)
Ghostrunner (505 Games, 9th Dec, £24.99 / €29.99)
Heroes of Loot (Orange Pixel, 8th Dec, £6.99 / €7.99)
I, AI (Sometimes You, 9th Dec, £8.99 / €9.99)
Lofi Ping Pong (Redblack Spade, 8th Dec, £3.59 / €3.59)
Monster Sanctuary (Team17, 8th Dec, £14.39 / €17.99)
OctaFight (Silesia Games, 10th Dec, £3.13 / €3.49)
Persian Nights 2: The Moonlight Veil (£13.49 / €14.99)
PixelJunk™ Eden 2 (Q-Games, 10th Dec, £7.71 / €8.57)
Splashy Cube (£3.59 / €3.99)
Warplanes: WW1 Sky Aces (£8.99 / €9.99)
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
N.C
Démo de la semaine :
- Liberated: Enhanced Edition
- PixelJunk™ Eden 2
Les DLC de la semaine :
- DOOM Eternal
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
- FUSER
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Réduction
|Nom
|Date de fin
|Prix
|
|Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King
|8 jan. 2021 01:59
|5,24 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Solitaire Tripeaks Flowers
|10 jan. 2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Rogue Aces
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|1,29 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Crowdy Farm Puzzle
|10 jan. 2021 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−70%
|Iro Hero
|31 déc. 2020 01:59
|3,89 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Project Starship
|31 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Grand Brix Shooter
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Manual Samuel
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Draw A Stickman: Epic 2
|31 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|Super Cane Magic Zero
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Many Faces
|31 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Blue Rider
|31 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Slayin 2
|8 jan. 2021 01:59
|4,19 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|−20%
|Moorhuhn Wanted
|10 jan. 2021 01:59
|5,59 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|Hue
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|
|For The King
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|8,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Ministry Of Broadcast
|31 déc. 2020 01:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|When Ski Lifts Go Wrong
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Survive! Mr.Cube
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|A Knight’s Quest
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Peaky Blinders: Mastermind
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|16,74 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|−65%
|Venture Kid
|8 jan. 2021 01:59
|3,50 €
|Switch
|10 €
|−83%
|Storm Boy
|10 jan. 2021 01:59
|1,01 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−60%
|Heroes Of The Monkey Tavern
|23 déc. 2020 01:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Skatemasta Tcheco
|31 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Pumped Bmx Pro
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|3,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Bomber Crew
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Beholder: Complete Edition
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|3,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Kitty Love -Way To Look For Love-
|9 jan. 2021 01:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|American Fugitive
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|6,79 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself-
|9 jan. 2021 01:59
|16,74 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Velocity 2X
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Oceanhorn — Monster Of Uncharted Seas
|8 jan. 2021 01:59
|5,24 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Hotshot Racing
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|13,39 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku -Forbidden Romance With Mysterious Spirit-
|9 jan. 2021 01:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|A Robot Named Fight
|31 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|10,99 €
|
|Serial Cleaner
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|The Flame In The Flood: Complete Edition
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|3,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Morphite
|10 jan. 2021 01:59
|2,54 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|The Swindle
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|3,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Duke Of Defense
|31 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,35 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|Iris School Of Wizardry -Vinculum Hearts-
|9 jan. 2021 01:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Snake Pass
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Narcos: Rise Of The Cartels
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|8,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Motorsport Manager For Nintendo Switch
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|4,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom
|10 jan. 2021 01:59
|14,79 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Projection: First Light
|10 jan. 2021 01:59
|11,69 €
|Switch
|17,99 €
|
|Smoke And Sacrifice
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Task Force Kampas
|31 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−83%
|Whipseey And The Lost Atlas
|10 jan. 2021 01:59
|1,01 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Moto Racer 4
|6 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|14,90 €
|
|
|Crypt Of The Necrodancer: Nintendo Switch Edition
|9 jan. 2021 01:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles
|5 jan. 2021 01:59
|7,79 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Lofi Ping Pong
|17 déc. 2020 01:59
|3,59 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|Toast Time: Smash Up!
|3 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Battle Princess Madelyn
|30 déc. 2020 01:59
|3,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Neon Caves
|3 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|Battle Princess Madelyn Royal Edition
|30 déc. 2020 01:59
|3,32 €
|Switch
|13,30 €
|
|Vigil: The Longest Night
|23 déc. 2020 01:59
|18,69 €
|Switch
|21,99 €
|
|Vasara Collection
|29 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Ubermosh:Omega
|29 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−35%
|Throne Quest Deluxe
|29 déc. 2020 01:59
|3,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Zen Chess Collection
|29 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|9Th Dawn III
|29 déc. 2020 01:59
|9,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Swarmriders
|29 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|Dininho Adventures
|29 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|Chill Panda
|5 jan. 2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|10,99 €
|
|Tumblestone
|7 jan. 2021 01:59
|1,55 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Roundguard
|7 jan. 2021 01:59
|9,34 €
|Switch
|16,99 €
|
|Monster Sanctuary
|15 déc. 2020 01:59
|17,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|The Bridge
|7 jan. 2021 01:59
|1,39 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|The Way Remastered
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Réduction
|Nom
|Date de fin
|Prix
|
|Horror Bundle Vol. 1
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|4,57 €
|Switch
|30,49 €
|
|Tamashii
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|3,59 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|−50%
|Sigi — A Fart For Melusina
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|North
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|A Winter’s Daydream
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Skybolt Zack
|15 déc. 2020 01:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Drowning
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|Golem Gates
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Nefarious
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Super Blood Hockey
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|3,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Slain: Back From Hell
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Pipe Push Paradise
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|2,19 €
|Switch
|10,99 €
|
|Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Letter Quest Remastered
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|2,39 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|−85%
|Paranautical Activity
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|1,19 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|
|Fall Of Light: Darkest Edition
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−85%
|Hacky Zack
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Straimium Immortaly
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|Underhero
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|7,64 €
|Switch
|16,99 €
|
|Stellatum
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Elli
|22 déc. 2020 01:59
|3,91 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|The Aquatic Adventure Of The Last Human
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|2,59 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Don’t Die, Mr Robot!
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|1,19 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−85%
|Digerati Indie Bundle: Ink & Hacky Zack
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|2,24 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Demon Pit
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|1,19 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|It’s Spring Again
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|Pillar
|29 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Blood Waves
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Vertical Drop Heroes HD
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Wurroom
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|The Path Of Motus
|29 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|Valfaris
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|11,24 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Omega Strike
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Réduction
|Nom
|Date de fin
|Prix
|
|Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|4,79 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|Blacksea Odyssey
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|2,59 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Xenoraptor
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|3,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Bleed Complete Bundle
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|4,19 €
|Switch
|27,99 €
|
|Snakeybus
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|4,79 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|The Mooseman
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|The Tower Of Beatrice
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Rift Keeper
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Ink
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|1,34 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Spectrum
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|2,39 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|Frost
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|2,59 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|1979 Revolution: Black Friday
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|2,39 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|Astro Bears
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|Earthworms
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−60%
|Golf Peaks
|7 jan. 2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|
|Meganoid
|14 déc. 2020 01:59
|5,39 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Not Not — A Brain Buster
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|Hamster Bob
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Puzzle Book
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|Space Cows
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Sheep Patrol
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|Golazo!
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Jumping Joe & Friends
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|Skyscrappers
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,34 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Demon’s Rise — War For The Deep
|21 déc. 2020 01:59
|3,09 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|Vsr: Void Space Racing
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Roarr! Jurassic Edition
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Trail Boss Bmx
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|5,09 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−50%
|Jcb Pioneer: Mars
|5 jan. 2021 01:59
|11,09 €
|Switch
|22,19 €
|
|Grim Legends 2: Song Of The Dark Swan
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Robonauts
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|911 Operator Deluxe Edition
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|21,99 €
|−80%
|911 Operator
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Nullum
|21 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,39 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|Wreckin’ Ball Adventure
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Unhatched
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−80%
|Wondershot
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Be-A Walker
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Little Racer
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Tools Up!
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Geki Yaba Runner Anniversary Edition
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|House Of Golf
|5 jan. 2021 01:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Enigmatis 2: The Mists Of Ravenwood
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Mars Power Industries
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|Party Treats
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|Yes, Your Grace
|6 jan. 2021 01:59
|10,07 €
|Switch
|16,79 €
|
|Son Of A Witch
|30 déc. 2020 01:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Shipped
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Rogue Bit
|30 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,92 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Warp Shift
|1 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Beat Me!
|27 déc. 2020 01:59
|8,39 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|
|Marooners
|5 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Crash Drive 2
|5 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−60%
|Omg Police — Car Chase TV Simulator
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Omvorm
|2 jan. 2021 01:59
|1,09 €
|Switch
|4,39 €
|−75%
|Where The Bees Make Honey
|5 jan. 2021 01:59
|2,22 €
|Switch
|8,89 €
|
|Galactic Defence Squadron
|2 jan. 2021 01:59
|1,09 €
|Switch
|4,39 €
|
|Ballzout
|2 jan. 2021 01:59
|1,09 €
|Switch
|2,19 €
|
|Croc’s World 2
|4 jan. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €