Le nouveaux jeux Nes & Super Nintendo sur le Nintendo Switch Online sont disponibles

Alors qu’il n’y a plus de sorties mensuelles, Nintendo ne nous oublie pas, de nouveaux jeux arrivent aujourd’hui.
Quatre jeux sur Super Nintendo: Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble, The Ignition Factor, Super Valis IV, et Tuff E Nuff. Un jeu sur NES: Nightshade.

Comme souvent, le programme est different au Japon avec Donkey Kong Country 3 et The Ignition Factor, comme chez nous, mais aussi Kunio-kun no Dodgeball da yo Zen’in Shugo, Sugoi Hebereke, et Smash Ping Pong.

Liste des jeux disponibles sur le service Nintendo Switch Online :

Super Nintendo Entertainment System

Regular games

  • Brawl Brothers
  • Breath of Fire
  • Breath of Fire II
  • Demon’s Crest
  • Donkey Kong Country
  • Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest
  • Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!
  • F-Zero
  • Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem (Japan only)
  • Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
  • Kirby’s Dream Course
  • Kirby’s Dream Land 3
  • Kirby Super Star
  • Kunio-kun no Dodgeball da yo Zenin Shuugou! (Japan-only)
  • Mario’s Super Picross (Europe and North America only)
  • Natsume Championship Wrestling
  • Operation Logic Bomb (Europe and North America-only)
  • Panel de Pon
  • Pilotwings
  • Pop ‘n TwinBee
  • Shin Megami Tensei (Japan-only)
  • Smash Tennis (Europe and North America-only)
  • Star Fox
  • Starfox 2
  • Stunt Race FX / Wild Trax
  • Sugoi Hebereke (Japan-only)
  • Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force
  • Super Family Tennis (Japan-only)
  • Super Ghouls’n Ghosts
  • Super Mario All-Stars
  • Super Mario Kart
  • Super Mario World
  • Super Mario World 2: Yoshis Island
  • Super Metroid
  • Super Punch-Out!!
  • Super Puyo Puyo 2
  • Super Soccer / Super Formation Soccer
  • Super Tennis
  • Super Valis IV (Europe and North America-only)
  • The Ignition Factor
  • The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
  • The Peace Keepers (Europe and North America only)
  • Tuff E Nuff (Europe and North America-only)
  • Wild Guns

Nintendo Entertainment System

Regular games

  • ADVENTURES OF LOLO
  • Atlantis no Nazo (Japan-only)
  • Balloon Fight
  • Baseball
  • Blaster Master
  • City Connection
  • Clu Clu Land
  • Crystalis (Japan-only)
  • Donkey Kong
  • Donkey Kong Jr.
  • Donkey Kong 3
  • Double Dragon
  • Double Dragon II: The Revenge
  • Downtown Nekketsu Koushinkyoku: Soreyuke Daiundoukai (Japan-only)
  • Dr. Mario
  • Eliminator Boat Duel (Europe and North America-only)
  • Excitebike
  • Famicom Wars (Japan-only)
  • Fire Emblem [Japan-only]
  • Ghosts’n Goblins
  • Gradius
  • Ice Climber
  • Ice Hockey (Nintendo Entertainment System version, Europe and North America-only)
  • Ice Hockey (Famicom Disk System version, Japan-only)
  • Journey to Silus
  • Joy Mech Fight [Japan-only]
  • Kid Icarus (Nintendo Entertainment System, Europe and North America-only)
  • Kid Icarus (Famicom Disk System, Japan-only)
  • Kirby’s Adventure
  • Legend of Zelda (The) (Nintendo Entertainment System version, Europe and North America-only)
  • Legend of Zelda (The) (Famicom Disk System version, Japan-only)
  • Mario Bros.
  • Metroid (Nintendo Entertainment System version, Europe and North America-only)
  • Metroid (Famicom Disk System version, Japan-only)
  • Mighty Bomb Jack
  • NES Open Tournament Golf
  • Nightshade (Europe and North America-only)
  • Ninja Gaiden
  • Pro Wrestling (Nintendo Entertainment System version, Europe and North America-only)
  • Pro Wrestling (Famicom Disk System version, Japan-only)
  • Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr Dream
  • River City Ransom
  • Route 16 Turbo (Japan-only)
  • Rygar
  • S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team (Europe and North America only)
  • Shadow of the Ninja (Europe and North America-only)
  • Smash Ping-Pong (Famicom Disk System, Japan-only)
  • Soccer
  • Solomon’s Key
  • Star Soldier
  • Star Tropics [Europe and North America-only]
  • Super Chinese / Kung-Fu Heroes
  • Super Dodge Ball
  • Super Mario Bros.
  • Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels / Super Mario Bros. 2 (Nintendo Entertainment System, Europe and North America-only)
  • Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels / Super Mario Bros. 2 (Famicom Disk System, Japan-only)
  • Super Mario Bros. 2 / Super Mario USA
  • Super Mario Bros. 3
  • Tecmo Bowl
  • Tennis
  • The Immortal (Europe and North America-only)
  • Tsuppari Ozumo [Japan-only]
  • TwinBee
  • Vice: Project Doom
  • Volley Ball (Nintendo Entertainment System, Europe and North America-only)
  • Volley Ball (Famicom Disk System, Japan-only)
  • VS. Excitebike (Famicom Disk System)
  • Wario’s Woods
  • Wrecking Crew
  • Yie Ar Kung-Fu [Japan-only]
  • Yoshi
  • Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (Nintendo Entertainment System ver., Europe and North America-only)
  • Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (Famicom Disk System ver., Japan-only)

SP Games

  • Blaster Master SP
  • Crystalis (Europe and North America-only)
  • Double Dragon SP (from ???)
  • Dr. Mario SP
  • Fire Emblem: Climax Version (Japan-only)
  • Fire Emblem: Weapon Triangle Version (Japan-only)
  • Ghosts’n Goblins SP
  • Gradius SP
  • Gradius SP (2nd version)
  • Kid Icarus SP (Nintendo Entertainment System, Europe and North America-only)
  • Kid Icarus SP (Famicom Disk System, Japan-only)
  • Kirby’s Adventure SP
  • Legend of Zelda SP (The)
  • Metroid SP (Nintendo Entertainment System version, Europe and North America-only)
  • Metroid SP (Nintendo Entertainment System version, Europe and North America-only) (2nd version)
  • Metroid SP (Famicom Disk System, Japan-only)
  • Metroid SP (Famicom Disk System, Japan-only) (2nd version)
  • Mighty Bomb Jack SP
  • NES Open Tournament Golf SP (Japan-only)
  • Ninja Gaiden SP
  • Star Soldier SP
  • Super Mario Bros. SP (from ???)
  • Super Mario Bros. 3 SP (from ???)
  • TwinBee SP
  • Zelda II: The Adventure of Link SP (Nintendo Entertainment System ver., Europe and North America-only)
  • Zelda II: The Adventure of Link SP (Famicom Disk System ver., Japan-only)
