Le nouveaux jeux Nes & Super Nintendo sur le Nintendo Switch Online sont disponibles

Alors qu’il n’y a plus de sorties mensuelles, Nintendo ne nous oublie pas, de nouveaux jeux arrivent aujourd’hui.

Quatre jeux sur Super Nintendo: Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble, The Ignition Factor, Super Valis IV, et Tuff E Nuff. Un jeu sur NES: Nightshade.

Comme souvent, le programme est different au Japon avec Donkey Kong Country 3 et The Ignition Factor, comme chez nous, mais aussi Kunio-kun no Dodgeball da yo Zen’in Shugo, Sugoi Hebereke, et Smash Ping Pong.

Liste des jeux disponibles sur le service Nintendo Switch Online :

Super Nintendo Entertainment System

Regular games

Brawl Brothers

Breath of Fire

Breath of Fire II

Demon’s Crest

Donkey Kong Country

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest

Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!

F-Zero

Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem (Japan only)

Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

Kirby’s Dream Course

Kirby’s Dream Land 3

Kirby Super Star

Kunio-kun no Dodgeball da yo Zenin Shuugou! (Japan-only)

Mario’s Super Picross (Europe and North America only)

Natsume Championship Wrestling

Operation Logic Bomb (Europe and North America-only)

Panel de Pon

Pilotwings

Pop ‘n TwinBee

Shin Megami Tensei (Japan-only)

Smash Tennis (Europe and North America-only)

Star Fox

Starfox 2

Stunt Race FX / Wild Trax

Sugoi Hebereke (Japan-only)

Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force

Super Family Tennis (Japan-only)

Super Ghouls’n Ghosts

Super Mario All-Stars

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario World

Super Mario World 2: Yoshis Island

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Super Puyo Puyo 2

Super Soccer / Super Formation Soccer

Super Tennis

Super Valis IV (Europe and North America-only)

The Ignition Factor

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

The Peace Keepers (Europe and North America only)

Tuff E Nuff (Europe and North America-only)

Wild Guns

Nintendo Entertainment System

Regular games

ADVENTURES OF LOLO

Atlantis no Nazo (Japan-only)

Balloon Fight

Baseball

Blaster Master

City Connection

Clu Clu Land

Crystalis (Japan-only)

Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong Jr.

Donkey Kong 3

Double Dragon

Double Dragon II: The Revenge

Downtown Nekketsu Koushinkyoku: Soreyuke Daiundoukai (Japan-only)

Dr. Mario

Eliminator Boat Duel (Europe and North America-only)

Excitebike

Famicom Wars (Japan-only)

Fire Emblem [Japan-only]

Ghosts’n Goblins

Gradius

Ice Climber

Ice Hockey (Nintendo Entertainment System version, Europe and North America-only)

Ice Hockey (Famicom Disk System version, Japan-only)

Journey to Silus

Joy Mech Fight [Japan-only]

Kid Icarus (Nintendo Entertainment System, Europe and North America-only)

Kid Icarus (Famicom Disk System, Japan-only)

Kirby’s Adventure

Legend of Zelda (The) (Nintendo Entertainment System version, Europe and North America-only)

Legend of Zelda (The) (Famicom Disk System version, Japan-only)

Mario Bros.

Metroid (Nintendo Entertainment System version, Europe and North America-only)

Metroid (Famicom Disk System version, Japan-only)

Mighty Bomb Jack

NES Open Tournament Golf

Nightshade (Europe and North America-only)

Ninja Gaiden

Pro Wrestling (Nintendo Entertainment System version, Europe and North America-only)

Pro Wrestling (Famicom Disk System version, Japan-only)

Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr Dream

River City Ransom

Route 16 Turbo (Japan-only)

Rygar

S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team (Europe and North America only)

Shadow of the Ninja (Europe and North America-only)

Smash Ping-Pong (Famicom Disk System, Japan-only)

Soccer

Solomon’s Key

Star Soldier

Star Tropics [Europe and North America-only]

Super Chinese / Kung-Fu Heroes

Super Dodge Ball

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels / Super Mario Bros. 2 (Nintendo Entertainment System, Europe and North America-only)

Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels / Super Mario Bros. 2 (Famicom Disk System, Japan-only)

Super Mario Bros. 2 / Super Mario USA

Super Mario Bros. 3

Tecmo Bowl

Tennis

The Immortal (Europe and North America-only)

Tsuppari Ozumo [Japan-only]

TwinBee

Vice: Project Doom

Volley Ball (Nintendo Entertainment System, Europe and North America-only)

Volley Ball (Famicom Disk System, Japan-only)

VS. Excitebike (Famicom Disk System)

Wario’s Woods

Wrecking Crew

Yie Ar Kung-Fu [Japan-only]

Yoshi

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (Nintendo Entertainment System ver., Europe and North America-only)

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (Famicom Disk System ver., Japan-only)

SP Games