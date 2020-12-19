Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 19 décembre aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Among Us
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Hades
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Minecraft
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Untitled Goose Game
- Thief Simulator
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Stardew Valley
- Monster Sanctuary
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Overcooked 2
- Super Mario Party
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
- Cuphead
- Pokemon Sword
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R
- Namco Museum
- Gris
Download-Only Games
- Among Us
- Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
- Hades
- Thief Simulator
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Stardew Valley
- Monster Sanctuary
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
- Cuphead
- Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R
- Namco Museum
- Gris
- Hollow Knight
- Calico
- Final Fantasy VII
- Table Tennis
- Hungry Shark World
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Streets of Rage 4
- Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend
- Moto Rush GT
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Dicey Dungeons
- Katana Zero
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm
- Cooking Tycoons 3-in-1 Bundle
- Drawn to Life: Two Realms
- Drums
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction Special Edition
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7