Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 19 décembre aux États-Unis

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  4. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
  5. Super Mario Odyssey
  6. Hades
  7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  8. Minecraft
  9. Mortal Kombat 11
  10. Untitled Goose Game
  11. Thief Simulator
  12. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
  13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  14. Immortals Fenyx Rising
  15. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
  16. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  17. Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  18. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  19. Stardew Valley
  20. Monster Sanctuary
  21. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  22. Overcooked 2
  23. Super Mario Party
  24. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
  25. Cuphead
  26. Pokemon Sword
  27. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  28. Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R
  29. Namco Museum
  30. Gris

Download-Only Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
  3. Hades
  4. Thief Simulator
  5. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  6. Stardew Valley
  7. Monster Sanctuary
  8. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
  9. Cuphead
  10. Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R
  11. Namco Museum
  12. Gris
  13. Hollow Knight
  14. Calico
  15. Final Fantasy VII
  16. Table Tennis
  17. Hungry Shark World
  18. Minecraft Dungeons
  19. Streets of Rage 4
  20. Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend
  21. Moto Rush GT
  22. Car Mechanic Simulator
  23. Dicey Dungeons
  24. Katana Zero
  25. Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm
  26. Cooking Tycoons 3-in-1 Bundle
  27. Drawn to Life: Two Realms
  28. Drums
  29. BlazBlue: Central Fiction Special Edition
  30. The Jackbox Party Pack 7

 

Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire