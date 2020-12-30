Nintendo dévoile les jeux indépendants les plus vendus de 2020 sur Nintendo Switch

Le compte Twitter dédié aux indépendants chez Nintendo vient de mettre en avant dans une vidéo les jeux indépendants les plus vendus de 2020 sur Nintendo Switch. Il n’y a aucun ordre particulier dans cette liste, nous vous proposons également de cliquer sur chacun des jeux pour accéder à son test complet. Et vous, avez-vous joué à l’un de ses titres ?

Check out some of the best-selling indie games of 2020 for #NintendoSwitch!

Whether you want to be the Prince of the Underworld, a guide for friendly spirits, or a toaster moving a couch, there was a great indie game for you this year. What will you play next? pic.twitter.com/FSB2UCyEjm

