Nintendo dévoile les jeux indépendants les plus vendus de 2020 sur Nintendo Switch

juju05 1 commentaire Economie, Nintendo Switch

Le compte Twitter dédié aux indépendants chez Nintendo vient de mettre en avant dans une vidéo les jeux indépendants les plus vendus de 2020 sur Nintendo Switch. Il n’y a aucun ordre particulier dans cette liste, nous vous proposons également de cliquer sur chacun des jeux pour accéder à son test complet. Et vous, avez-vous joué à l’un de ses titres ?

juju05
Ecrit par
Rédacteur en chef.

1 commentaire

  1. Parconico Delb

    C’est plutôt qualitatif comme panel de jeux indés ! Les joueurs Switch ont du gout !
    Je suis juste un peu déçu que Two Point Hospital ne figure pas dans la liste.

    Répondre

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire