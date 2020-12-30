Nintendo dévoile les jeux indépendants les plus vendus de 2020 sur Nintendo Switch

Le compte Twitter dédié aux indépendants chez Nintendo vient de mettre en avant dans une vidéo les jeux indépendants les plus vendus de 2020 sur Nintendo Switch. Il n’y a aucun ordre particulier dans cette liste, nous vous proposons également de cliquer sur chacun des jeux pour accéder à son test complet. Et vous, avez-vous joué à l’un de ses titres ?
- Hades
- Streets of Rage 4
- Spiritfarer
- Moving Out
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Carrion
- What the Golf?
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Superliminal
- Jackbox 7
- Sakuna of Rice and Ruin
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Crosscode
- Bloodstained Curse of the Moon 2
- Neon Abyss
Check out some of the best-selling indie games of 2020 for #NintendoSwitch!
Whether you want to be the Prince of the Underworld, a guide for friendly spirits, or a toaster moving a couch, there was a great indie game for you this year. What will you play next? pic.twitter.com/FSB2UCyEjm
— Indie World (@IndieWorldNA) December 29, 2020
Parconico Delb
C’est plutôt qualitatif comme panel de jeux indés ! Les joueurs Switch ont du gout !
Je suis juste un peu déçu que Two Point Hospital ne figure pas dans la liste.