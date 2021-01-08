Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 31 décembre 2020 au 6 janvier 2021).
Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch
01./00. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) [19.11.2020]
02./00. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020]
03./00. – Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (Capcom) [25.8.2017] (51% off until January 6th)
04./00. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (30% off until January 7th)
05./00. – Super Mario Party (Nintendo) [05.10.2018] (30% off until January 12th)
06./00. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] (30% off until January 12th)
07./00. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]
08./00. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]
09./00. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020]
10./00. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] (50% off until January 6th)
11./00. – Octopath Traveler (Square-Enix) [13.7.2018] (was on sale)
12./00. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]
13./00. – Overcooked! Special Edition (Team17) [12.10.2017] (75% off until January 6th)
14./00. – Good Job! (Nintendo) [26.3.2020] (30% off until January 12th)
15./00. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] (30% off until January 8th)
16./10. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]
17./00. – Futari de! Nyanko Dai Sensou (Ponos) [30.12.2018]
18./00. – Final Fantasy VII (Square-Enix) [26.3.2019] (50% off until January 8th)
19./00. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017]
20./00. – Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (imagineer) [03.12.2020]
Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS
01./00. – Puyo Puyo Chronicle (SEGA) [08.12.2016] (was on sale)
02./00. – Etrian Odyssey Nexus (Atlus) [02.8.2018] (was on sale)
03./00. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018]
04./00. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015]
05./00. – Bike Rider 2 DX: Galaxy (spicysoft) [18.12.2013] (was on sale)
06./00. – Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS Edition (Microsoft Japan) [14.9.2017]
07./00. – Adventure Bar Story (Rideon Japan) [25.6.2014] (was on sale)
08./00. – Puyo Puyo Tetris (SEGA) [06.2.2014] (was on sale)
09./00. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] (30% off until January 8th)
10./00. – Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) [23.11.2016]