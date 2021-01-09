Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 9 janvier aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Among Us

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

4. Minecraft

5. Hades

6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

7. Cuphead

8. Just Dance 2021

9. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

10. Stardew Valley

11. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

12. Super Mario Odyssey

13. Nickelodeon Kart Racers

14. Mortal Kombat 11

15. Overcooked 2

16. Human: Fall Flat

17. Donut County

18. Super Mario Party

19. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

20. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

21. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

22. Pokemon Sword

23. Immortals Fenyx Rising

24. Dragon Ball FighterZ

25. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

26. Little Nightmares

27. Monopoly

28. Unravel Two

29. Overcooked: Special Edition

30. Hello Neighbor

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Hades

3. Cuphead

4. Stardew Valley

5. Human: Fall Flat

6. Little Nightmares

7. Final Fantasy VII

8. Paint

9. Cattails

10. Minecraft Dungeons

11. Death Squared

12. Hollow Knight

13. Cooking Simulator

14. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted

15. Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros.

16. The Jackbox Party Pack 7

17. Bowling

18. Spiritfarer

19. Calico

20. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light

21. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

22. Wheel of Fortune

23. A Short Hike

24. Risk of Rain 2

25. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

26. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun

27. Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition

28. One More Jump

29. Ultimate Chicken Horse

30. Okami HD