Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 9 janvier aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Among Us
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
4. Minecraft
5. Hades
6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
7. Cuphead
8. Just Dance 2021
9. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
10. Stardew Valley
11. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
12. Super Mario Odyssey
13. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
14. Mortal Kombat 11
15. Overcooked 2
16. Human: Fall Flat
17. Donut County
18. Super Mario Party
19. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
20. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
21. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
22. Pokemon Sword
23. Immortals Fenyx Rising
24. Dragon Ball FighterZ
25. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
26. Little Nightmares
27. Monopoly
28. Unravel Two
29. Overcooked: Special Edition
30. Hello Neighbor

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us
2. Hades
3. Cuphead
4. Stardew Valley
5. Human: Fall Flat
6. Little Nightmares
7. Final Fantasy VII
8. Paint
9. Cattails
10. Minecraft Dungeons
11. Death Squared
12. Hollow Knight
13. Cooking Simulator
14. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
15. Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros.
16. The Jackbox Party Pack 7
17. Bowling
18. Spiritfarer
19. Calico
20. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
21. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
22. Wheel of Fortune
23. A Short Hike
24. Risk of Rain 2
25. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
26. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun
27. Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition
28. One More Jump
29. Ultimate Chicken Horse
30. Okami HD

