Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 16 janvier aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Minecraft
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  5. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
  6. Hades
  7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  8. Cooking Simulator
  9. Stardew Valley
  10. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
  11. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  12. Human: Fall Flat
  13. Cuphead
  14. Super Mario Party
  15. Super Mario Odyssey
  16. Pokemon Sword
  17. Just Dance 2021
  18. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
  19. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
  20. Hello Neighbor
  21. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  22. Donut County
  23. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
  24. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  25. Overcooked 2
  26. Hollow Knight
  27. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
  28. Pokemon Shield
  29. Risk of Rain 2
  30. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug X

Download-Only Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
  3. Hades
  4. Cooking Simulator
  5. Stardew Valley
  6. Human: Fall Flat
  7. Cuphead
  8. Hollow Knight
  9. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
  10. Risk of Rain 2
  11. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug X
  12. Minecraft Dungeons
  13. Clustertruck
  14. Paint
  15. Contra Anniversary Collection
  16. Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros.
  17. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
  18. Little Nightmares
  19. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
  20. Dadish
  21. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  22. Bowling
  23. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  24. SpeedRunners
  25. Cattails
  26. Calico
  27. Okami HD
  28. Castle Crashers Remastered
  29. A Short Hike
  30. Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
