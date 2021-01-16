Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 16 janvier aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Among Us
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Hades
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Cooking Simulator
- Stardew Valley
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Human: Fall Flat
- Cuphead
- Super Mario Party
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Pokemon Sword
- Just Dance 2021
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers
- Hello Neighbor
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Donut County
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Overcooked 2
- Hollow Knight
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
- Pokemon Shield
- Risk of Rain 2
- ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug X
Download-Only Games
- Among Us
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Hades
- Cooking Simulator
- Stardew Valley
- Human: Fall Flat
- Cuphead
- Hollow Knight
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
- Risk of Rain 2
- ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug X
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Clustertruck
- Paint
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros.
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Little Nightmares
- Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
- Dadish
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Bowling
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- SpeedRunners
- Cattails
- Calico
- Okami HD
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- A Short Hike
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour