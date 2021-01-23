Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 23 janvier aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Among Us
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Cooking Simulator
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Just Dance 2021
- Hades
- Stardew Valley
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Overcooked 2
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Splatoon 2
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Monopoly
- Super Mario Maker 2
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Super Mario Party
- Pokemon Sword
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin & The Lion King
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Cuphead
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
Download-Only Games
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Human: Fall Flat
- Terraria
- Hollow Knight
- Good Job!
- Gris
- Snipperclips
- Okami HD
- Wheel of Fortune
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Doom
- Wrestling Empire
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix
- Star Wars Episode I: Racer
- Doom 64
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
- Arcade Archives VS Super Mario Bros.
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- ACA NeoGeo Metal Slux X
- A Short Hike