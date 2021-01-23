Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 23 janvier aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
  3. Minecraft
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  5. Cooking Simulator
  6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  7. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
  8. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
  9. Contra Anniversary Collection
  10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  11. Just Dance 2021
  12. Hades
  13. Stardew Valley
  14. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
  15. Overcooked 2
  16. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  17. Splatoon 2
  18. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  19. Monopoly
  20. Super Mario Maker 2
  21. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  22. Immortals Fenyx Rising
  23. Super Mario Party
  24. Pokemon Sword
  25. Castle Crashers Remastered
  26. Super Mario Odyssey
  27. Disney Classic Games: Aladdin & The Lion King
  28. Mortal Kombat 11
  29. Cuphead
  30. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Download-Only Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
  3. Cooking Simulator
  4. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
  5. Contra Anniversary Collection
  6. Hades
  7. Stardew Valley
  8. Castle Crashers Remastered
  9. Cuphead
  10. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  11. Human: Fall Flat
  12. Terraria
  13. Hollow Knight
  14. Good Job!
  15. Gris
  16. Snipperclips
  17. Okami HD
  18. Wheel of Fortune
  19. Minecraft Dungeons
  20. Doom
  21. Wrestling Empire
  22. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
  23. Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix
  24. Star Wars Episode I: Racer
  25. Doom 64
  26. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
  27. Arcade Archives VS Super Mario Bros.
  28. Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
  29. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slux X
  30. A Short Hike
