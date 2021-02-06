Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 30 janvier aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Among Us

2. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

3. Minecraft

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

6. Hades

7. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

8. ATV Drift & Trics

9. Stardew Valley

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

12. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

13. Super Mario Party

14. Cyber Shadow

15. Super Mario Odyssey

16. Pokemon Sword

17. Cuphead

18. Civilization VI

19. Panzer Dragoon: Remake

20. Legrand Legacy

21. Dead Cells

22. NBA 2K21

23. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

24. Just Dance 2021

25. Thief Simulator

26. Nickelodeon Kart Racers

27. Resident Evil 4

28. Hollow Knight

29. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

30. Resident Evil Revelations 2

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Hades

3. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

4. Stardew Valley

5. Cyber Shadow

6. Cupead

7. Panzer Dragoon: Remake

8. Legrand Legacy

9. Thief Simulator

10. Hollow Knight

11. Resident Evil Revelations 2

12. Moto Rush GT

13. Car Mechanic Simulator

14. Blue Fire

15. Goblin Sword

16. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu

17. Minecraft Dungeons

18. Down in Bermuda

19. Castle Crashers Remastered

20. Nine Parchments

21. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light

22. Cooking Tycoons 3 in 1 Bundle

23. Marooners

24. Resident Evil 6

25. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

26. Resident Evil

27. Gradiently

28. Evoland Legendary Edition

29. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

30. Human: Fall Flat