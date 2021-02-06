Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 30 janvier aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Among Us
2. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
3. Minecraft
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
6. Hades
7. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
8. ATV Drift & Trics
9. Stardew Valley
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
12. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
13. Super Mario Party
14. Cyber Shadow
15. Super Mario Odyssey
16. Pokemon Sword
17. Cuphead
18. Civilization VI
19. Panzer Dragoon: Remake
20. Legrand Legacy
21. Dead Cells
22. NBA 2K21
23. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
24. Just Dance 2021
25. Thief Simulator
26. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
27. Resident Evil 4
28. Hollow Knight
29. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
30. Resident Evil Revelations 2
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Hades
3. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
4. Stardew Valley
5. Cyber Shadow
6. Cupead
7. Panzer Dragoon: Remake
8. Legrand Legacy
9. Thief Simulator
10. Hollow Knight
11. Resident Evil Revelations 2
12. Moto Rush GT
13. Car Mechanic Simulator
14. Blue Fire
15. Goblin Sword
16. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
17. Minecraft Dungeons
18. Down in Bermuda
19. Castle Crashers Remastered
20. Nine Parchments
21. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
22. Cooking Tycoons 3 in 1 Bundle
23. Marooners
24. Resident Evil 6
25. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
26. Resident Evil
27. Gradiently
28. Evoland Legendary Edition
29. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
30. Human: Fall Flat