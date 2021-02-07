Top 100 des ventes au Japon sur 2020 au Japon

Nous sommes à un mois de 2021, mais nous n’avons pas encore fini de regarder vers 2020. Le numéro de Famitsu de cette semaine contient une longue liste révélant les 100 jeux les plus vendus au Japon l’année dernière. Notez que les données ci-dessus sont basées sur les ventes enregistrées entre le 30 décembre 2019 et le 27 décembre 2020.

  1. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,378,103 / NEW
  2. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 1,591,366 / 2,087,005
  3. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 1,233,023 / NEW
  4. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 949,379 / NEW
  5. [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield – 892,456 / 3,880,590
  6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 798,174 / 3,457,183
  7. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 560,122 / 4,013,174
  8. [NSW] Minecraft – 556,982 / 1,702,921
  9. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 519,649 / NEW
  10. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 492,620 / NEW
  11. [NSW] Super Mario Party – 466,086 / 1,729,796
  12. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 462,806 / NEW
  13. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 435,629 / 3,688,389
  14. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima – 427,071 / NEW
  15. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – 309,045 / 343,741
  16. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 304,963 / NEW
  17. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King – 294,697 / NEW
  18. [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – 279,162 / NEW
  19. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 269,648 / NEW
  20. [PS4] Resident Evil 3 – 269,187 / NEW
  21. [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon – 263,255 / NEW
  22. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 246,888 / 1,728,037
  23. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 236,269 / 983,858
  24. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 – 234,377 / 1,034,881
  25. [PS4] The Last of Us Part II – 233,273 / NEW
  26. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 218,973 / 724,971
  27. [NSW] Fishing Spirits Nintendo Switch Version – 207,472 / 544,467
  28. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 189,649
  29. [PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost On – 168,710 / NEW
  30. [PS4] Nioh 2 – 167,599 / NEW
  31. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – 167,411 / 342,539
  32. [PS4] Persona 5 Strikers – 164,962 / NEW
  33. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z Kakarot – 163,029 / NEW
  34. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – 150,964
  35. [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield + Expansion Pass – 148,298 / NEW
  36. [PS4] Trials of Mana – 142,979 / NEW
  37. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – 142,710 / NEW
  38. [PS4] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – 142,670 / NEW
  39. [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – 137,513 / NEW
  40. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – 133,978 / 554,560
  41. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 128,499 / 2,176,045
  42. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Versus – 127,566 / NEW
  43. [NSW] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – 126,750 / NEW
  44. [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 – 115,813 / NEW
  45. [NSW] Trials of Mana – 112,277 / NEW
  46. [NSW] Derby Stallion – 108,570 / NEW
  47. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki – 104,067 / NEW
  48. [NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix – 97,056 / NEW
  49. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S – 95,802 / 559,501
  50. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris – 94,681 / NEW
  51. [NSW] Human: Fall FLat – 87,440 / NEW
  52. [NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – 84,814 / NEW
  53. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition – 83,879 / 90,596
  54. [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu / Eevee – 82,046 / 1,767,352
  55. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 80,048 / 863,922
  56. [NSW] Persona 5 Strikers – 79,250 / NEW
  57. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition – 76,784 / NEW
  58. [NSW] Fitness Boxing – 76,696 / 141,889
  59. [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition – 74,158 / 491,620
  60. [PS4] Marvel’s Avengers – 72,758 / NEW
  61. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster – 68,280 / NEW
  62. [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation Hits) – 67,718 / 120,854
  63. [NSW] Super Bomberman R: Smile Price Collection – 65,234 / 127,456
  64. [NSW] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – 64,687 / NEW
  65. [PS4] eFootball PES 2021 Season Update – 64,218 / NEW
  66. [PS4] Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster – 62,11 / NEW
  67. [NSW] Fortnite Last Laugh Bundle – 62,041 / NEW
  68. [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 61,345 / NEW
  69. [NSW] Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Best Price – 61,184 / 116,407
  70. [PS4] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – 61,005 / NEW
  71. [NSW] Disney Tsum Tsum Festival – 60,492 / 185,990
  72. [PS4] FIFA 21 – 60,129 / NEW
  73. [PS4] Watch Dogs Legion – 56,656 / NEW
  74. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – 56,406 / NEW
  75. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack – 52,621
  76. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo – 52,499 / 525,361
  77. [PS4] Atelier Ryza 2 – 51,861 / NEW
  78. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris S (Special Price) – 51,472 / 76,956
  79. [NSW] Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 47,641 / 298,588
  80. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – 46,862 / 164,944
  81. [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – 46,701 / 255,782
  82. [PS4] Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV – 46,272 / NEW
  83. [PS4] Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – 45,620 / NEW
  84. [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 45,459 / 319,364
  85. [NSW] Ninjala – 45,391 / NEW
  86. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI S – 44,711 / NEW
  87. [PS4] Minecraft Starter Collection – 43,935 / NEW
  88. [NSW] Obakeidoro – 42,203 / 48,728
  89. [NSW] Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y – Waiwai Gakuen Seikatsu – 42,077 / NEW
  90. [NSW] Jump Force Deluxe Edition – 41,411 / NEW
  91. [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – 40,155 / 87,601
  92. [NSW] FIFA 21 Legacy Edition – 40,136 / NEW
  93. [NSW] Pro Yakyuu Famista 2020 – 39,793 / NEW
  94. [NSW] Atelier Ryza 2 – 39,532 / NEW
  95. [NSW] My Hero One’s Justice 2 – 39,969 / NEW
  96. [PS4] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – 38,200 / NEW
  97. [NSW] Kotoba no Puzzle: Moji Pittan Encore – 38,018 / NEW
  98. [NSW] Yoshi’s Crafted World – 37,458 / 223,523
  99. [PS4] NieR Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition – 37,120 / 96,968
  100. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport (PlayStation Hits) – 36,507 / 49,245
