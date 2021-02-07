Top 100 des ventes au Japon sur 2020 au Japon

Nous sommes à un mois de 2021, mais nous n’avons pas encore fini de regarder vers 2020. Le numéro de Famitsu de cette semaine contient une longue liste révélant les 100 jeux les plus vendus au Japon l’année dernière. Notez que les données ci-dessus sont basées sur les ventes enregistrées entre le 30 décembre 2019 et le 27 décembre 2020.
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,378,103 / NEW
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 1,591,366 / 2,087,005
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 1,233,023 / NEW
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 949,379 / NEW
- [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield – 892,456 / 3,880,590
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 798,174 / 3,457,183
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 560,122 / 4,013,174
- [NSW] Minecraft – 556,982 / 1,702,921
- [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 519,649 / NEW
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 492,620 / NEW
- [NSW] Super Mario Party – 466,086 / 1,729,796
- [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 462,806 / NEW
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 435,629 / 3,688,389
- [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima – 427,071 / NEW
- [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – 309,045 / 343,741
- [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 304,963 / NEW
- [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King – 294,697 / NEW
- [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – 279,162 / NEW
- [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 269,648 / NEW
- [PS4] Resident Evil 3 – 269,187 / NEW
- [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon – 263,255 / NEW
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 246,888 / 1,728,037
- [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 236,269 / 983,858
- [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 – 234,377 / 1,034,881
- [PS4] The Last of Us Part II – 233,273 / NEW
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 218,973 / 724,971
- [NSW] Fishing Spirits Nintendo Switch Version – 207,472 / 544,467
- [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 189,649
- [PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost On – 168,710 / NEW
- [PS4] Nioh 2 – 167,599 / NEW
- [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – 167,411 / 342,539
- [PS4] Persona 5 Strikers – 164,962 / NEW
- [PS4] Dragon Ball Z Kakarot – 163,029 / NEW
- [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – 150,964
- [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield + Expansion Pass – 148,298 / NEW
- [PS4] Trials of Mana – 142,979 / NEW
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – 142,710 / NEW
- [PS4] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – 142,670 / NEW
- [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – 137,513 / NEW
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – 133,978 / 554,560
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 128,499 / 2,176,045
- [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Versus – 127,566 / NEW
- [NSW] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – 126,750 / NEW
- [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 – 115,813 / NEW
- [NSW] Trials of Mana – 112,277 / NEW
- [NSW] Derby Stallion – 108,570 / NEW
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki – 104,067 / NEW
- [NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix – 97,056 / NEW
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S – 95,802 / 559,501
- [PS4] Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris – 94,681 / NEW
- [NSW] Human: Fall FLat – 87,440 / NEW
- [NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – 84,814 / NEW
- [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition – 83,879 / 90,596
- [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu / Eevee – 82,046 / 1,767,352
- [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 80,048 / 863,922
- [NSW] Persona 5 Strikers – 79,250 / NEW
- [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition – 76,784 / NEW
- [NSW] Fitness Boxing – 76,696 / 141,889
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition – 74,158 / 491,620
- [PS4] Marvel’s Avengers – 72,758 / NEW
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster – 68,280 / NEW
- [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation Hits) – 67,718 / 120,854
- [NSW] Super Bomberman R: Smile Price Collection – 65,234 / 127,456
- [NSW] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – 64,687 / NEW
- [PS4] eFootball PES 2021 Season Update – 64,218 / NEW
- [PS4] Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster – 62,11 / NEW
- [NSW] Fortnite Last Laugh Bundle – 62,041 / NEW
- [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 61,345 / NEW
- [NSW] Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Best Price – 61,184 / 116,407
- [PS4] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – 61,005 / NEW
- [NSW] Disney Tsum Tsum Festival – 60,492 / 185,990
- [PS4] FIFA 21 – 60,129 / NEW
- [PS4] Watch Dogs Legion – 56,656 / NEW
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – 56,406 / NEW
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack – 52,621
- [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo – 52,499 / 525,361
- [PS4] Atelier Ryza 2 – 51,861 / NEW
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris S (Special Price) – 51,472 / 76,956
- [NSW] Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 47,641 / 298,588
- [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – 46,862 / 164,944
- [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – 46,701 / 255,782
- [PS4] Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV – 46,272 / NEW
- [PS4] Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – 45,620 / NEW
- [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 45,459 / 319,364
- [NSW] Ninjala – 45,391 / NEW
- [PS4] Dragon Quest XI S – 44,711 / NEW
- [PS4] Minecraft Starter Collection – 43,935 / NEW
- [NSW] Obakeidoro – 42,203 / 48,728
- [NSW] Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y – Waiwai Gakuen Seikatsu – 42,077 / NEW
- [NSW] Jump Force Deluxe Edition – 41,411 / NEW
- [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – 40,155 / 87,601
- [NSW] FIFA 21 Legacy Edition – 40,136 / NEW
- [NSW] Pro Yakyuu Famista 2020 – 39,793 / NEW
- [NSW] Atelier Ryza 2 – 39,532 / NEW
- [NSW] My Hero One’s Justice 2 – 39,969 / NEW
- [PS4] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – 38,200 / NEW
- [NSW] Kotoba no Puzzle: Moji Pittan Encore – 38,018 / NEW
- [NSW] Yoshi’s Crafted World – 37,458 / 223,523
- [PS4] NieR Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition – 37,120 / 96,968
- [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport (PlayStation Hits) – 36,507 / 49,245