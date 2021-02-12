Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (4 février – 10 février 2021).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./New. – Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) [12.2.2021]

02./01. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020]

03./02. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) [19.11.2020]

04./00. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018]

05./04. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]

06./07. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]

07./03. – Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games) [25.9.2018]

08./14. – Resident Evil 6 (Capcom) [31.10.2019]

09./09. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]

10./10. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]

11./00. – Overcooked! Special Edition (Team17) [12.10.2017]

12./New. – Little Nightmares II (Bandai-Namco) [10.2.2021]

13./11. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020]

14./12. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]

15./15. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017]

16./17. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017]

17./00. – Resident Evil 5 (Capcom) [31.10.2019]

18./19. – Gnosia (Petit Depotto) [30.4.2020]

19./16. – Futari de! Nyanko Dai Sensou (Ponos) [30.12.2018]

20./00. – Resident Evil 4 (Capcom) [23.5.2019]

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./03. – Inazuma Eleven 1-2-3!! Endo Mamoru Densetsu (Level-5) [29.5.2013]

02./00. – Inazuma Eleven GO: Chrono Stones: Thunderflash (Level-5) [29.5.2013]

03./00. – Inazuma Eleven GO Galaxy: Supernova (Level-5) [05.12.2013]

04./00. – Inazuma Eleven GO Galaxy: Big Bang (Level-5) [05.12.2013]

05./00. – Professor Layton and the Azran Legacy (Level-5) [28.2.2013]

06./00. – The Little Battlers eXperience W: Super Custom (Level-5) [18.7.2013]

07./00. – Fantasy Life Link! (Level-5) [25.7.2013]

08./00. – Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask (Level-5) [06.2.2013]

09./00. – Professor Layton vs Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney (Level-5) [29.11.2012]

10./00. – Inazuma Eleven GO: Shadow (Level-5) [29.5.2013]