Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 13 février aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  2. Among Us
  3. Minecraft
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  5. ATV Drift & Tricks
  6. Hades
  7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  8. Stardew Valley
  9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  10. Just Dance 2021
  11. Thief Simulator
  12. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
  13. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  14. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
  15. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
  16. Blue Fire
  17. Little Nightmares II
  18. Dead Cells
  19. Super Mario Party
  20. Super Mario Odyssey
  21. Uno
  22. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  23. Cuphead
  24. Pokemon Sword
  25. Monopoly
  26. Civilization VI
  27. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
  28. Cartoon Network Battle Crashers
  29. Hollow Knight
  30. NBA 2K21

Download-Only Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Hades
  3. Stardew Valley
  4. Thief Simulator
  5. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
  6. Blue Fire
  7. Uno
  8. Cuphead
  9. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
  10. Hollow Knight
  11. Little Nightmares
  12. Goblin Sword
  13. Human: Fall Flat
  14. Marooners
  15. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
  16. Child of Light
  17. Legrand Legacy
  18. Minecraft Dungeons
  19. Dungeon Nightmares 1 + 2 Collection
  20. Wheel of Fortune
  21. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
  22. Panzer Dragoon: Remake
  23. Overwatch
  24. Cyber Shadow
  25. Resident Evil Revelations 2
  26. Chill Panda
  27. Green Hell
  28. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  29. Castle Crashers Remastered
  30. Car Mechanic Simulator
