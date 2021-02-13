Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 13 février aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Among Us
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- ATV Drift & Tricks
- Hades
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Stardew Valley
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Just Dance 2021
- Thief Simulator
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers
- Blue Fire
- Little Nightmares II
- Dead Cells
- Super Mario Party
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Uno
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Cuphead
- Pokemon Sword
- Monopoly
- Civilization VI
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
- Cartoon Network Battle Crashers
- Hollow Knight
- NBA 2K21
Download-Only Games
- Among Us
- Hades
- Stardew Valley
- Thief Simulator
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Blue Fire
- Uno
- Cuphead
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
- Hollow Knight
- Little Nightmares
- Goblin Sword
- Human: Fall Flat
- Marooners
- Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
- Child of Light
- Legrand Legacy
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Dungeon Nightmares 1 + 2 Collection
- Wheel of Fortune
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake
- Overwatch
- Cyber Shadow
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- Chill Panda
- Green Hell
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Car Mechanic Simulator