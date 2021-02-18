Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Azur Lane: Crosswave
Fallen Legion Revenants
#1 Crosswords
#Drive
Ace Invaders
Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
Astrologaster
Black Jack World Tour
Boom Blaster
Brutal Rage
Burger Master
Cathedral
Crazy Oce
Doom & Destiny Advanced
Dynos & Ghosts
Escape Route
Final Sword Definitive Edition
Glam
My Little IceCream Booth
Night Vision
Offroad Mini Racing
PUSS!
Qube Qross
Rodent Warriors
Ski Jump Challenge
SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium
Speed Limit
Thomas Was Alone
Void Gore
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
Battle Brothers
Harvest Moon: One World
Mario Golf: Star Rush
Miitopia
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition
Démo de la semaine :
- Beat Me!
- Ghostrunner
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
- Speed Limit
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Asphalt 9: Legends
- Azur Lane: Crosswave
- FUSER™
- GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!
- Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition
Les promotions de la semaine :
En premier, les promotions misent en valeur par Nintendo cette semaine.
|Title
|Discount
|Sale Start Date
|Sale End Date
|Among Us (Innersloth)
|30%
|18/02/2021
15:00 CET
|28/02/2021
23:59 LT
|Sonic Mania (SEGA)
|30%
|18/02/2021
15:00 CET
|28/02/2021
23:59 LT
|Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Blizzard Entertainment)
|50%
|18/02/2021
15:00 CET
|28/02/2021
23:59 LT
|Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Larian Studios)
|30%
|18/02/2021
15:00 CET
|28/02/2021
23:59 LT
|BioShock: The Collection (2K)
|50%
|18/02/2021
15:00 CET
|28/02/2021
23:59 LT
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (2K)
|67%
|18/02/2021
15:00 CET
|28/02/2021
23:59 LT
|Burnout Paradise Remastered (Electronic Arts)
|50%
|18/02/2021
15:00 CET
|28/02/2021
23:59 LT
|LEGO CITY Undercover (WB Games)
|70%
|18/02/2021
15:00 CET
|28/02/2021
23:59 LT
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution (KONAMI)
|60%
|18/02/2021
15:00 CET
|28/02/2021
23:59 LT
|Unravel Two (Electronic Arts)
|75%
|18/02/2021
15:00 CET
|28/02/2021
23:59 LT
Les promotions classiques:
|Réduction
|Nom
|Date de fin
|Prix
|
|Fun! Fun! Animal Park
|26 fév. 2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Break Dot
|11/03/2021 01:59
|3,64 €
|Switch
|4,55 €
|
|Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition
|11/03/2021 01:59
|3,19 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Cybarian: The Time Traveling Warrior
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse: The Beginning
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Milo’s Quest
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Ghost Parade
|26 fév. 2021 01:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Zeroptian Invasion
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−20%
|Battojutsu
|11/03/2021 01:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−30%
|Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind +
|01/03/2021 01:59
|9,09 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Warlock’s Tower
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Heroes Trials
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Super Box Land Demake
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Rush Rally 3
|01/03/2021 01:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−74%
|Kid Tripp
|18/03/2021 01:59
|1 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|Alphadia Genesis
|04/03/2021 01:59
|10,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Hoggy2
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Sushi Reversi
|11/03/2021 01:59
|8,70 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Monochrome Order
|04/03/2021 01:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−55%
|Shadow Of Loot Box
|11/03/2021 01:59
|3,59 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Bird Game +
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Tin & Kuna
|26 fév. 2021 01:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Fernz Gate
|04/03/2021 01:59
|6,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Inksplosion
|11/03/2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Peasant Knight
|11/03/2021 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|Superepic: The Entertainment War
|26 fév. 2021 01:59
|3,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−40%
|Iron Snout
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Devious Dungeon 2
|11/03/2021 01:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Himno
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Sagebrush
|11/03/2021 01:59
|3,29 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Projection: First Light
|21/03/2021 01:59
|8,99 €
|Switch
|17,99 €
|
|Madoris R
|11/03/2021 01:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Red Bow
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Delta Squad
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Mekabolt
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−66%
|Morphite
|21/03/2021 01:59
|5,09 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Think Of The Children
|25 fév. 2021 01:59
|2,59 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Attack Of The Toy Tanks
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Sephirothic Stories
|04/03/2021 01:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Chickens Madness
|
|8,19 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Deep Space Rush
|11/03/2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|The Church In The Darkness
|25 fév. 2021 01:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Bouncy Bullets
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Midnight Deluxe
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Squareboy Vs Bullies: Arena Edition
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Drunken Fist
|11/03/2021 01:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Zero Strain
|11/03/2021 01:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Daggerhood
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Jack N’ Jill DX
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Paradox Soul
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Pity Pit
|11/03/2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Metagal
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−45%
|Fullblast
|11/03/2021 01:59
|3,29 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Just Ignore Them
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Gravity Duck
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−66%
|Whipseey And The Lost Atlas
|21/03/2021 01:59
|2,03 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer
|11/03/2021 01:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Mochi Mochi Boy
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Vitamin Connection
|26 fév. 2021 01:59
|12,61 €
|Switch
|18,02 €
|
|Alvastia Chronicles
|04/03/2021 01:59
|6,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|−45%
|Tetra’s Escape
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−66%
|Storm Boy
|21/03/2021 01:59
|2,03 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Neon Junctions
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Legend Of The Skyfish
|11/03/2021 01:59
|4,39 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−50%
|One More Dungeon
|11/03/2021 01:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Archlion Saga
|04/03/2021 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Family Tree
|11/03/2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−45%
|Access Denied
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Replica
|04/03/2021 01:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Distraint: Deluxe Edition
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|My Big Sister
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−50%
|League Of Evil
|11/03/2021 01:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Foxyland 2
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|The Stillness Of The Wind
|25 fév. 2021 01:59
|4,02 €
|Switch
|11,49 €
|
|Super Weekend Mode
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|112Th Seed
|11/03/2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Everdark Tower
|04/03/2021 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Devious Dungeon
|11/03/2021 01:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−50%
|Plantera Deluxe
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Football Game
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Foxyland
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Super Wiloo Demake
|11/03/2021 01:59
|2,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|36 Fragments Of Midnight
|11/03/2021 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|−50%
|I And Me
|11/03/2021 01:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Juiced!
|04/03/2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−20%
|Top Gun Air Combat
|
|7,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Hero Hours Contract
|04/03/2021 01:59
|1,08 €
|Switch
|3,29 €
|−67%
|The Rainsdowne Players
|04/03/2021 01:59
|1,08 €
|Switch
|3,29 €
|
|Battlesloths
|08/03/2021 01:59
|1,81 €
|Switch
|9,09 €
|
|Void Gore
|10/03/2021 01:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Bounty Battle
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|−70%
|Mainlining
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|4,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−50%
|Stranded Sails — Explorers Of The Cursed Islands
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Tap Tap Legions
|15/03/2021 01:59
|2,79 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|−70%
|Cast Of The Seven Godsends
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|3,89 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|#Drive
|24 fév. 2021 01:59
|9,90 €
|Switch
|11 €
|−70%
|The Count Lucanor
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|4,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|The Copper Canyon Dixie Dash
|02/03/2021 01:59
|4,68 €
|Switch
|6,69 €
|−40%
|Spirit Of The North
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|12,59 €
|Switch
|20,99 €
|
|Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
|03/03/2021 01:59
|23,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Miner Warfare
|02/03/2021 01:59
|4,79 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Doom & Destiny
|02/03/2021 01:59
|7,19 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|Free Throw Basketball
|15/03/2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|Indygo
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,18 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|−45%
|Avenger Bird
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,09 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|Silk
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−22%
|Guess The Word
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1 €
|Switch
|1,29 €
|−74%
|Redneck Skeet Shooting
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,29 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−74%
|Bouncy Bob 2
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,29 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Otherworldly
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,18 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|Frodoric The Driver
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−20%
|Firework
|22 fév. 2021 01:59
|11,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−83%
|Selma And The Wisp
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,69 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−83%
|Please The Gods
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,69 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Tank Mechanic Simulator
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|5,39 €
|Switch
|17,99 €
|
|Stela
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|7,19 €
|Switch
|17,99 €
|
|Stellatum
|08/03/2021 01:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−22%
|Theatre Tales
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,08 €
|Switch
|1,39 €
|
|Doubles Hard
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,01 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Boss Rush: Mythology
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|2,39 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Detective Puz
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|The Incredible Adventures Of Super Panda
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,18 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|Her Majesty’s Ship
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,69 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Blood Waves
|08/03/2021 01:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−74%
|Gofishing 3D
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,29 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Bohemian Killing
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,35 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−70%
|Feathery Ears
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|The Long Return
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|2,39 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−74%
|Epic Clicker Journey
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,29 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Super Tennis
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,01 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut
|08/03/2021 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Rift Keeper
|08/03/2021 01:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−74%
|Hotel Dracula
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,29 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|The Mooseman
|08/03/2021 01:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|Tetsumo Party
|01/03/2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|North
|08/03/2021 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|Demolish & Build 2018
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|It’s Spring Again
|08/03/2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|−74%
|Billy Bomber
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,30 €
|Switch
|5 €
|−22%
|Pet Care
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1 €
|Switch
|1,29 €
|
|Rmx Real Motocross
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,18 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|Hed The Pig
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|2,39 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|Bus Fix 2019
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,01 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−74%
|Godly Corp
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|2,07 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−74%
|Darkest Hunters
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,29 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−83%
|Down To Hell
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,69 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−50%
|Hero Express
|22 fév. 2021 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−83%
|Avocuddle
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|2,20 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Chicken Rider
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,03 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|The Mystery Of Woolley Mountain
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|10,99 €
|−70%
|Paint Your Pet
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Die For Valhalla!
|01/03/2021 01:59
|2,39 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|−83%
|Ships
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|2,20 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|A Winter’s Daydream
|08/03/2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−60%
|Immortal Planet
|01/03/2021 01:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Car Trader
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,03 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|Swords And Sandals: Spartacus
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,29 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Maze
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|2,09 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|−70%
|Rally Rock ‘N Racing
|16/03/2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−22%
|Little Shopping
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1 €
|Switch
|1,29 €
|−45%
|I Wanna Fly
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,09 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|Steamburg
|01/03/2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Car Mechanic Manager
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,03 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|−70%
|Poltergeist Crusader
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−83%
|Pangeon
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,69 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Ultra Off-Road 2019: Alaska
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,79 €
|Switch
|17,99 €
|
|The Tower Of Beatrice
|08/03/2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Nubarron: The Adventure Of An Unlucky Gnome
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|2,69 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Technosphere
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|The Executioner
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,69 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Ailment
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,35 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−83%
|Climbros
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,68 €
|Switch
|9,90 €
|−74%
|Undead & Beyond
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|2,85 €
|Switch
|10,99 €
|
|Repressed
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,35 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−74%
|Esport Manager
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|2,07 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−60%
|Thea: The Awakening
|01/03/2021 01:59
|7,19 €
|Switch
|17,99 €
|
|Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,18 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|−83%
|The Mims Beginning
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,35 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Worlds Of Magic: Planar Conquest
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,69 €
|Switch
|16,99 €
|−74%
|Catch A Duck
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,29 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Help Me Doctor
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,35 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Drowning
|08/03/2021 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|Electro Ride: The Neon Racing
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|6,59 €
|Switch
|10,99 €
|−83%
|Garage Mechanic Simulator
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,18 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|Goat Simulator: The Goaty
|01/03/2021 01:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Ramageddon
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,35 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Ski Sniper
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,29 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Gerty
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,29 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Fishing Adventure
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,52 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Bug Academy
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,29 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Gym Hero — Idle Fitness Tycoon
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,03 €
|Switch
|1,89 €
|−60%
|Stab Stab Stab!
|01/03/2021 01:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Wide Ocean Big Jacket
|06/03/2021 01:59
|1,74 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|Wurroom
|08/03/2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|Bus Driver Simulator
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|17,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Hyper Sentinel
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Hypnospace Outlaw
|17/03/2021 01:59
|10,31 €
|Switch
|17,19 €
|−25%
|Drink More Glurp
|23 fév. 2021 01:59
|6,66 €
|Switch
|8,89 €
|
|Noir Chronicles: City Of Crime
|08/03/2021 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Grim Legends 3: The Dark City
|08/03/2021 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Yes, Your Grace
|17/03/2021 01:59
|10,07 €
|Switch
|16,79 €
|−50%
|Eternum Ex
|22 fév. 2021 01:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Dadish 2
|
|4,79 €
|Switch
|9 €
|
|Solitaire Spider Minimal
|15/03/2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|House Flipper
|22 fév. 2021 01:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Solitaire Klondike Minimal
|15/03/2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|Micro Pico Racers
|22 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|Slither Loop
|15/03/2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|Defentron
|22 fév. 2021 01:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−50%
|Bleep Bloop
|22 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|Monster Puzzle
|22 fév. 2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|Fantasy Tower Defense
|17/03/2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|The Legend Of Ninja
|17/03/2021 01:59
|1,59 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Fall Gummies
|17/03/2021 01:59
|1,59 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−50%
|Wayout
|14/03/2021 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|−20%
|Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out
|03/03/2021 01:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Sorry, James
|14/03/2021 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|The Big Journey
|14/03/2021 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Lines Infinite
|14/03/2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|−50%
|Lines X
|14/03/2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|Choices That Matter: And Their Souls Were Eaten
|03/03/2021 01:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−70%
|#Nolimitfantasy, Super Puzzles Dream
|15/03/2021 01:59
|1,85 €
|Switch
|6,19 €
|−70%
|Caveblazers
|27 fév. 2021 01:59
|3,89 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|−70%
|Spartan
|13/03/2021 01:59
|1,19 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|Chromagun
|22 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−16%
|Dai Shi — Jungle Fury Villain Character Unlock
|
|4,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−16%
|Trey Of Triforia — Zeo Gold Character Unlock
|
|4,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−16%
|Eric Myers — Time Force Quantum Ranger Character Unlock
|
|4,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−16%
|Mmpr Lord Zedd Character Unlock
|
|4,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−16%
|Anubis Cruger — Spd Shadow Ranger Character Unlock
|
|4,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−16%
|Jen Scotts — Time Force Pink Character Unlock
|
|4,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Dadish
|28 fév. 2021 01:59
|1,79 €
|Switch
|4,54 €
|
|Best Friend Forever
|20 fév. 2021 01:59
|11,38 €
|Switch
|16,99 €
|
|Season Match 3: Curse Of The Witch Crow
|05/03/2021 01:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|3D Minigolf
|05/03/2021 01:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition
|28 fév. 2021 01:59
|10,82 €
|Switch
|16,66 €
|−50%
|Lastfight
|05/03/2021 01:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Airfield Mania
|15/03/2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Tales Of The Tiny Planet
|05/03/2021 01:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Season Match 2
|05/03/2021 01:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Syder Reloaded
|15/03/2021 01:59
|8,39 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|−50%
|Cel Damage HD
|25 fév. 2021 01:59
|4,49 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Summer Sports Games
|05/03/2021 01:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Winter Sports Games
|05/03/2021 01:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|−50%
|Moai VI: Unexpected Guests
|05/03/2021 01:59
|8,49 €
|Switch
|16,99 €
|
|3D Billiards — Pool & Snooker
|05/03/2021 01:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Florence
|20 fév. 2021 01:59
|2,74 €
|Switch
|5,49 €
|
|Retro Game Pack
|15/03/2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Mahjong Deluxe 3
|05/03/2021 01:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Ultragoodness 2
|05/03/2021 01:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Birds And Blocks
|15/03/2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €