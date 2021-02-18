Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Azur Lane: Crosswave

Fallen Legion Revenants

#1 Crosswords

#Drive

Ace Invaders

Anodyne 2: Return to Dust

Astrologaster

Black Jack World Tour

Boom Blaster

Brutal Rage

Burger Master

Cathedral

Crazy Oce

Doom & Destiny Advanced

Dynos & Ghosts

Escape Route

Final Sword Definitive Edition

Glam

My Little IceCream Booth

Night Vision

Offroad Mini Racing

PUSS!

Qube Qross

Rodent Warriors

Ski Jump Challenge

SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium

Speed Limit

Thomas Was Alone

Void Gore

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :



Battle Brothers

Harvest Moon: One World

Mario Golf: Star Rush

Miitopia

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition

Démo de la semaine :

Beat Me!

Ghostrunner

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Speed Limit

Les DLC de la semaine :

Asphalt 9: Legends

Azur Lane: Crosswave

FUSER™

GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!

Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition

Les promotions de la semaine :

En premier, les promotions misent en valeur par Nintendo cette semaine.

Title Discount Sale Start Date Sale End Date Among Us (Innersloth) 30% 18/02/2021 15:00 CET 28/02/2021 23:59 LT Sonic Mania (SEGA) 30% 18/02/2021 15:00 CET 28/02/2021 23:59 LT Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Blizzard Entertainment) 50% 18/02/2021 15:00 CET 28/02/2021 23:59 LT Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Larian Studios) 30% 18/02/2021 15:00 CET 28/02/2021 23:59 LT BioShock: The Collection (2K) 50% 18/02/2021 15:00 CET 28/02/2021 23:59 LT Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (2K) 67% 18/02/2021 15:00 CET 28/02/2021 23:59 LT Burnout Paradise Remastered (Electronic Arts) 50% 18/02/2021 15:00 CET 28/02/2021 23:59 LT LEGO CITY Undercover (WB Games) 70% 18/02/2021 15:00 CET 28/02/2021 23:59 LT Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution (KONAMI) 60% 18/02/2021 15:00 CET 28/02/2021 23:59 LT Unravel Two (Electronic Arts) 75% 18/02/2021 15:00 CET 28/02/2021 23:59 LT

Les promotions classiques: