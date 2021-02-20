Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 20 février aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
2. Among Us
3. Minecraft
4. Little Nightmares
5. Hades
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7. Stardew Valley
8. Just Dance 2021
9. Little Nightmares II
10. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Thief Simulator
13. Monopoly
14. Uno
15. Overcooked 2
16. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
17. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
18. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
19. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
20. Super Mario Party
21. ATV Drift & Tricks
22. Super Mario Odyssey
23. Immortals Fenyx Rising
24. Blue Fire
25. Human: Fall Flat
26. Pokemon Sword
27. Overwatch
28. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
29. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
30. Dragon Ball FighterZ
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Little Nightmares
3. Stardew Valley
4. Thief Simulator
5. Uno
6. Blue Fire
7. Human: Fall Flat
8. Overwatch
9. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
10. Cuphead
11. Child of Light
12. Wheel of Fortune
13. Hollow Knight
14. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
15. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
16. South Park: The Stick of Truth
17. Cattails
18. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
19. Jeopardy
20. Spiritfarer
21. UnderMine
22. Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection
23. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
24. AER: Memories of Old
25. Minecraft Dungeons
26. Super Meatball
27. SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium
28. Crypt of the NecroDancer
29. Okami HD
30. Jurassic World Evolution