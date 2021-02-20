Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 20 février aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

2. Among Us

3. Minecraft

4. Little Nightmares

5. Hades

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. Stardew Valley

8. Just Dance 2021

9. Little Nightmares II

10. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

12. Thief Simulator

13. Monopoly

14. Uno

15. Overcooked 2

16. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

17. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

18. Nickelodeon Kart Racers

19. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

20. Super Mario Party

21. ATV Drift & Tricks

22. Super Mario Odyssey

23. Immortals Fenyx Rising

24. Blue Fire

25. Human: Fall Flat

26. Pokemon Sword

27. Overwatch

28. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

29. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

30. Dragon Ball FighterZ

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Little Nightmares

3. Stardew Valley

4. Thief Simulator

5. Uno

6. Blue Fire

7. Human: Fall Flat

8. Overwatch

9. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

10. Cuphead

11. Child of Light

12. Wheel of Fortune

13. Hollow Knight

14. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu

15. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

16. South Park: The Stick of Truth

17. Cattails

18. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light

19. Jeopardy

20. Spiritfarer

21. UnderMine

22. Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection

23. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

24. AER: Memories of Old

25. Minecraft Dungeons

26. Super Meatball

27. SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium

28. Crypt of the NecroDancer

29. Okami HD

30. Jurassic World Evolution