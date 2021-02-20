Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 20 février aux États-Unis

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
2. Among Us
3. Minecraft
4. Little Nightmares
5. Hades
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7. Stardew Valley
8. Just Dance 2021
9. Little Nightmares II
10. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Thief Simulator
13. Monopoly
14. Uno
15. Overcooked 2
16. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
17. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
18. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
19. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
20. Super Mario Party
21. ATV Drift & Tricks
22. Super Mario Odyssey
23. Immortals Fenyx Rising
24. Blue Fire
25. Human: Fall Flat
26. Pokemon Sword
27. Overwatch
28. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
29. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
30. Dragon Ball FighterZ

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us
2. Little Nightmares
3. Stardew Valley
4. Thief Simulator
5. Uno
6. Blue Fire
7. Human: Fall Flat
8. Overwatch
9. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
10. Cuphead
11. Child of Light
12. Wheel of Fortune
13. Hollow Knight
14. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
15. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
16. South Park: The Stick of Truth
17. Cattails
18. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
19. Jeopardy
20. Spiritfarer
21. UnderMine
22. Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection
23. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
24. AER: Memories of Old
25. Minecraft Dungeons
26. Super Meatball
27. SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium
28. Crypt of the NecroDancer
29. Okami HD
30. Jurassic World Evolution

Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire