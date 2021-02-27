Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 27 février aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
2. Among Us
3. Little Nightmares
4. Minecraft
5. Stardew Valley
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7. Little Nightmares II
8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
9. Bravely Default II
10. Hades
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Overcooked 2
13. Just Dance 2021
14. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
15. Dragon Ball FighterZ
16. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
17. Human: Fall Flat
18. Ni no Kuni
19. Super Mario Party
20. Diablo III: Eternal Collection
21. Monopoly
22. Uno
23. Overcooked: Special Edition
24. AER: Memories of Old
25. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
26. Cattails
27. Thief Simulator
28. Pokemon Sword
29. Super Mario Odyssey
30. Mortal Kombat 11
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Little Nightmares
3. Stardew Valley
4. Human: Fall Flat
5. Uno
6. AER: Memories of Old
7. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
8. Cattails
9. Thief Simulator
10. Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
11. Cuphead
12. Overwatch
13. Goat Simulator: The GOATY
14. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
15. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
16. Hollow Knight
17. SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium
18. Wheel of Fortune
19. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
20. Namco Museum
21. Doom
22. Curse of the Dead Gods
23. Child of Light: Ultimate Edition
24. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
25. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
26. Jurassic World Evolution
27. Doom 64
28. Minecraft Dungeons
29. Spiritfarer
30. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition