Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 27 février aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

2. Among Us

3. Little Nightmares

4. Minecraft

5. Stardew Valley

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. Little Nightmares II

8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

9. Bravely Default II

10. Hades

11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

12. Overcooked 2

13. Just Dance 2021

14. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

15. Dragon Ball FighterZ

16. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

17. Human: Fall Flat

18. Ni no Kuni

19. Super Mario Party

20. Diablo III: Eternal Collection

21. Monopoly

22. Uno

23. Overcooked: Special Edition

24. AER: Memories of Old

25. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

26. Cattails

27. Thief Simulator

28. Pokemon Sword

29. Super Mario Odyssey

30. Mortal Kombat 11

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Little Nightmares

3. Stardew Valley

4. Human: Fall Flat

5. Uno

6. AER: Memories of Old

7. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

8. Cattails

9. Thief Simulator

10. Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

11. Cuphead

12. Overwatch

13. Goat Simulator: The GOATY

14. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

15. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

16. Hollow Knight

17. SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium

18. Wheel of Fortune

19. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

20. Namco Museum

21. Doom

22. Curse of the Dead Gods

23. Child of Light: Ultimate Edition

24. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

25. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light

26. Jurassic World Evolution

27. Doom 64

28. Minecraft Dungeons

29. Spiritfarer

30. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition