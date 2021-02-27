Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 27 février aux États-Unis

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
2. Among Us
3. Little Nightmares
4. Minecraft
5. Stardew Valley
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7. Little Nightmares II
8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
9. Bravely Default II
10. Hades
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Overcooked 2
13. Just Dance 2021
14. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
15. Dragon Ball FighterZ
16. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
17. Human: Fall Flat
18. Ni no Kuni
19. Super Mario Party
20. Diablo III: Eternal Collection
21. Monopoly
22. Uno
23. Overcooked: Special Edition
24. AER: Memories of Old
25. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
26. Cattails
27. Thief Simulator
28. Pokemon Sword
29. Super Mario Odyssey
30. Mortal Kombat 11

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us
2. Little Nightmares
3. Stardew Valley
4. Human: Fall Flat
5. Uno
6. AER: Memories of Old
7. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
8. Cattails
9. Thief Simulator
10. Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
11. Cuphead
12. Overwatch
13. Goat Simulator: The GOATY
14. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
15. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
16. Hollow Knight
17. SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium
18. Wheel of Fortune
19. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
20. Namco Museum
21. Doom
22. Curse of the Dead Gods
23. Child of Light: Ultimate Edition
24. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
25. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
26. Jurassic World Evolution
27. Doom 64
28. Minecraft Dungeons
29. Spiritfarer
30. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition

