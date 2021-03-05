Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (Du 25 février au 3 mars 2021).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./01. – Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous) [25.2.2021]

02./08. – Bravely Default II (Square-Enix) [26.2.2021]

03./11. – Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection (Capcom) [25.2.2021]

04./02. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020]

05./04. – Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) [12.2.2021]

06./03. – Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town + Expansion Pass Set (Marvelous) [25.2.2021]

07./00. – FIFA 21 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts) [09.10.2020]

08./07. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) [19.11.2020]

09./09. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]

10./12. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]

11./06. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]

12./18. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]

13./00. – BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle (Arc System Works) [31.5.2018]

14./13. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017]

15./20. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017]

16./00. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]

17./16. – Little Nightmares II (Bandai-Namco) [10.2.2021]

18./New. – Legal Dungeon (Playism) [25.2.2021]

19./00. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2021]

20./15. – Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo) [01.12.2017]

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./01. – Inazuma Eleven 1-2-3!! Endo Mamoru Densetsu (Level-5) [29.5.2013] (était en promotion à 500 yens, au lieu de 6 076 yens)

02./02. – Inazuma Eleven GO: Chrono Stones: Thunderflash (Level-5) [29.5.2013] (était en promotion à 500 yens, au lieu de 5 762 yens)

03./03. – Inazuma Eleven GO Galaxy: Supernova (Level-5) [05.12.2013] (était en promotion à 500 yens, au lieu de 5 762 yens)

04./04. – Inazuma Eleven GO Galaxy: Big Bang (Level-5) [05.12.2013] (était en promotion à 500 yens, au lieu de 5 762 yens)

05./05. – Professor Layton and the Azran Legacy (Level-5) [28.2.2013] (était en promotion à 500 yens, au lieu de 5 238 yens)

06./10. – Professor Layton vs Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney (Level-5) [29.11.2012] (était en promotion à 500 yens, au lieu de 5 765 yens)

07./08. – Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask (Level-5) [06.2.2013] (était en promotion à 500 yens, au lieu de 3 143 yens)

08./06. – The Little Battlers eXperience W: Super Custom (Level-5) [18.7.2013] (était en promotion à 500 yens, au lieu de 4 191 yens)

09./09. – Inazuma Eleven GO: Chrono Stones: Wildfire (Level-5) [29.5.2013] (était en promotion à 500 yens, au lieu de 5 762 yens)

10./00. – Inazuma Eleven GO: Shadow (Level-5) [29.5.2013] (était en promotion à 500 yens, au lieu de 5 762 yens)