Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 6 mars aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Among Us
2. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
3. Bravely Default II
4. Little Nightmares
5. Minecraft
6. Stardew Valley
7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
10. Little Nightmares II
11. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
12. AER: Memories of Old
13. Mortal Kombat 11
14. Diablo III: Eternal Collection
15. Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
16. Human: Fall Flat
17. Hades
18. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
19. Spyro Reignited Trilogy
20. Cattails
21. Pokemon Sword
22. Super Mario Party
23. Overcooked 2
24. Persona 5 Strikers
25. Cooking Simulator
26. Unravel Two
27. Super Mario Odyssey
28. Dragon Ball FighterZ
29. Curse of the Dead Gods
30. NBA 2K21

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us
2. Little Nightmares
3. Stardew Valley
4. AER: Memories of Old
5. Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
6. Human: Fall Flat
7. Cattails
8. Cooking Simulator
9. Curse of the Dead Gods
10. Goat Simulator: The GOATY
11. ACA NeoGeo Puzzle Bobble
12. Littlewood
13. Cuphead
14. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
15. Doom
16. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
17. Hollow Knight
18. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
19. Doom 64
20. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
21. Rogue Heroes
22. Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition
23. The Room
24. Blasphemous
25. The Escapists 2
26. Minecraft Dungeons
27. Doom 3
28. Manticore: Galaxy on Fire
29. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
30. Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition

