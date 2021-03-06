Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 6 mars aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Among Us

2. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

3. Bravely Default II

4. Little Nightmares

5. Minecraft

6. Stardew Valley

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

10. Little Nightmares II

11. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

12. AER: Memories of Old

13. Mortal Kombat 11

14. Diablo III: Eternal Collection

15. Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

16. Human: Fall Flat

17. Hades

18. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

19. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

20. Cattails

21. Pokemon Sword

22. Super Mario Party

23. Overcooked 2

24. Persona 5 Strikers

25. Cooking Simulator

26. Unravel Two

27. Super Mario Odyssey

28. Dragon Ball FighterZ

29. Curse of the Dead Gods

30. NBA 2K21

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Little Nightmares

3. Stardew Valley

4. AER: Memories of Old

5. Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

6. Human: Fall Flat

7. Cattails

8. Cooking Simulator

9. Curse of the Dead Gods

10. Goat Simulator: The GOATY

11. ACA NeoGeo Puzzle Bobble

12. Littlewood

13. Cuphead

14. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

15. Doom

16. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

17. Hollow Knight

18. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light

19. Doom 64

20. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

21. Rogue Heroes

22. Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition

23. The Room

24. Blasphemous

25. The Escapists 2

26. Minecraft Dungeons

27. Doom 3

28. Manticore: Galaxy on Fire

29. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

30. Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition