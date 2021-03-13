Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 13 mars aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Among Us
2. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
3. Minecraft
4. Super Mario Party
5. Luigi’s Mansion 3
6. Bravely Default II
7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
8. Stardew Valley
9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
10. Cooking Simulator
11. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
13. Super Mario Maker 2
14. Little Nightmares II
15. Mario Tennis Aces
16. Pokemon Sword
17. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
18. Hades
19. Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
20. AER: Memories of Old
21. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
22. ACA NeoGeo Puzzle Bobble
23. Super Mario Odyssey
24. Mortal Kombat 11
25. Human: Fall Flat
26. Crash Bandicoot 4
27. Little Nightmares
28. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
29. Curse of the Dead Gods
30. Cattails
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Stardew Valley
3. Cooking Simulator
4. Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
5. AER: Memories of Old
6. ACA NeoGeo Puzzle Bobble
7. Human: Fall Flat
8. Little Nightmares
9. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
10. Curse of the Dead Gods
11. Cattails
12. Cuphead
13. Littlewood
14. The Room
15. Hollow Knight
16. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
17. Dex
18. Amnesia: The Collection
19. The Escapists 2
20. Q.U.B.E. 2
21. Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse
22. The First Tree
23. Pocket Mini Golf
24. The Escapists
25. Car Mechanic Simulator
26. Minecraft Dungeons
27. Robonauts
28. Blasphemous
29. Gnosia
30. Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros.