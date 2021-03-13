Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 13 mars aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Among Us

2. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

3. Minecraft

4. Super Mario Party

5. Luigi’s Mansion 3

6. Bravely Default II

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8. Stardew Valley

9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

10. Cooking Simulator

11. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

13. Super Mario Maker 2

14. Little Nightmares II

15. Mario Tennis Aces

16. Pokemon Sword

17. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

18. Hades

19. Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

20. AER: Memories of Old

21. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

22. ACA NeoGeo Puzzle Bobble

23. Super Mario Odyssey

24. Mortal Kombat 11

25. Human: Fall Flat

26. Crash Bandicoot 4

27. Little Nightmares

28. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light

29. Curse of the Dead Gods

30. Cattails

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Stardew Valley

3. Cooking Simulator

4. Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

5. AER: Memories of Old

6. ACA NeoGeo Puzzle Bobble

7. Human: Fall Flat

8. Little Nightmares

9. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light

10. Curse of the Dead Gods

11. Cattails

12. Cuphead

13. Littlewood

14. The Room

15. Hollow Knight

16. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

17. Dex

18. Amnesia: The Collection

19. The Escapists 2

20. Q.U.B.E. 2

21. Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse

22. The First Tree

23. Pocket Mini Golf

24. The Escapists

25. Car Mechanic Simulator

26. Minecraft Dungeons

27. Robonauts

28. Blasphemous

29. Gnosia

30. Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros.