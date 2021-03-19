Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition
Root Film
Saviors of Sapphire Wings/Stranger of Sword Revisited
Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure
Can’t Drive This
Cargo Crew Driver
Dark Water: Slime Invader
DARQ Complete Edition
Explosionade DX
Faircroft’s Antiques: The Heir of Glen Kinnoch Collector’s Edition
Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol. 3 Postlude Days
Gun Skaters
In Rays of the Light
Lost Lands 2 The Four Horsemen
Olympic Boxing
Osyaberi! Puzzle Chigatan – Spot the Differences with Everyone
R.B.I. Baseball 21
Raiders of the Lost Island
Return of the Heir
Signs of the Sojourner
Space Otter
Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
Sumatra: Fate of Yandi
Synergia
Uchu Shinshuchu
Unblock Brick
Under: Depths of Fear

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

SaGa Frontier Remastered

Démo de la semaine :

  • Byakko-tai Samurai Boys
  • Lost Lands 2 The Four Horsemen
  • Pocket Harvest

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
  • FUSER™
  • GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!
  • SAMURAI SHODOWN

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Date de fin Prix
−80%
Watermelon Party 19 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
The Game Is On 19 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Windmill Kings 19 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Colorful Colore 19 avr. 2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−60% The Great Perhaps 19 avr. 2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−75%
2048 Battles 19 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−50%
Car Driving School Simulator 16 avr. 2021 00:59 6,99 €
Switch 13,99 €
−80%
Swordbreaker The Game 19 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−20%
Root Film 2 avr. 2021 00:59 31,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−75%
Jet Ski Rush 19 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−80%
Seeders Puzzle Reboot 19 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Quest For The Golden Duck 19 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−20%
Touhou Spell Bubble 30/03/2021 00:59 39,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−75%
Dark Burial 19 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−70%
My Magic Florist 19 avr. 2021 00:59 2,09 €
Switch 6,99 €
−60% Weakwood Throne 19 avr. 2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−20%
Mermaid Castle 7 avr. 2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30% My Little Icecream Booth 9 avr. 2021 00:59 2,10 €
Switch 3 €
−25%
Cargo Crew Driver 16 avr. 2021 00:59 8,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
−20%
Dungeon And Puzzles 2 avr. 2021 00:59 6,47 €
Switch 8,09 €
−50%
Will: A Wonderful World 8 avr. 2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−25%
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? 8 avr. 2021 00:59 29,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−60%
Button Button Up! 8 avr. 2021 00:59 4,79 €
Switch 11,99 €
−40% Time Carnage 2 avr. 2021 00:59 7,79 €
Switch 12,99 €
−40%
The Friends Of Ringo Ishikawa 8 avr. 2021 00:59 8,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−15% Rabi-Ribi 8 avr. 2021 00:59 25,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−66% Quest Of Dungeons 9 avr. 2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 8,99 €
−50%
Paper Dolls Original 8 avr. 2021 00:59 8,49 €
Switch 16,99 €
−60% Find The Balance 18 avr. 2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−33%
Binarystar Infinity 15 avr. 2021 00:59 3,34 €
Switch 4,99 €
−40%
Maitetsu: Pure Station 8 avr. 2021 00:59 20,99 €
Switch 34,99 €
−30%
Great Conqueror: Rome 8 avr. 2021 00:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60%
European Conqueror X 8 avr. 2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60% Hardway Party 18 avr. 2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50% Punch Club 13 avr. 2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−40%
My Universe — School Teacher 8 avr. 2021 00:59 23,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−30%
Metaverse Keeper 8 avr. 2021 00:59 10,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Party Hard 2 13 avr. 2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−60%
Incredible Mandy 8 avr. 2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−90%
Deployment 18 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40%
My Universe — Fashion Boutique 8 avr. 2021 00:59 23,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−50%
Half Dead 2 avr. 2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50% Hello Neighbor Hide And Seek 13 avr. 2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−50% The Final Station 13 avr. 2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80%
Syberia 3 8 avr. 2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−80%
Georifters 8 avr. 2021 00:59 6,38 €
Switch 31,90 €
−50%
Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness 8 avr. 2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−60%
World Conqueror X 8 avr. 2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Happy Animals Bowling 2 avr. 2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50% Guts & Glory 13 avr. 2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50% Mr. Shifty 13 avr. 2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−35%
Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered 8 avr. 2021 00:59 25,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−50%
Mercenaries Saga Chronicles 8 avr. 2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Totally Reliable Delivery Service 13 avr. 2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80%
Sudoku Relax 2 Summer Waves 18 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 5,09 €
−70%
Glam 8 avr. 2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 16,99 €
−75%
Despotism 3K 8 avr. 2021 00:59 2,74 €
Switch 10,99 €
−40%
Ploid 12 avr. 2021 00:59 1,79 €
Switch 2,99 €
−86% Atv Drift & Tricks 8 avr. 2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80%
Syberia 8 avr. 2021 00:59 2,98 €
Switch 14,90 €
−80%
MotoGP 19 2 avr. 2021 00:59 7,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−20%
Signs Of The Sojourner 17 avr. 2021 00:59 15,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Gear.Club Unlimited 8 avr. 2021 00:59 2,98 €
Switch 14,90 €
−50% The Town Of Light: Deluxe Edition 2 avr. 2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60%
Goblin Sword 8 avr. 2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80% Way Of The Passive Fist 2 avr. 2021 00:59 2,59 €
Switch 12,99 €
−55%
Castlestorm II 26/03/2021 01:59 8,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−60% Lost Artifacts 2 avr. 2021 00:59 3,51 €
Switch 8,79 €
−60%
Shelter Generations 8 avr. 2021 00:59 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−40%
The Bluecoats North & South 8 avr. 2021 00:59 17,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−60% 80’s Overdrive 9 avr. 2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
Runestone Keeper 8 avr. 2021 00:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80%
Koi DX 8 avr. 2021 00:59 1 €
Switch 5 €
−70%
Black The Fall 2 avr. 2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−40%
Cooking Star Restaurant 8 avr. 2021 00:59 23,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−20%
Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn Of The Twin Dragons 8 avr. 2021 00:59 15,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−40%
Arrest Of A Stone Buddha 8 avr. 2021 00:59 8,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50% Road To Ballhalla 13 avr. 2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−90%
Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition 9 avr. 2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Axiom Verge 25/03/2021 01:59 8,99 €
Switch 17,99 €
−40%
Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix 8 avr. 2021 00:59 7,79 €
Switch 12,99 €
−80%
Pan-Pan A Tiny Big Adventure 8 avr. 2021 00:59 1 €
Switch 5 €
−50%
Shadows Of Adam 8 avr. 2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75% Castlestorm 26/03/2021 01:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50% Community Inc 13 avr. 2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−60%
Solstice Chronicles: Mia 8 avr. 2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80% Moto Racer 4 1 avr. 2021 00:59 2,98 €
Switch 14,90 €
−50%
Graveyard Keeper 13 avr. 2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50% Party Hard 13 avr. 2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−30%
Agatha Christie — The Abc Murders 8 avr. 2021 00:59 27,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−26%
Goosebumps Dead Of Night 24,79 €
Switch 33,64 €
−71% A Dark Room 8 avr. 2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 6,99 €
−40%
Karma Knight 8 avr. 2021 00:59 4,62 €
Switch 7,70 €
−80% Offroad Racing — Buggy X Atv X Moto 1 avr. 2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−50% Clustertruck 13 avr. 2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50% Hello Neighbor 13 avr. 2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−70%
The Card: Poker, Texas Hold ‘Em, Blackjack And Page One 1 avr. 2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Enchanting Mahjong Match 1 avr. 2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−92%
Exorder 18 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 12,99 €
−50%
Azure Reflections 22/03/2021 01:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−20%
Lovekami -Divinity Stage- 8 avr. 2021 00:59 11,19 €
Switch 13,99 €
−70% Super Star Blast 29/03/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60% The Golf 1 avr. 2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60%
Creepy Tale 18 avr. 2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−20%
Gensou Skydrift 22/03/2021 01:59 17,59 €
Switch 21,99 €
−50% Swamp Defense 2 29/03/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−50% Balance Blox 29/03/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−50%
Space Grunts 24/03/2021 01:59 6,99 €
Switch 13,99 €
−25%
Groove Coaster Wai Wai Party!!!! 5 avr. 2021 00:59 44,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
−30%
My Secret Pets! 1 avr. 2021 00:59 10,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−33%
Wallachia: Reign Of Dracula 18 avr. 2021 00:59 9,98 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50% Heroes Of The Monkey Tavern 31/03/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80%
Miles & Kilo 15 avr. 2021 00:59 1,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50% Escape Trick: 35 Fateful Enigmas 1 avr. 2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50% Perry Pig Jump 29/03/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−70% Spencer 29/03/2021 00:59 2,09 €
Switch 6,99 €
−20%
Space Otter Charlie 25/03/2021 01:59 11,19 €
Switch 13,99 €
−50%
Funghi Puzzle Funghi Explosion 1 avr. 2021 00:59 8,50 €
Switch 17 €
−50% The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes In Love 1 avr. 2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
−50% The Number Puzzle 1 avr. 2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−54%
Omega Labyrinth Life 1 avr. 2021 00:59 27,59 €
Switch 59,99 €
−85% Billiard 1 avr. 2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 6,99 €
−30%
Secrets Of Me 1 avr. 2021 00:59 10,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Pub Encounter 1 avr. 2021 00:59 8,49 €
Switch 16,99 €
−40%
Nightshade／百花百狼 1 avr. 2021 00:59 28,79 €
Switch 47,99 €
−50% Marble Power Blast 29/03/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−50%
The Charming Empire 1 avr. 2021 00:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50% Bubble Shooter DX 29/03/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−20%
Touhou Luna Nights 22/03/2021 01:59 11,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Gakuen Club 1 avr. 2021 00:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50%
Kids: Farm Colouring 18 avr. 2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−70%
Pool Pro Gold 18 avr. 2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80%
Circle Of Sumo 22/03/2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Gensokyodefenders 22/03/2021 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−70% M.A.C.E. Space Shooter 29/03/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Dangerous Relationship 1 avr. 2021 00:59 10,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−40%
If My Heart Had Wings 8 avr. 2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−40%
Umihara Kawase Bazooka! 1 avr. 2021 00:59 17,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−25%
Gods Will Fall 1 avr. 2021 00:59 18,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
−20%
Castaway Paradise 15,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−40%
Ultracore 1 avr. 2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Destrobots 17 avr. 2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−72%
Super Street: Racer 7 avr. 2021 00:59 12,49 €
Switch 44,99 €
−80% Ninjin: Clash Of Carrots 24/03/2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−35% Remothered: Broken Porcelain 24/03/2021 01:59 22,74 €
Switch 34,99 €
−50% Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition 24/03/2021 01:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−50%
Skully 24/03/2021 01:59 17,49 €
Switch 34,99 €
−80% Vasara Collection 31/03/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Swarmriders 31/03/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−80%
Beast Quest 24/03/2021 01:59 6,99 €
Switch 34,99 €
−60%
Bear With Me: The Lost Robots 24/03/2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−10%
I Saw Black Clouds 6 avr. 2021 00:59 11,69 €
Switch 12,99 €
−70%
Trine: Ultimate Collection 24/03/2021 01:59 14,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−75%
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince 24/03/2021 01:59 8,74 €
Switch 34,99 €
−50%
Ary And The Secret Of Seasons 24/03/2021 01:59 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−70% Degrees Of Separation 24/03/2021 01:59 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Deer Drive Legends 24/03/2021 01:59 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−90%
Troll And I 24/03/2021 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 34,99 €
−50%
Aldred Knight 31/03/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−50%
Rock Of Ages 3: Make & Break 24/03/2021 01:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−93% Castle Of Heart 16 avr. 2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Warplanes: Ww2 Dogfight 16 avr. 2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−25%
America Wild Hunting 15 avr. 2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−70% Battle Group 2 26/03/2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−75% Aqua Moto Racing Utopia 1 avr. 2021 00:59 8,74 €
Switch 34,99 €
−70% Candle: The Power Of The Flame 26/03/2021 01:59 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75%
Mahjong 1 avr. 2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30% Rainbows, Toilets & Unicorns 22/03/2021 01:59 4,89 €
Switch 6,99 €
−50%
Tcheco In The Castle Of Lucio 22/03/2021 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75% Dungeon Warfare 29/03/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−70% Hopiko 26/03/2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−35%
Gleaner Heights 29/03/2021 00:59 6,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−66% Robots Under Attack! 13 avr. 2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−40%
Broken Lines 27/03/2021 01:59 14,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−75%
WRC 8 Fia World Rally Championship 1 avr. 2021 00:59 12,49 €
Switch 49,99 €
−75% Snow Moto Racing Freedom 1 avr. 2021 00:59 8,74 €
Switch 34,99 €
−60%
Shmubedi Boo 13 avr. 2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60%
Sparklite 26/03/2021 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−75%
Brick Breaker 1 avr. 2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60%
Farmer’s Dynasty 1 avr. 2021 00:59 17,99 €
Switch 44,99 €
−60%
Aragami — Shadow Edition 26/03/2021 01:59 11,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−70% Solo: Islands Of The Heart 26/03/2021 01:59 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−40%
Cloudpunk 26/03/2021 01:59 14,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−75%
Bee Simulator 1 avr. 2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−60%
Ao Tennis 2 1 avr. 2021 00:59 21,99 €
Switch 54,99 €
−35%
I Dream Of You And Ice Cream 29/03/2021 00:59 3,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75% Hunting Simulator 1 avr. 2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−75%
Tetraminos 1 avr. 2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−75%
Tennis World Tour 1 avr. 2021 00:59 12,49 €
Switch 49,99 €
−45% Warriorb 22/03/2021 01:59 7,14 €
Switch 12,99 €
−90%
Modern Tales: Age Of Invention 5 avr. 2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Clan N 23/03/2021 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−90%
Family Mysteries 2: Echoes Of Tomorrow 5 avr. 2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−67%
Brotherhood United 29/03/2021 00:59 2,69 €
Switch 8,29 €
−86% Tiny Gladiators 14 avr. 2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−85%
Galaxy Champions TV 29/03/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 6,99 €
−25%
Adverse 29/03/2021 00:59 3,96 €
Switch 5,29 €
−60% Back To Bed 28/03/2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−65% Lumini 28/03/2021 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70%
Rainswept 28/03/2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70%
They Bleed Pixels 14 avr. 2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−60% Batu Ta Batu 28/03/2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75% Inferno 2 28/03/2021 01:59 1,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−81%
Beat Me! 1 avr. 2021 00:59 2,27 €
Switch 11,99 €
−30%
Baba Is You 20/03/2021 01:59 8,74 €
Switch 12,49 €
−90%
Car Mechanic Simulator 13 avr. 2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−30%
Time Tenshi 29/03/2021 00:59 8,39 €
Switch 11,99 €
−40%
Olympic Table Tennis 12 avr. 2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−20%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart Of The Forest 2 avr. 2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−60%
Lost Castle 29/03/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−90%
Legrand Legacy: Tale Of The Fatebounds 29/03/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Gradiently 10 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−20%
Pinkman+ 2 avr. 2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Lots Of Slots 29/03/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−60%
Squeakers 27/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 2,49 €
−66%
Infectra 27/03/2021 01:59 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
