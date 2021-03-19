Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

|Réduction
|Nom
|Date de fin
|Prix
|Watermelon Party
|19 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|The Game Is On
|19 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Windmill Kings
|19 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Colorful Colore
|19 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|−60%
|The Great Perhaps
|19 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|2048 Battles
|19 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|Car Driving School Simulator
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|6,99 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|Swordbreaker The Game
|19 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Root Film
|2 avr. 2021 00:59
|31,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|Jet Ski Rush
|19 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|Seeders Puzzle Reboot
|19 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Quest For The Golden Duck
|19 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Touhou Spell Bubble
|30/03/2021 00:59
|39,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|Dark Burial
|19 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|My Magic Florist
|19 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,09 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|−60%
|Weakwood Throne
|19 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Mermaid Castle
|7 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−30%
|My Little Icecream Booth
|9 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,10 €
|Switch
|3 €
|Cargo Crew Driver
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|8,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|Dungeon And Puzzles
|2 avr. 2021 00:59
|6,47 €
|Switch
|8,09 €
|Will: A Wonderful World
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|29,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|Button Button Up!
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,79 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|−40%
|Time Carnage
|2 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,79 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|The Friends Of Ringo Ishikawa
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|8,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Rabi-Ribi
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|25,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|−66%
|Quest Of Dungeons
|9 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|Paper Dolls Original
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|8,49 €
|Switch
|16,99 €
|Find The Balance
|18 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Binarystar Infinity
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,34 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Maitetsu: Pure Station
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|20,99 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|Great Conqueror: Rome
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|European Conqueror X
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Hardway Party
|18 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Punch Club
|13 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|My Universe — School Teacher
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|23,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|Metaverse Keeper
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|10,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Party Hard 2
|13 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|Incredible Mandy
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Deployment
|18 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|My Universe — Fashion Boutique
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|23,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|Half Dead
|2 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Hello Neighbor Hide And Seek
|13 avr. 2021 00:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|The Final Station
|13 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Syberia 3
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|Georifters
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|6,38 €
|Switch
|31,90 €
|Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|World Conqueror X
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Happy Animals Bowling
|2 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Guts & Glory
|13 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Mr. Shifty
|13 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|25,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|Mercenaries Saga Chronicles
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Totally Reliable Delivery Service
|13 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Sudoku Relax 2 Summer Waves
|18 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|5,09 €
|Glam
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|16,99 €
|Despotism 3K
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,74 €
|Switch
|10,99 €
|Ploid
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,79 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|Atv Drift & Tricks
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Syberia
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,98 €
|Switch
|14,90 €
|MotoGP 19
|2 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|Signs Of The Sojourner
|17 avr. 2021 00:59
|15,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|Gear.Club Unlimited
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,98 €
|Switch
|14,90 €
|The Town Of Light: Deluxe Edition
|2 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Goblin Sword
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Way Of The Passive Fist
|2 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,59 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|Castlestorm II
|26/03/2021 01:59
|8,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|Lost Artifacts
|2 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,51 €
|Switch
|8,79 €
|Shelter Generations
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|The Bluecoats North & South
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|17,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|80’s Overdrive
|9 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Runestone Keeper
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Koi DX
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|1 €
|Switch
|5 €
|Black The Fall
|2 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Cooking Star Restaurant
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|23,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn Of The Twin Dragons
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|15,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|Arrest Of A Stone Buddha
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|8,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Road To Ballhalla
|13 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition
|9 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|Axiom Verge
|25/03/2021 01:59
|8,99 €
|Switch
|17,99 €
|Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,79 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|Pan-Pan A Tiny Big Adventure
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|1 €
|Switch
|5 €
|Shadows Of Adam
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Castlestorm
|26/03/2021 01:59
|3,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Community Inc
|13 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Solstice Chronicles: Mia
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Moto Racer 4
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,98 €
|Switch
|14,90 €
|Graveyard Keeper
|13 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|Party Hard
|13 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Agatha Christie — The Abc Murders
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|27,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|Goosebumps Dead Of Night
|24,79 €
|Switch
|33,64 €
|A Dark Room
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|Karma Knight
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,62 €
|Switch
|7,70 €
|Offroad Racing — Buggy X Atv X Moto
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|Clustertruck
|13 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Hello Neighbor
|13 avr. 2021 00:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|The Card: Poker, Texas Hold ‘Em, Blackjack And Page One
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Enchanting Mahjong Match
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Exorder
|18 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|Azure Reflections
|22/03/2021 01:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|Lovekami -Divinity Stage-
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|11,19 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|Super Star Blast
|29/03/2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|The Golf
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Creepy Tale
|18 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Gensou Skydrift
|22/03/2021 01:59
|17,59 €
|Switch
|21,99 €
|Swamp Defense 2
|29/03/2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|Balance Blox
|29/03/2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|Space Grunts
|24/03/2021 01:59
|6,99 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|Groove Coaster Wai Wai Party!!!!
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|44,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|My Secret Pets!
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|10,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Wallachia: Reign Of Dracula
|18 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,98 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Heroes Of The Monkey Tavern
|31/03/2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Miles & Kilo
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,59 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|Escape Trick: 35 Fateful Enigmas
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|Perry Pig Jump
|29/03/2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|Spencer
|29/03/2021 00:59
|2,09 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|Space Otter Charlie
|25/03/2021 01:59
|11,19 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|Funghi Puzzle Funghi Explosion
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|8,50 €
|Switch
|17 €
|The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes In Love
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|The Number Puzzle
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Omega Labyrinth Life
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|27,59 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|Billiard
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,04 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|Secrets Of Me
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|10,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Pub Encounter
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|8,49 €
|Switch
|16,99 €
|Nightshade／百花百狼
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|28,79 €
|Switch
|47,99 €
|Marble Power Blast
|29/03/2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|The Charming Empire
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|Bubble Shooter DX
|29/03/2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|Touhou Luna Nights
|22/03/2021 01:59
|11,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Gakuen Club
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|Kids: Farm Colouring
|18 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Pool Pro Gold
|18 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Circle Of Sumo
|22/03/2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Gensokyodefenders
|22/03/2021 01:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|M.A.C.E. Space Shooter
|29/03/2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Dangerous Relationship
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|10,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|If My Heart Had Wings
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|11,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|Umihara Kawase Bazooka!
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|17,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|Gods Will Fall
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|18,74 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|Castaway Paradise
|15,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|Ultracore
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|11,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|Destrobots
|17 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Super Street: Racer
|7 avr. 2021 00:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|44,99 €
|Ninjin: Clash Of Carrots
|24/03/2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Remothered: Broken Porcelain
|24/03/2021 01:59
|22,74 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition
|24/03/2021 01:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|Skully
|24/03/2021 01:59
|17,49 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|Vasara Collection
|31/03/2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Swarmriders
|31/03/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|Beast Quest
|24/03/2021 01:59
|6,99 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|Bear With Me: The Lost Robots
|24/03/2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|I Saw Black Clouds
|6 avr. 2021 00:59
|11,69 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|Trine: Ultimate Collection
|24/03/2021 01:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
|24/03/2021 01:59
|8,74 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|Ary And The Secret Of Seasons
|24/03/2021 01:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|Degrees Of Separation
|24/03/2021 01:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|Deer Drive Legends
|24/03/2021 01:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|Troll And I
|24/03/2021 01:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|Aldred Knight
|31/03/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|Rock Of Ages 3: Make & Break
|24/03/2021 01:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|Castle Of Heart
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,04 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Warplanes: Ww2 Dogfight
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|America Wild Hunting
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|Battle Group 2
|26/03/2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Aqua Moto Racing Utopia
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|8,74 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|Candle: The Power Of The Flame
|26/03/2021 01:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|Mahjong
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Rainbows, Toilets & Unicorns
|22/03/2021 01:59
|4,89 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|Tcheco In The Castle Of Lucio
|22/03/2021 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Dungeon Warfare
|29/03/2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|Hopiko
|26/03/2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Gleaner Heights
|29/03/2021 00:59
|6,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Robots Under Attack!
|13 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|Broken Lines
|27/03/2021 01:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|WRC 8 Fia World Rally Championship
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|Snow Moto Racing Freedom
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|8,74 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|Shmubedi Boo
|13 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Sparklite
|26/03/2021 01:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|Brick Breaker
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Farmer’s Dynasty
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|17,99 €
|Switch
|44,99 €
|Aragami — Shadow Edition
|26/03/2021 01:59
|11,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|Solo: Islands Of The Heart
|26/03/2021 01:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|Cloudpunk
|26/03/2021 01:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|Bee Simulator
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|Ao Tennis 2
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|21,99 €
|Switch
|54,99 €
|I Dream Of You And Ice Cream
|29/03/2021 00:59
|3,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Hunting Simulator
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|Tetraminos
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Tennis World Tour
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|Warriorb
|22/03/2021 01:59
|7,14 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|Modern Tales: Age Of Invention
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Clan N
|23/03/2021 01:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Family Mysteries 2: Echoes Of Tomorrow
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Brotherhood United
|29/03/2021 00:59
|2,69 €
|Switch
|8,29 €
|Tiny Gladiators
|14 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Galaxy Champions TV
|29/03/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|Adverse
|29/03/2021 00:59
|3,96 €
|Switch
|5,29 €
|Back To Bed
|28/03/2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Lumini
|28/03/2021 01:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Rainswept
|28/03/2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|They Bleed Pixels
|14 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Batu Ta Batu
|28/03/2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Inferno 2
|28/03/2021 01:59
|1,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Beat Me!
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,27 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|Baba Is You
|20/03/2021 01:59
|8,74 €
|Switch
|12,49 €
|Car Mechanic Simulator
|13 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Time Tenshi
|29/03/2021 00:59
|8,39 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|Olympic Table Tennis
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart Of The Forest
|2 avr. 2021 00:59
|11,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Lost Castle
|29/03/2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Legrand Legacy: Tale Of The Fatebounds
|29/03/2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|Gradiently
|10 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Pinkman+
|2 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Lots Of Slots
|29/03/2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|Squeakers
|27/03/2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|2,49 €
|Infectra
|27/03/2021 01:59
|1,01 €
|Switch
|2,99 €