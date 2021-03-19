Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition

Root Film

Saviors of Sapphire Wings/Stranger of Sword Revisited

Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure

Can’t Drive This

Cargo Crew Driver

Dark Water: Slime Invader

DARQ Complete Edition

Explosionade DX

Faircroft’s Antiques: The Heir of Glen Kinnoch Collector’s Edition

Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol. 3 Postlude Days

Gun Skaters

In Rays of the Light

Lost Lands 2 The Four Horsemen

Olympic Boxing

Osyaberi! Puzzle Chigatan – Spot the Differences with Everyone

R.B.I. Baseball 21

Raiders of the Lost Island

Return of the Heir

Signs of the Sojourner

Space Otter

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Sumatra: Fate of Yandi

Synergia

Uchu Shinshuchu

Unblock Brick

Under: Depths of Fear

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :



SaGa Frontier Remastered

Démo de la semaine :

Byakko-tai Samurai Boys

Lost Lands 2 The Four Horsemen

Pocket Harvest

Les DLC de la semaine :

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2

FUSER™

GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!

SAMURAI SHODOWN

Les promotions de la semaine :